Register
15:43 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Space: ‘This is One of the First Visible Comets that We've Been Able to See for Years’, Expert Says

    © Photo : Instagram account of Ivan Vagner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079901192_0:0:1200:676_1200x675_80_0_0_a1132a23bc56770eb24e6abefcc11ef2.jpg.webp
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007171079915973-space-this-is-one-of-the-first-visible-comets-that-weve-been-able-to-see-for-years-expert-says-/

    Stargazers around the world have been marvelling at the newly discovered Neowise comet which is set to be visible to the naked eye over British skies this month. The mountain-sized extra-terrestrial object made its closest approach to the sun on 3 July and is now shining brightly in the night skies.

    Dr Ian Whittaker, a Senior Lecturer in Physics at Nottingham Trent University, explains what is so special about this comet. 

    Sputnik: What makes this Neowise comet so significant in your eyes?

    Ian Whittaker: So, for me, what's interesting about it is that this is one of the first really visible comets that we've been able to see with the naked eye for so many years now. The last one was actually in 1997, so about 23 years ago and that was comet Hale Bopp, and for those of us in the northern hemisphere, of course, those living in the southern hemisphere got to see comet McNaught in 2007 which was absolutely amazing and very very bright. But for us, as I say we get to see comet Neowise now and well people are perhaps a little bit nervous about going out in the evening somewhere where they might be crowded in; this is a really good thing you can go and do outside, in the evenings, good education to get you interested in space science and go and take a picture this comet or just have a look at it.

    Sputnik: When we look at the comet itself, it's got something quite out of the ordinary, it's got these two tails. Now, Ian, why does the Neowise comet essentially have two tails? Are these features that are necessarily exclusive to the Neowise comet?

    Ian Whittaker: Well yes, you've got these two absolutely beautiful streaks coming off the comet. It's actually fairly common with most comets to have this - you don't get it with any other sort of objects like asteroids, or anything else - and it comes from what the comet is actually made of. All comments have been described previously as dirty snowballs and what that means is, it's a mixture of rock and ice and dust, and this ice, it's not just water ice, it's carbon dioxide ice, it's got some ammonia in there. It's got some other forms of ice as well. Now as this comes closer and closer towards the sun, the top layers of it get energised, they get hit by the sun's rays and by particles coming in from the sun, and the top layers just sort of come off, flake off and move away. So, you have all this dust and ice which tends to be neutral, in terms of charge, flowing away from the direction that the comet's going. So that's one of your tails. But with all this material coming from the sun and the radiation, so the light that's coming from it, that can also cause the ice to melt and turn into water vapour and carbon dioxide ice to sublimate, so it turns straight to gas, and this is sometimes electrically charged. Now as the sun has a magnetic field which is flowing away, all this electrically charged material actually latches onto this magnetic field and moves away. So, you have these two tails, one which is opposite the direction of the comet's actual movement, and one directly away from the sun, and that's why you have these two individual tails. Now the neutral one is a lot easier to see because it's usually made up of this ice and ice is very, very reflective. Whereas the charged one doesn't have this reflectivity. So, what's happening is light from the sun hits it, energises it a bit and then it releases its own light, so it's a luminescence process but it's not as bright as the reflection.

    © AP Photo / Peter Komka
    The Comet NEOWISE or C/2020 F3 is seen above Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Friday, July 10, 2020

    Sputnik: How can stargazers spot Neowise in the coming days and how close to the Earth is it expected to travel?

    Ian Whittaker: If you want to try and spot it, my advice to you is, first of all, find somewhere as dark as you possibly can. Light pollution is a big issue for astronomers and so if you can get out of the city somewhere, a field nearby maybe, and have a look for it that would be great. It's going to be in the northwest direction but it's going to be quite close to the horizon. So you're going to not necessarily look up into the sky but look sort of along the ground if you like towards the edge. Now the further north you are in the country, the easier this is going to be for you. If you're right down at the bottom end of the country, you're going to have a bit more of a tricky time. That means that if there are loads of trees nearby, it might be hidden behind those. What you're looking for is a smudge in the sky. Now there have been absolutely beautiful pictures taken by loads of amateur astronomers and by the International Space Station as well. This comet you can see the nucleus there, the actual comment itself, and all these beautiful tails coming off. You're probably not going to be able to see that yourself in the sky. What you're going to see is just like a smudge. Now what you can do is you can get yourself some binoculars and if you've got binoculars, you're going to see this much sharper and you're going to be able to make out some of the details. But if you're interested in actually taking a picture of it, and you want to get this professional look to it, what you need is a camera that hasn't changeable exposure time. So you need to be able to have the camera open with the lens open taking the picture for about 15/20 seconds, something like that, and that should get you this beautiful image. You can do that have a tripod set up, you can do it with phone cameras, I think there are apps available to do it with. In terms of how close it's actually going to be, it's not close at all. It goes around the sun but it's about 70% of the distance between the Earth and the Sun so it's much further out the Mars or Venus's when it's as close to us as it possibly can be. So there's to worry about in terms of the collision there. I think we should be okay.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    space, comet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 11 - 17 July
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse