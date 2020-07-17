Register
01:02 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Military ‘Occupation’ of Okinawa is ‘Huge Backdoor’ for COVID-19 Amid Island’s Tight Controls

    Sonata
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/85/1079578504_0:46:1200:721_1200x675_80_0_0_63d2ae87bb977fe2911cc5e933c4ff51.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007171079908426-us-military-occupation-of-okinawa-is-huge-backdoor-for-covid-19-amid-islands-tight-controls/

    A new COVID-19 outbreak among US military members on five US bases in Okinawa, Japan, has greatly incensed the people of Okinawa, who went through great strides to prevent COVID-19 infections in the Japanese prefecture, KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Thursday.

    Okinawa was annexed by Japan in 1872, Noh explained to host Brian Becker.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/latest-developments-in-trump-administrat
    “By all rights, it should have been granted its own independence after the end of World War II, but instead it was kept as a US forward base because of its geostrategic importance, and since then, it’s hosted about half of the 55,000 troops that the US has stationed in Japan. What has happened very recently in Okinawa is that at least 94 - possibly 100, the numbers are actually not clear - [new COVID-19 cases] have been discovered,” Noh explained.

    The cases have been among US military service members at the Kadena Air Base as well as the US Marines Corps' Air Station Futenma, Camp Hansen and Camp Kinza.

    During a weekend news conference, Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki called the COVID-19 outbreak among US military personnel "extremely regrettable," Reuters reported.

    "I can't help but have strong doubts about the US military's measures to prevent infections," he added, noting that there were reports of US service members going off-base to beach parties and nightlife districts around July 4.

    “This has upset the Okinawan people, because Okinawa, for two months, did not have a single case. They used the Chinese model - that is, test, contact trace and selectively isolate - and the total number of cases [was kept] below 150, total number of deaths under eight, and they had absolutely no viral cases for two months until just very recently,” Noh explained.

    “Now, this information that there were US Marines with COVID was not disclosed voluntarily, but it was leaked, and to this point, the US will not disclose the exact cases so that the Okinawans can’t do contact tracing,” he said. “Both the local government and the local people are shocked and tremendously upset right now.”

    According to local Japanese officials, the US military has not been very transparent with details regarding the COVID-19 outbreak. An unidentified prefectural government official recently told the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, "We have no way of knowing whether the large number of infections has made it difficult for the US military to accurately grasp the details or if they have the details but are not disclosing them.”

    “We are also worried about whether the US military hospital will be capable of dealing with a situation in which many patients develop serious symptoms,” the official added.

    ‘These Are Really Occupied Territories’

    With 31 US military installations in Okinawa, the Japanese-controlled island has long been strained by overcrowding, crime and pollution.

    “The US has what it calls the US Status of Forces agreement with ‘host countries,’” Noh explained.

    “These really are occupied territories, and these are all asymmetric treaties that grant US military personnel powers comparable to diplomatic staff. That is to say, they do not have to go through airport screening procedures, they don’t need passports or visas, and they certainly are not beholden to local laws including public health regulations, even under the time of a global pandemic. This is the problem. It’s almost as if a country were trying to prevent or contain a pandemic, and you leave a huge backdoor open. This is how the US military presence functions,” he said.

    “And the US military is in 177 countries. That’s a quarter of a million troops in 177 countries, and Okinawa is just one of them. Okinawa has had, traditionally, extraordinarily bad relations with the US military, because it’s been subject to all the ravages that military occupation results in. That is, as you mentioned, rapes, murders, prostitution as well as pollution and just general environmental damage,” Noh explained.

    “The fact that US troops can travel without restriction makes it an issue, because just as the US is not taking public health precautions in the US because it prioritizes profits over people, the US is not taking adequate public health precautions outside the US because it wants to maintain force-projection capacities,” Noh added.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    First Case of COVID-19 Reported by US Marines Deployed to Okinawa
    Okinawa’s Governor Promises ‘Fierce Opposition’ to Plan for New US Missile Bases
    Okinawa Airport Uncovers Third Unexploded Bomb Likely Linked to US’ WWII Campaign
    Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Early Transfer of US Base in Okinawa
    Fire Breaks Out at US Kadena Air Base in Japan's Okinawa - Reports
    Tags:
    Japan, COVID-19, Okinawa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse