Register
19:49 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wear protective masks as they walk at Oxford Circus, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, June 29, 2020.

    ‘We Need to Pair Lockdown With Other Measures to Inhibit Spread of Coronavirus’, Expert Says

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107974/92/1079749299_0:143:3024:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_16c462f7bdc3b8db1a567776e37fee1b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007161079905146-we-need-to-pair-lockdown-with-other-measures-to-inhibit-spread-of-coronavirus-expert-says/

    The Spanish region of Catalonia has this week re-entered lockdown, as authorities in Spain move to control a resurgence of coronavirus cases just weeks after a nationwide lockdown was lifted.

    Elsewhere, the English city of Leicester remains in lockdown as cases of the deadly virus are still well above the rate of those across the rest of the country.

    Maximilian De Courten, health policy lead and professor in Global Public Health at Victoria University, Australia, looks at localised lockdowns in more detail.

    Sputnik: How have cities and regions entering a second lockdown coped?

    Maximilian De Courten: It's a little bit too early to tell because actually it [localised lockdowns] starts around the world only now. The best example of a city who has gone into a second lockdown and came out of it is Beijing and China, but that means in other words, all the other places, including Melbourne, where I am, we have just gone into it but we don't know if the second lockdown actually works.

    Sputnik: We're seeing some countries and regions around the world do this for the second time but it's still a new phenomenon. Will these measures be effective in tackling these localised surges of COVID-19 and ultimately the resurgence of the coronavirus?

    Maximilian De Courten: In theory, yes, because the lockdown, especially if you do it tight and strict, is effective in reducing the spread of the virus, but in practice, a second one, and if we have in a couple of weeks, months, a third one; every wave and every lockdown will be met by a population which is increasingly getting frustrated and fatigued, to follow the instructions.

    © REUTERS / AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
    A member of the public is seen getting a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Crossroads Hotel testing centre following a cluster of infections in Sydney, Australia, July 16, 2020

    Sputnik: In the UK, if we look at Leicester as a subject, we're hearing authorities talk about how hard it is for them to monitor a localised lockdown. They're not getting a lot of support from the central government. We're also hearing, as you mentioned, frustration from people in that region who simply want to see the lockdown lifted. What do authorities managing local lockdowns need to do to ensure that they are successful? What actions should be taken by citizens in lockdown to protect themselves and the people around them?

    Maximilian De Courten: Basically, you alluded to where we are with the second lockdown, that's the negative experience from the first one and that means people losing jobs, people can't do their work as they used to. It's all far more cumbersome and restricted, and so on, people are getting frustrated. Add to that the second round, that also public health authorities and politicians are increasingly talking in different ways. Some are saying we need to do that and appealing to the population to follow the advice and the others are increasingly doubting and saying this can't go on. In public health, mixed messages coming from the authorities are, of course, very bad to have, because people then get more confused and tend to not to follow instructions because everybody can then come up and say 'oh, but the central government said this, or the local government said the opposite, so I'll just leave it'. That's one aspect. So then one could say we need to then throw more policing behind the lockdown, which doesn't make it pleasant at all, but rather more confrontational and a restrictive approach. What I suggest and also what we did in the recent article we had, was you need to pair the lockdown with some other measures to inhibit the spread of the virus and those are the face masks.

    Sputnik: Is this a situation where we're going to be having these localised lockdowns for years to come or is there more to it than that?

    Maximilian De Courten: We are all hoping that it's not going to be lockdown/relax, lockdown/relax, for a year or so to come. It's all a race against time until we come up with other ways to combat the virus and that would be either through a vaccine or through some good treatments with little side effects that we can treat people, instead of having just to isolate them and hope that they get out of it. If neither comes, neither vaccine or if a vaccine is only coming in 18 months and treatment in a year or so, then many places will look at these localised flare-up and lockdowns, and hope that doesn't choke whole country's economies.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    China, Spain, United Kingdom, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse