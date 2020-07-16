Register
12:10 GMT16 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    New and 'Controversial' EU Border Systems Include 'Pre-Crime Watchlist', Explains Researcher

    © CC BY 2.0 / EFF
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079900402_236:0:3876:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_14a2751b0e16c52e919575cafcb04562.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007161079900117-new-and-controversial-eu-border-systems-include-pre-crime-watchlist-explains-researcher-/

    Despite concerns about disproportionate intrusion into people's private and family lives Europe is plowing ahead with new border control mechanisms and databases which will give an unprecedented number of people access to biometric data belonging to millions of people.

    The European Union is rolling out new border databases and expanding others to make use of "controversial" new technology, as well as more error prone and potentially discriminatory risk-assessments of millions of travellers, according to a new report from civil liberties group Statewatch. 

    Chris Jones, who specialises in policing, migration and security technologies at Statewatch, explained some of the key findings of his new report Automated suspicion: The EU's new travel surveillance initiatives.

    Sputnik: What are the new database systems and why have you described the technologies that they will be using as “controversial”?

    Chris Jones: The EU is introducing a host of new databases as part of its efforts to increase migration control and improve security. This report mainly looks at two of them: the Visa Information System (VIS), which has existed for many years but is being reinforced, and the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which is a new system currently under construction. The VIS is used to store data on all short-stay Schengen visa applications and in the future will also hold some data on long-stay visa applications (although we do not examine long-stay visas in the report). The ETIAS will store data on all travel authorisation applications - this is part of a new requirement similar to USA's ESTA system.

    The technologies that these systems will use to screen travellers are controversial for a number of reasons. By interconnecting a range of different databases - part of a project known as "interoperability" - personal data will be cross-checked, compared and made accessible to a wider array of authorities than ever before, multiplying the risk of errors and of people not really being able to know who is doing what with their personal information. Both visa and travel authorisation applicants will be subject to automated profiling with the aim of trying to detect previously unknown 'persons of interest'. Using automated profiling systems is inherently risky, due to its potential for discrimination against people on prohibited grounds such as ethnic origin or nationality. Despite stern warnings from fundamental rights and data protection specialists such as the FRA and the EDPS, EU law-makers went ahead and introduced a profiling system anyway.

    Sputnik: You have warned about a new “pre-crime watchlist” that is being implemented. Can you explain how it will work and what your concerns are with them?

    Chris Jones: The "watchlist" was established through the ETIAS legislation, but will also be used for screening visa applicants in the future. It will be operated by Europol, the EU's policing agency. The watchlist will hold data on two categories of people - those who are believed or suspected to have committed serious criminal or terrorist offences, and those who it is believed may do so in the future. Data will be added to the list by member state authorities and Europol.

    One concern relates to the future-oriented nature of the list. Who gets to decide who may commit a criminal offence in the future, and will these people be able to have their names removed from the list if they are included erroneously? The legislation provides for the rights to access, correction and deletion of data, where appropriate, but having your rights set down on paper is something quite different to exercising them in practice. Non-EU nationals who are wrongly included on the list will have to navigate foreign legal systems in a language they may not understand, and data protection laws provide numerous exemptions for law enforcement agencies that may impede people's ability to have data on them corrected or deleted.

    Sputnik: How would you respond to those who might argue that these measures are necessary and proportionate to prevent and detect crime?

    Chris Jones: The EU already has numerous systems for exchanging information on suspected criminals and potential 'future' criminals. The Schengen Information System, a giant database holding data on hundreds of thousands of people, exists for precisely this purpose. There are also separate lists of people subject to sanctions for their involvement in terrorism. Adding another new system on top of that seems more likely to increase the risk of data overload for the authorities, whilst making it more difficult for people to exercise their right to a remedy.

    Sputnik: To what extent will the average person be affected by these new systems and will UK citizens be among those who are affected?

    Chris Jones: Almost any non-EU citizens who wishes to visit the Schengen area - whether for a holiday, to see friends, or for business - will be affected by these new measures. While there are some exemptions for certain categories of non-EU nationals, such as those with family members who are EU citizens, they effectively introduce blanket screening of all non-nationals. As we argue in the report, this places them all under a veil of suspicion and subjects them to untested, controversial technologies.

    The EU has confirmed that after Brexit, UK citizens will not need visas to visit the EU. However, they will have to acquire travel authorisations, when the travel authorisation system comes into use, which is effectively a type of 'visa-lite'. So, if you want to go on holiday in Spain, Italy, or anywhere else in the EU or the Schengen area, you will have to hand over a lot of personal data, including fingerprints and a photograph, to EU authorities.

    Sputnik: What, if any, policy recommendations are you making? 

    Chris Jones: The report does not make any policy recommendations. Its aim is to provide a clear explanation and critique of these new systems, with the aim of spurring further investigation, inquiry and action by journalists, civil society organisations, and others with an interest in the topic. Most of the legislation concerning these new systems, and others that are being introduced alongside them, is already in place. What seems important now is for there to be a better understanding of these new technologies and their implications for ordinary travellers.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Merry Christmas: EU Plans Domestic Surveillance Powers for 10,000 Strong Border Force
    EU Law Forbids Forcing Private Companies to Engage in Mass Surveillance, EU Advocate General Says
    EU Border Agency Launches Talks on Use of Drones for Maritime Surveillance
    Tags:
    Europol, surveillance, border control, European Union, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse