Register
06:15 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Arab Foreign Ministers take part in their 153rd annual session at the Arab League headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo, on March 4, 2020.

    Arab World Distances Itself From West's Confrontational Policy Towards China

    © AFP 2020 / MOHAMED EL-SHAHED
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107983/04/1079830436_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_066bb6a716d0c8cfc8ad2458add3ffd2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007091079830505-arab-world-distances-itself-from-wests-confrontational-policy-towards-china/

    China remains a reliable political and economic partner to the Arab states. The Arab world supports China regarding the pandemic, Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and is not going to participate in the Western anti-Chinese campaign. This can be concluded from the 9th ministerial meeting of the Sino-Arab Cooperation Forum held via video-conference on 6 July.

    China and the Arab states established strategic partnership relations in 2018, at the previous 8th ministerial meeting. The current meeting demonstrates the parties have managed to strengthen strategic coordination and coherence. This is also true regarding the current joint struggle against the pandemic, as well as the implementation of major economic projects and the support for each other on political issues, particularly, on the situation in the Middle East. According to the Foreign Ministers of China, 21 Arab states, Arab League members, and the Arab League Secretary-General, all this has contributed to deepening the Sino-Arab strategic partnership.

    The agreements reached during the meeting have opened up new opportunities to develop Sino-Arab relations in various fields, Zhou Rong, a political scientist from the Renmin University of China, noted.

    "This is one of the meetings that unites the hearts of governments, medical workers in China and Arab states. Future cooperation between the parties will be even more mutually beneficial, covering joint projects in various fields. I believe that political relations between China and the Arab countries will constantly improve; the results of economic, cultural and scientific-technical cooperation will be impressive," he said.

    “Although the Arab states are currently China’s largest source of crude oil imports, there is also Sino-Arab cooperation in the field of clean energy sources. Dreams of space exploration of many Arab countries are supported by Chinese technology; moreover, Arab countries’ population is very interested in learning Chinese. Sino-Arab trade and economic cooperation remain in place during the pandemic. For example, Ningbo successfully hosted an online export exhibition of Chinese goods for Saudi Arabia. Recently, Chinese and Egyptian musicians gave a live joint symphony concert on the 5G network. This is a kind of symbol of the two countries’ rapprochement. Currently, China and the Arab world are characterised not only by mutual political and economic support, as well as cultural interaction. The pandemic has shown the Arab world who is its most valuable friend. For its part, China has also found support from the Arab world on issues affecting its key interests.”

    The Arab participants in the meeting supported China in protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity. They supported China’s positions on Hong Kong and Xinjiang and opposed anyone’s interference in China’s internal affairs.

    Buildings are seen above Hong Kong and Chinese flags, as pro-China supporters celebration after China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2020
    © REUTERS / TYRONE SIU
    Buildings are seen above Hong Kong and Chinese flags, as pro-China supporters celebration after China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2020

    The summit was held in the context of the tough confrontation between the West and China, while discussions have shown that the Arab states are not part of this confrontation. Moreover, according to Muhammed Mazen, an Egyptian political scientist and expert on Arab-Chinese relations, Sino-Arab cooperation is only getting stronger:

    "Sino-Arab relations are rooted in the far past. They continue evolving under various conditions and circumstances, proving their strength today. The prospects for developing these relations are still high. Even during the pandemic outbreak, the Arab states, unlike Western countries, didn’t try to blame China for everything. On the contrary, they offered help and cooperation. China did the same when the virus spread peaked in Arab countries. This says a lot about the parties’ mutual support, both political, economic and humanitarian. Therefore, even in recent months, one could notice how close China’s relations with the Arab world have become,” he said.

    "As for the Silk Road project, its implementation hasn’t been affected in any way by the pandemic outbreak. Arab countries, primarily Egypt, are still part of the project. Other commercial projects carried out by Chinese companies in Egypt are also successfully developing. Despite the escalating tensions between China and the West, a new page has been opened in Sino-Arab cooperation, which is only strengthening. Moreover, the parties are actively establishing contacts in areas fundamentally new for joint cooperation, such as energy, space, and innovative technologies."

    Arabs are pragmatically establishing commercial ties with China, protecting them from political contradictions, Maria Pakhomova from the Centre for Arab Studies at Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said:

    "The Arab world is quite careful in matters of China-West confrontation. The Arab states have opted for a careful policy. They recognize the absolute priority of security in international relations. Unlike the West, which has a destructive position, the Arab countries are aimed at cooperation."

    It was important for China to gain the support of the Arab world in matters that are adding tension to its relations with the West. Of course, it got such diplomatic support, Maria Pakhomova believes. This is one of the main outcomes of the forum. The expert noted that China has met the expectations of the Arab participants in the meeting:

    "This forum has been scheduled. It summarized the planned cooperation. Pandemic and human rights issues were on the agenda as current issues. The existence of such a mechanism of interaction with China as the Sino-Arab cooperation forum is important for Arab states. China is the leading player in the Middle East. It’s impossible to imagine the Arab states’ implementation of their regional and global policies without China’s participation and support.”

    Mahmud Raya, editor-in-chief of the China in Arab Eyes portal, spoke about Lebanon’s role in China’s Middle East policy, as well as the importance of economic cooperation between the two countries for Lebanon’s revival:

    "Lebanon can be called a window to the Middle East for Chinese companies. Having established strong economic ties with Beirut, Beijing will be able to move further, towards the Persian Gulf monarchies, to North Africa. But it’s easier and more profitable to start with the economically weak Lebanon, which needs a new investment flow and economic relations development. In Lebanon, Chinese companies are already establishing cooperation in various fields: energy, raw materials extraction, transport networks development, consumer goods industry. A large number of Lebanese ministries are taking part in negotiations with Chinese partners and investors. Meanwhile, going from negotiations to establishing cooperation is not easy. At this stage, we are going to face a large number of negotiations, approvals and consultations. Therefore, I think we’ll see real action and results from Lebanese-Chinese cooperation next year. But the first step has been taken – and this is already extremely important. I’d like to point out that the current Lebanese government is aimed at even stronger cooperation with China than with the EU or the United States. This can be easily explained: unlike Western states, China offers more favourable conditions, not trying to influence the republic’s domestic policy. Moreover, the Lebanese economy is now too dependent on IMF credit tranches and therefore on the United States. And this dependence should be eliminated,” he said.

    Lebanon is one of many Arab countries that gets help from China to combat the pandemic. In general, China’s cooperation with the Arab world in the fight against the pandemic has strengthened the parties’ strategic cooperation, Zhou Rong believes:

    "During the pandemic, China and the Arab world share grief and sorrows, fight side by side, demonstrate solidarity and mutual assistance. The two parties’ relations are entering their highest peak. In particular, during China’s most difficult times in fighting the epidemic, the Arab countries’ leaders expressed their strongest political support for China. After the pandemic outbreak in the Arab states, President Xi Jinping held telephone conversations or sent messages to the leaders of several Arab countries to express his willingness for mutual assistance and support, as well as joint overcoming difficulties. This has resulted, in particular, in health experts’ holding videoconferences with 21 Arab countries, and sending groups of Chinese doctors to 8 Arab states,” the expert pointed out.
    This picture taken on February 8, 2020 shows a sign in Lao and Chinese referring to the construction of the first rail line linking China to Laos, a key part of Beijing's 'Belt and Road' project across the Mekong, in Luang Prabang.
    © AFP 2020 / AIDAN JONES
    This picture taken on February 8, 2020 shows a sign in Lao and Chinese referring to the construction of the first rail line linking China to Laos, a key part of Beijing's 'Belt and Road' project across the Mekong, in Luang Prabang.

    “I’d like to point out China’s fundamental support for the Palestinian people’s just cause to restore their legitimate rights. At the same time, China provided the Palestinians with medical supplies to combat the pandemic, sent a group of medical specialists to Palestine, and provided funds to help Palestinian refugees. Regardless of the changing global situation, China and the Arab world have always been and remain good partners. Collaboration in fighting the pandemic has strengthened the strategic partnership between China and the Arab world. It’s also worth noting that the Arab states support China on issues of Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang. They are not influenced by the anti-Chinese campaign unleashed by the United States and other Western countries.”

    At the forum, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi noted that China and the Arab states had ramped up cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative; many key projects had been successfully launched. In 2019, bilateral trade increased by 9 percent year on year, the minister said. He suggested opening express channels to exchange necessary specialists and deepen cooperation on industrial value chains. Wang Yi also called on both to strive for high quality, sustainable development and improving the population’s material living conditions in the process of building the Belt and Road.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United States, Lebanon, Egypt, economy, Belt and Road Initiative, China, Arab League
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse