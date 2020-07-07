Register
23:23 GMT07 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani

    US’ Illegal Killing of Soleimani ‘Same Deal’ as Past Wars Over ‘Sphere of Influence’ - Journo

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107793/78/1077937802_0:0:3205:1802_1200x675_80_0_0_9fd9b21b027dda3e00d58c00b7ad20f1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007071079823478-us-illegal-killing-of-soleimani-same-deal-as-past-wars-over-sphere-of-influence---journo/

    In a recent report, a United Nations expert found the January killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike was against international law. One journalist told Sputnik the killing fit a long pattern of the US destroying places it cannot control, which is linked to the proliferation of poverty in the US.

    Kei Pritsker, a journalist with BreakThrough News, told Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits Tuesday that “for most of US history, we’ve just attacked countries purely out of our interest to extend our sphere of influence for power and take out governments we don’t like, and it’s really the same deal with Qasem Soleimani.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/un-expert-finds-against-us-on-iran
    In a June 29 report to the UN Human Rights Council about targeted killings through armed drones, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, found Soleimani’s killing was not legal, as the Trump administration has claimed, but was instead an attack against both Iran and Iraq.

    Callamard wrote that the January 3 drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport that killed Soleimani, as well as several high-ranking members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was “directed not only at Iran but also Iraq,” and killing him on the country's soil without first receiving Baghdad's consent meant that the US had "violated" the nation's territorial integrity.

    Further, it was “the first known incident in which a State invoked self-defense as a justification for an attack against the State-actor, in the territory of another state, thus implicating the prohibition on the use of force in Article 2(4) of the UN Charter,” the UN official said.

    “He’s a general that was pivotal in fighting ISIS [Daesh] in Iraq and asserting Iran’s security interests in the region,” Pritsker told hosts Michelle Witte and Bob Schlehuber, noting that in the view of the United States, “that’s our territory … How dare Iran try to protect its borders? That’s crazy.”

    Pritsker said that US imperialism abroad is linked to poverty in the US itself. “It’s the same issue, and that’s what [Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.] said. Some of the listeners might know that in the late years of his life, Dr. King was an ardent critic of the Vietnam War, and he supported the antiwar movement,” he said, noting it lost the civil rights leader much of his mainstream liberal base.

    “He was talking about radical things. He said the bombs that drop in Vietnam explode in the inner cities of the United States. What he meant is that we spend billions, hundreds of billions if not trillions of dollars now, today, destroying, killing poor people overseas. And the people we send - poor Black and brown kids - overseas to kill even poorer people, they come back, and they come home to communities that are completely underfunded, underdeveloped, where the police are let loose like monsters and set [upon] these kids.”

    “The irony is that we send people abroad and say we’re spreading freedom, but those same people that are coming back to the United States, they realize we don’t even have freedom here,” he said.

    “There’s no better example of that than this July 4, when the country is in the middle of this uprising and people are really asking: we talk about freedom for everyone, everyone has the right to pursue freedom, liberty, whatever - who is that freedom for? Because people in this country definitely don’t feel free, especially all those people that got laid off during COVID that are unable to make rent or unable to put food on the table. How free are you if you can’t eat?”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Iranian Pundit Reveals What May 'Be Legal Basis' for Prosecuting Trump Over Soleimani’s Killing
    Iran’s Top Security Official Says Killing Soleimani is US ‘Biggest Gift’ to Terrorism in Region
    UN Investigator Rules US Killing of Soleimani 'Unlawful', Implies That It Constitutes ‘Act of War’
    Tags:
    assassination, Misfit, political, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), Qasem Soleimani
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl enjoys standup paddleboarding in Sochi
    Staying Fit and Enjoying Summer in Russia's Olympic Capital Sochi
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse