Register
19:23 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Kim Kardashian, left, and rapper Kanye West watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Los Angeles

    'Isn't Even the Craziest Part of 2020': What Could be Behind Kanye West's Tardy Presidential Bid?

    © AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107954/06/1079540687_0:215:2841:1813_1200x675_80_0_0_5262795bebafd9527a03b4e6329dac88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007061079812197-isnt-even-the-craziest-part-of-2020-what-could-be-behind-kanye-wests-tardy-presidential-bid/

    Yet another contender has seemingly thrown his hat into the ring for November's poll: last Saturday, 43-year old African-American rapper Kanye West announced on Twitter that he is running for president. American political commentators weigh up his chances.

    On Independence Day, out of the blue, the singer tweeted that he was running for president of the US.

    ​The announcement, which was quickly endorsed by West's wife Kim Kardashian and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has caught the headlines with some suggesting that it is nothing but a stunt and the others speculating about a secret pact between the rapper and Trump to try to pull votes from Biden. Some Twitter users warned the public against trusting West citing his 2018 statement that 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice". Nevertheless, some observers don't rule out West trying to challenge President Trump despite him previously endorsing the Oval Office occupant.

    'If It's for Vanity Purposes, It's Fine'

    But there are few signs so far that the 43-year old is serious about running for president: he hasn't registered with the Federal Election Commission, nor collected enough signatures to be on November's ballot or signalled what, if any, political party he would be affiliated with. Nevertheless, there is no formal deadline to file to run for president of the US and, technically, there are still many US states where the rapper may register for the race.

    It is not the first time that West has said he would seek the presidency: he vowed to run in 2020 during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards but in January 2019, he hinted at a potential 2024 election bid.

    ​"Kanye West is running for president as a publicity stunt and not as a serious candidate", deems David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University. "Unlike Trump in 2016 where the latter entered the primaries for the Republican Party, West is simply running as an independent candidate. It is hard to run as an independent candidate in the US, especially at this late date".

    The US elections laws impose deadlines for running as a third party or independent candidate and West has already missed most of them: as a result, he will not appear on the ballot in most states.

    Given all of above, the rapper's presidential bid has all the earmarks of an "impractical strategy" as "the odds of West being competitive and winning are very much against him", according to the political scientist.

    "Maybe he hopes that the racial tensions in the US give him a chance to win the African-American and youth vote", the professor suggests, adding that he does not see West's path to success.

    However, if the 43-year old businessman is doing this "for name recognition or vanity purposes", it's quite understandable and fine, Schultz adds.

    The Election Drama Series Go On

    The rapper's initiative "isn't even the craziest part of this year", according to Sarah Abed, independent journalist and political commentator, who appears unsurprised by West's statement.

    "Whether [West's] latest announcement is a publicity stunt to drive record sales of his new album, or a way to steal votes from the assumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, and thus help Trump win his second term, or test the waters for an official presidential campaign in 2020 as an Independent, is really anyone's guess", she says.

    Still, unlike Schultz, she does not think that the rapper is a hopeless candidate: if he is serious, Kanye could possibly appeal to both the right and left, Abed suggests.

    "Some conservative Christian voters might find his new found passion for religion and family values attractive, and liberal voters who have enjoyed his contributions to the music and fashion industry will probably see him as more relatable than other candidates", the journalist points out.

    At the same time, it's hard to imagine what a Kanye West presidency might look like without first knowing where he stands on domestic and foreign political issues, she remarks.

    "All we can do now is stay tuned to the Election Drama Series, and see what the next season has in store for us", Abed concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Spears’ Fans Call to #FreeBritney After Kanye West's Presidential Bid Despite Earlier Mental Issues
    ‘Not Now Kanye, Seriously’: Piers Morgan Ridicules Kanye West's Presidential Bid Announcement
    What Kanye West's America Would Look Like, in Memes and Jokes
    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Donald Trump, 2020 election, Kanye West, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Australian Prime Minister John Howard (L) kisses the head of his grandson, Angus Howard-McDonald (C) who is being held by daughter Melanie (R) at the Coalition campaign launch in Brisbane, 12 November 2007. Australian Prime Minister John Howard is headed for a landslide defeat at elections next week, according to an opinion poll released 12 November which showed the opposition surging ahead. The centre-left Labor Party gained two percentage points over the past week to extend its lead over Howard's conservative Liberal-National coalition to 55 percent against 45 percent, the Newspoll showed.
    Most Memorable Kisses of Top Political Figures
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse