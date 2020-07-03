Register
08:53 GMT03 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A pharmacist doctor works on the basics of the raw materials for investigational of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug Remdesivir, in Ibn Sina laboratory, at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt 25 June 2020.

    Remdesivir May Be Lifesaving for COVID-19 Patients, Yet Toxic for US-EU Relations

    © REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107978/24/1079782472_0:210:3222:2022_1200x675_80_0_0_dde87cbb8769fd6355bfc409b3fe96d8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007031079782985-remdesivir-may-be-lifesaving-for-covid-19-patients-yet-toxic-for-us-eu-relations/

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik), Luc Rivet - Remdesivir, an antiviral drug produced by the California-based company Gilead Sciences, has become the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive the backing of the European Medicines Agency and at the same time a bone of contention between the EU and the US after the latter allegedly bought up its global supply.

    Stefan de Keersmaecker, a spokesman for the European Commission, said earlier on Thursday that the EU was negotiating with Gilead Sciences the possibility of providing the bloc with a sufficient number of doses of the drug amid reports that the US intends to stockpile it.

    Media outlets earlier this week reported that the United States had purchased nearly all of Remdesivir's reserves for the next three months from the biopharmaceutical firm, thus, significantly limiting European countries' access to the drug. While the first 140,000 doses of the drug were sold worldwide, in late June, Washington purchased about 500,000 doses, which is about 90 percent of the drug's three-month supply.

    A lab technicians holds the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug Remdesivir at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2020
    © REUTERS / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
    A lab technicians holds the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) treatment drug "Remdesivir" at Eva Pharma Facility in Cairo, Egypt June 25, 2020

    Meanwhile, Daniel O'Day, the CEO of Gilead Sciences, assured in an open letter published on Monday that Remdesivir would be affordable and available in all countries.

    "To ensure broad and equitable access at a time of urgent global need, we have set a price for governments of developed countries of $390 per vial… The 5-day treatment course using 6 vials of Remdesivir, equates to $2,340 per patient. Part of the intent behind our decision was to remove the need for the country by country negotiations on price", the letter read.

    However, when contacted by a Sputnik correspondent, Gilead's press service refused to comment on either the supply priority or on its global lobbying policy. Yet, it confirmed that developing countries such as India and Egypt would be offered Remdesivir at a reduced price until a vaccine was made available.

    Remdesivir in Europe

    Washington's announcement of acquiring 92 percent of all production of Remdesivir has raised fears of a shortage of the drug in the rest of the world, and the European media began slamming the US attitude as unacceptable.

    Many EU news outlets referred to the French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, whose president has said that the US government would get priority for a new vaccine in development because it had invested in the research.

    Over the past few days, however, several European countries, including Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom, said they had enough Remdesivir in stock to treat all patients.

    "The [German] federal government secured early stocks of Remdesivir. Right now there are enough reserves to use on patients in hospitals for the coming months", a spokesperson for the German Health Ministry told Sputnik.

    In addition, the Gilead laboratory has granted free licenses to nine manufacturers of generic drugs in India, Pakistan, and Egypt.

    Every Man for Himself

    In the meantime, according to Jean Macq, a professor of Public Health at the Institute for Health and Society Research of the UCLouvain university in Belgium, the novel coronavirus pandemic has led to the disappearance of multilateral cooperation.

    "The COVID-19 pandemic clearly highlights the return to a national approach to health and the disappearance of multilateral collaboration. WHO [the World Health Organisation] is having great difficulty in making its voice heard, despite good management of the pandemic, after some hesitation at the start", Macq, who also works at the WHO, told Sputnik.
    A pharmacist displays an ampoule of Dexamethasone at the Erasme Hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, June 16, 2020.
    © REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
    A pharmacist displays an ampoule of Dexamethasone at the Erasme Hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium, June 16, 2020.

    According to the professor, the controversy over Remdesivir shows that in today's world it's every man is for himself.

    "This can be explained by the urgency at the heart of Europe but also by the evolution of geopolitics between the US, China, Russia, and the EU. We have seen that the European Union has not been able to respond quickly to the spread of the epidemic and that even today, for vaccine orders, member countries congregate in small groups, without thinking of a group order which would be carried out by the European Commission", Macq noted.

    He added that when the COVID-19 vaccines are presented to the world, there will be "another big tussle between developed countries. The quarrel will start again about priorities".

    Remdesivir Not a Panacea, Pandemic on the Rise

    According to the WHO, the coronavirus pandemic is on the rise in several parts of the world. The epidemiological situation has somewhat stabilised in Europe but is still deteriorating in the United States and in Latin America. Several African and Asian countries have also seen the epidemic flare up.

    According to preliminary findings, the use of Remdesivir alone for COVID-19 patients is not sufficient.

    "Remdesivir is one of the few drugs on the shelf available to slightly improve the situation in hospitals, but I am very worried now about deconfinement and the reopening of borders within Europe and with third countries... Of course, the US or Brazil flights are still not allowed in, but Europeans will travel because summer is there and holidays are sacred".
    Nurses, doctors and hospital workers take part in a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 5, 2020
    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    Nurses, doctors and hospital workers take part in a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 5, 2020
    "I understand the positive decision for countries that live off tourism, but it could mean many new small clusters will appear when the criss-crossing diminishes in the fall", virologist Marc Van Ranst of KU Leuven University in Belgium, told Sputnik.

    The COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic by the WHO in early spring. To date, more than 10.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and over 517,000 of them have died.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Gilead Sciences, Gilead Sciences, European Union, United States, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where Sea Was Once Land: Underwater Aboriginal Sites in Australia
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse