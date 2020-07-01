Register
13:59 GMT01 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    WiFi at Pubs and Restaurants is Ideal for UK Government's COVID-19 Track and Trace, Tech Firm Says

    © CC BY 2.0 / Alan Levine
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/65/1079766528_0:318:3074:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_5418f61acd36722e01983fdcc9e8fbe4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007011079766989-wifi-at-pubs-and-restaurants-is-ideal-for-uk-governments-covid-19-track-and-trace-tech-firm-says/

    Pubs, bars and restaurants will be expected to collect information from their customers to assist the government with their novel coronavirus track and trace efforts, once they start to re-open on 4 July 2020.

    British customers should use the guest WiFi of pubs, bars and restaurants as a means of aiding the upcoming COVID-19 track and trace requirements, issued by their government, argues technology firm Purple WiFi. The UK-based company, which specialises in data capture and predictive analytics, notes that it would be inefficient and less secure for businesses in the hospitality industry, which will start to re-open on 4 July 2020, to have to collect customer data from every person who comes to their premises to buy a pint or order food. 

    Dean Cookson, Purple's Marketing Director, explains why he thinks his company's WiFi technology is the best way to safely collect customer data required by the UK government.

    Sputnik: What do you mean when you say that businesses collecting people's personal details on the door is going to be "inefficient for companies"?

    Dean Cookson: Staff, already with the stress of coming back into a post coronavirus workplace now are expected to be able to collect the details of everybody entering a bar or pub. This is going to be a time-consuming exercise that is prone to human error, which with something so serious as COVID-19 will not be acceptable.

    If businesses are to take the manual approach it adds the risk of creating a congested line of customers wanting to enter the premises, formulating risk for people becoming agitated, and not paying attention, which may lead to accidental social distancing rules being broken. In addition to capturing personal information with paper and pen which has no consent tracked. 

    Sputnik: Explain why you think using guest WiFi offers a better solution to normal track and trace options?

    Dean Cookson: Not only will we capture the contact information of the visitor, but Purple will also automatically log the time, date, and length of time visited through our platform, applying an additional level of detail to the information.

    Making it easier to identify any visitors that may have been exposed to another visitor who is showing symptoms.

    It's also a more secure way of doing so. Having numerous physical, paper logs of an individual's personal details is a huge security risk that is going to be almost impossible to manage.

    Venues will be expected to be able to access the information quickly in the event of a Track and Trace request which will be enormously time-consuming without a digital record while adhering to regulations on securely disposing of data in this way will be almost impossible to manage.

    Purple offers a secure encrypted platform to store information that already complies with stringent privacy regulations all over the world, such as GDPR. 

    We work with the authorities on providing Track and Trace type information already, while the Greater London Authority is using our data to track the impact of COVID 19. Privacy and data security is a priority at Purple and baked into everything we do.   

    Sputnik: How exactly does the technology developed by Purple work?

    Dean Cookson:  The customer connects to the venue WiFi with their phone. A page will appear where they will enter their details. The guidance expected [from the government] is that the required information is name, email and phone number. After entering the information [the customer] will be presented with a unique reference number for that venue which they can use if they return in 21 days. Purple hold the data on our secure servers and act as the intermediary between the pub and the customer, but also between the pub and the NHS Track and Trace if a request for information comes in. If the customer does not return for 21 days, the information is purged from the database. 

    Sputnik: The focus appears to be on venues such as pubs, restaurants, and cafés. In what way would using guest WiFi in such establishments address the needs and desires of the public to maintain their privacy and medical confidentiality?

    Dean Cookson: Our focus has always been on the public, or end-users, since Purple was created. The initial vision of the business was to make it easier for people to access guest WiFi systems. 

    We've ensured that our Track and Trace system protects our users' privacy, so that data collected via Track and Trace is entirely separate from that collected through WiFi, as well as clearing the data we hold after 21 days, in line with the current Government advice.

    Purple do not and will not collect any medical data. 

    The purpose of the solution we have built is to avoid a 2nd wave of the pandemic. We want to protect the safety of the public, as well as the future of the UK hospitality market which can ill afford another prolonged period of inactivity.

    Sputnik: Purple has said that "Hospitality venue owners can not only collect the required information, but they can also manage their venue density, responsibility score, and NPS rating with Purple's Social Responsibility Dashboard". Describe for the average layperson what a "responsibility score" is.

    Dean Cookson: We see a "responsibility score" as a way for consumers to feedback how comfortable they felt in a venue, whether that be how busy it was, how clean it was or what measures were in place to protect them, as well as a way for venues and businesses to track their own performance.

    We've put in place a number of ways of doing this, including allowing businesses and venue owners to track and manage the density of occupants based on social distancing and the size of the venue, and asking their visitors for feedback directly on how safe they felt during the visit and whether they would recommend the venue to friends or family.

    It's important to note, that everything delivered through the Social Responsibility Dashboard is done so in a contactless environment, always through an individual's mobile device. 

    Sputnik: How can people control the flow of their information and exactly what information gets shared and with whom?

    Dean Cookson: Our software enables businesses to let their customers control their own data by giving their users complete control and transparency into the data collected about them.

    Part of our consumer side to the Purple solution is our MyData Portal, this places control of personal data firmly back with the end-user, including the ability to adjust their marketing preferences through a secure and easy-to-use dashboard. 

    The WiFi access journey for customers includes a terms overview snapshot with three sections labeled "Terms, Marketing, and Location" for complete clarity.

    We also use everyday language so end users can be confident in knowing what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it.

    In the case of the Track & Trace functionality, the data is not shared with anyone other than for T&T purposes including the venue, and will only be held for 21 days. 

    Sputnik: Can people permanently disable the technology?

    Dean Cookson: Yes, all they need to do is send us an email and we will do it the same day. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Grilled as Germany Beats UK to a Coronavirus Contact Tracing App
    NHS X Trialling New COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Amid Concerns on Privacy, Input From Google, Apple
    Test and Trace: ‘Serco Has a Track Record Falsifying Data’, Expert Says
    Tags:
    cyber security, personal data, lockdown, United Kingdom, Wifi, bars, hospitality, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse