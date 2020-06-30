Register
14:57 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Cyberbullies and Their Victims Show Signs of PTSD, Clinical Psychologist Explains

    © CC BY 2.0 / Richard Patterson / Cyberbullying
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/65/1079756519_311:0:3952:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_2770393f8558c5e64f75e6e983540827.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006301079756581-cyberbullies-and-their-victims-show-signs-of-ptsd-clinical-psychologist-explains/

    The anonymity provided by the internet and social media may be a reason why some online bullying occurs, according to a co-author of a study showing that a little under a third of young people who bullied others online also show symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

    Bullies, victims of cyberbullying and those who are both, all show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in a new peer-reviewed observational study published in the British Medical Journal. Clinical psychologist Dr Ana Pascual-Sánchez, co-authored the study which is based on survey results from 1516 students, aged between 11 and 19, in four separate London-based schools. She explained the significance of the findings as well as why more study must be done on the subject.

    Sputnik: How did you define bullying and PTSD for this study?

    Dr Ana Pascual-Sánchez: Bullying has been defined as an aggressive and intentional act, using electronic forms of contact (cyberbullying), or face-to-face (traditional bullying), repeatedly and over time against a victim who cannot easily defend him or herself. Regarding post-traumatic stress symptoms, they are define as the existence of symptoms such as intrusion (e.g. intrusive memories related to the event(s)) or avoidance  (e.g. avoiding situations related to the traumatic situation), that cause distress and/or impairment, and that are associated with a situation that is experienced as traumatic for the person, where she or he felt vulnerable in some way. 

    Sputnik: How serious is the PTSD experienced by children who suffer from cyberbullying compared to its face to face version?

    Dr Ana Pascual-Sánchez: In the present study, traditional victimisation appeared to better predict PTSD symptoms than cybervictimisation, although both of them play a role in predicting PTSD symptoms. Each teenager presenting PTSD symptoms should be assessed by asking what experiences triggered these symptoms to address how they perceived it (e.g. others around when experiencing traditional bullying, or repetitive and difficult to avoid bullying when received by online means), and what the symptoms are that the person is experiencing, their intensity and their impact.

    Sputnik: Your study concluded that "more than a third of the cyberbullies were not involved in traditional bullying". That's quite significant, suggesting that there's something about the internet and social media that facilitates bullying that otherwise would not occur face to face. What conclusions have you drawn about these results?

    Dr Ana Pascual-Sánchez: This is something that was previously suggested by other authors and that our results highlight. It seems as if the anonymity provided by online means could increase the risk of bullying perpetration, providing a platform that is easy to access and that can reach others quickly and easily. This has potential implications since cyberbullying can be more difficult to control and can reach more people, so this area deserves further study. 

    Sputnik: Were students who had experienced bullying more likely to engage in bullying?

    Dr Ana Pascual-Sánchez: Yes, actually the combined group called bully-victims would be a result of how a teenager could be both a victim and a perpetrator. Previous research suggested that being a victim is associated with higher risk for becoming a perpetrator.

    Sputnik: Your study says 29% of the Cyberbullies showed symptoms of "clinically significant" PTSD. Why would perpetrators of cyberbullying experience PTSD?

    Dr Ana Pascual-Sánchez: Our findings suggested that perpetrators also suffer PTSD symptoms, which could be explained by how perpetrating aggression also expose bullies to potential violent situations in which they can lose control and even feel vulnerable or regret from it. However, despite these options being potential explanations, further research is needed to get a more comprehensive answer. 

    Sputnik: What can be done to mitigate against cyberbullying whilst still protecting freedom of speech online?

    Dr Ana Pascual-Sánchez: This is a good question. I would suggest that a balance between freedom and protection should be encouraged, which is not that easy in practice. Several factors are involved and different actions are encouraged: from the teenagers themselves (e.g. encourage coping strategies, promote assertiveness, encourage asking for help) to schools or parents (from modelling healthy ways to managing relationships and difficulties). 

    Sputnik: Describe any other recommendations you have now.

    Dr Ana Pascual-Sánchez: Our findings suggested that not only more common symptoms such as anxiety or depression are relevant in adolescents involved in bullying in some way. Most of the attention tends to be focused on aggressive behaviours or emotional symptoms such as sadness, because they are more noticeable and tend to cause more disruption. However, our results suggest the relevance of also being aware of PTSD symptoms which can have potential implications in daily life (trouble concentrating associated with symptoms of intrusion, avoidance of school or spaces of enjoyment with classmates for the risk of being bullied, and so on). Sometimes it is not easy to find something you are not looking for. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Mental Health Stigma, Intense Work, Cyberbullying: K-Pop Stars Speak About Pressures of Industry
    'One of the Biggest Challenges': Instagram a Key Hotbed for Cyberbullying
    Cyberbullying or Freedom of Speech? Twitter Trolling Lands Texan in Jail
    Royal Seal of Approval: Prince William to Fight Cyberbullying Among Young People
    Tags:
    psychological problems, psychology, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), British Medical Journal, scientific research, cyberbullying
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse