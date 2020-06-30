Register
16:30 GMT30 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indiginous groups Aymara New Year Bolivia

    Our History: Indigenous Women Play Key Role to Restore Bolivian Democracy Amid Coup Gov't - Activist

    David Mercado
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/81/1079758180_0:165:2871:1779_1200x675_80_0_0_42a4e880c8905266019abf839bda08a8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006301079756493-our-history-indigenous-women-play-key-role-to-restore-bolivian-democracy-amid-coup-govt---activist/

    Indigenous Bolivians have joined mass protests to campaign for seven officials stranded at the Mexican Embassy in La Paz and fight the Jeanine Anez coup administration, with numerous resistance movements publicly denouncing the right-wing government while calling for a restoration of leadership under the Movement to Socialism (MAS).

    Miriam Amancay Colque, spokeswoman for the Bartolina Sisa Resistance movement, discussed the role of women and indigenous people in fighting the ongoing coup government as well as further updates on the crisis in Bolivia.

    Sputnik: How are grassroots movements like the Bartolina Sisa Resistance responding to the Campaign for Seven? Which actions will they take and how do they plan to confront the coup Bolivian government in this crisis?

    Miriam Amancay Colque: We are having a very positive response. The rights of those seeking asylum and refuge should be respected as these are enshrined in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

    We will continue building solidarity with grassroots movements and maintaining strong links with others as we recognise the need to remain united in confronting these attacks on our people.

    We are also asking the trade union movement, UK Labour Party and others for their support. We continue to send letters to MPs, Government ministers and distribute information to publishers, websites and community organisations.

    Bartolina Sisa Resistance
    Protestors from numerous organisations hold banners and Whipala flags outside 10 Downing street to condemn the violence spreading across Bolivia following Evo Morales' asylum in Mexico
    Under quarantine rules, we have had to adopt new methods to continue our solidarity work, organising meetings, and others, but will hopefully hold face-to-face events in the near future.

    We also campaign to raise awareness of the current situation in Bolivia with these groups to denounce and repudiate the Jeanine Anez dictatorship as well as seek justice for all victims that were killed, injured, tortured and imprisoned.

    The dynamics of Bolivian politics have been changing every day, especially now that now that upcoming elections have been announced, so we will spend time discussing prospective candidates.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, how have women shaped the ongoing movement to liberate Bolivia from the coup Jeanine Anez government?

    Miriam Amancay Colque: The role of women, especially indigenous women, has been important throughout our history. Bartolina Sisa, one of our heroines, was a fighter against colonialism over 500 years ago. In the 1970s, five female miners stood up and challenged [former Bolivian military dictator] Hugo Banzer with hunger strikes until democracy was restored.

    Women have been at the forefront of the Morales government and its achievements and have been protesting against the Anez coup government, despite obstacles from COVID-19, through strong social movements and their communities.

    One of the most prominent women union organisations is the Bartolina Sisa National Confederation of Campesino, Indigenous and Native Women of Bolivia (CNMCIOB-BS), who were very vocal against the de facto regime telling them that they would allow US intervention in the country as well as police repression in the Tropico of Cochabamba.

    Bolivia's President Evo Morales
    © AP Photo / Juan Karita
    No Pasaran? Bolivia Urged to Grant Safe Passage to Seven Morales Officials in Mexico Embassy - Judge
    Despite living in a state of terror under the Anez government, these women resist along with their companeros, but also suffer the most because their children, husbands, brothers have been killed in the Massacres of Sacaba, Senkata and Yapacani by the army and police. The wounded still remain with significant consequences, abandoned by the State and stigmatized because everyone who is of indigenous ethnicity or dark-skinned is considered MASISTA (Morales supporter).

    Remember that the seven former authorities are not the only ones affected. We have thousands of political prisoners in jail, mainly indigenous people who were shot and wounded in the defence of democracy, indigenous women and our Whipala, imprisoned, tortured and falsely accused by the Anez regime.

    Most of them lack legal support and the vast majority are abandoned. They are also our priority and we will start solidarity work for them because as grassroots companeros, they deserve much more help and support from us.

    Sputnik: How has the allegedly 'conservative' Anez government, under a female president, disempowered local people and women through their actions?

    Miriam Amancay Colque: Jeanine Anez does not represent the majority of Bolivian people and much less women. Remember, she illegally proclaimed herself president in a parliamentary session without a quorum, which is a coup d’etat.

    She has done so much damage to Bolivia and its people in such a short time. She has brutally suppressed opposition, creating a deep and violent crisis, concentrated power in the hands of the wealthy and dismantled estate enterprises.

    She has also opened the doors to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Inter-American Development Bank (BID) and transnational companies to profit from our lithium and other natural resources, and has continued undoing almost everything achieved in the last 14 years.

    Instead of protecting and providing for Bolivians, namely the poor and marginalised, she has cut funding for social welfare programmes and health system, with COVID-19 support left completely underfunded and collapsed. Unemployment and hunger has skyrocketed despite Anez enormous increases to budgets for the Armed Forces of Bolivia (FFAA) and police.

    Sebastián Moro
    © Photo : Twitter/ Ivan Santos
    Bolivians Bring Fight To 'State Terror' Anez Gov't Six Months After Sebastián Moro Death - Activists
    Jeanine Anez also foments racism and hatred against indigenous people who are the majority, including indigenous women who have faced repeat attacks.

    She is a champion of corruption, nepotism, human rights violation, attacks against press freedom, political persecution and many more. Her collaborators, some of them Croatian descendants, are the same, who think they are entitled to show white supremacy over indigenous people who are the majority in the country.

    For example, Defence Minister Fernando Lopez threatened "to disappear people in 10 seconds". 'Minister of Death' Arturo Murillo has sent many people infected with COVID-19 to areas free of the disease, namely in indigenous communities. The abuse of power, disrespect, arrogance and humiliation is overwhelming.

    Anez initially refused to approve an election date, citing COVID 19, but people mobilised and pushed back. On Sunday 21 June, during the Andean, Amazon and Chaco New Year, she agreed to 6 September as the date for upcoming elections.

    But we will continue fighting for a better future for our people, who will vote for a new president and reinstate our democratic institutions. The nightmare of the dictatorship that has brought so much pain, mourning and suffering will never return to Bolivia or any other country.

    This interview is dedicated to the memory of Silvia Lazarte, former Bartolina Sisa National Confederation of Campesino executive and Constituent Assembly president, who died in Santa Cruz on Sunday as confirmed by MAS representatives.

    An indigenous Quechua woman, politician and union activist who suffered racism and discrimination during the secessionist period in 2008, she played a key role in writing a state constitution in 2009, leading to the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump 'Desperate' to Codify Illegal Blockade Amid US Elections, Block Peaceful Dialogue – Caracas
    Bolivians Bring Fight To 'State Terror' Anez Gov't Six Months After Sebastián Moro Death - Activists
    George Floyd Case Exposes Long History of US Race Inequality, Police Brutality, George Galloway Says
    No Pasaran? Bolivia Urged to Grant Safe Passage to Seven Morales Officials in Mexico Embassy - Judge
    Tags:
    resistance, Popular Resistance, lithium, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Power of Nature: World's Landmarks Illuminated by Lightning
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse