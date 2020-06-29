Register
11:26 GMT29 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The skyline of San Francisco appears above the evening fog as the suns sets on the Marin Headlands in Sausalito, California

    San Francisco's 'Fraudulent' Programmes for Homeless Hit Taxpayers Most, Ex-Mayoral Contender Says

    © REUTERS / Robert Galbraith
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006291079746555-san-franciscos-fraudulent-programmes-for-homeless-hit-taxpayers-most-ex-mayoral-contender-says/

    Luxury hotels in San Francisco have been secretly accepting homeless people, including those suffering from drug addiction and mental illnesses, under the guise of “front-line workers” amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports say.

    Richie Greenberg, a former Republican candidate for San Francisco mayor, considers the entire situation bizarre and counter-intuitive and believes that this is a fraud that needs to be investigated. 

    Sputnik: San Francisco is surreptitiously placing homeless people in luxury hotels by designating them as emergency front-line workers, a term that the broader community understands to mean doctors, nurses, and similar professionals. Previously, there was indeed an idea to place medical workers in hotels during the peak of the pandemic in the state. But how can a homeless person be described as an emergency frontline worker?

    Richie Greenberg: This is fraud, no doubt. To purposefully give the title of emergency worker to a homeless person, then create emergency laws so the public cannot request more information about this, is worthy of an investigation. Lately, several fraud and corruption scandals have hit City Hall, and I believe this will be another one, once the facts are allowed to be discussed or a lawsuit is filed to force the government to answer. Taxpayers have the right to know.

    Sputnik: If neighbourhood residents were more aware of the influx of these new guests, who frequently suffer from drug addiction and severe mental illness as well as having criminal backgrounds, they might object. Consequently, the city has invoked an emergency-disaster law to keep the information private. Why is that? Why so much privacy over the issue?

    Richie Greenberg: The plan, which City Hall, together with the State of California, is very controversial and relies on agreements and contracts with the many hotels. There is a lot of money involved, much more than what the City would have involved without payments to hotels and federal assistance. Once money becomes an influence, corruption occurs. In this case, City Hall wants to maintain the best image with the public, so it seems the programme is a success. But also, they don't want the names and addresses of the hotels to become public, to prevent homeless individuals from simply arriving at a hotel directly, which could attract homeless from outside the city, in an uncontrollable manner. There are indications this is actually happening, though.

    Sputnik: In the end, the wildly expensive hotel plan is unlikely to help most homeless individuals achieve self-sufficient lives and won't elevate the city's most destitute districts. What could be the way out of this crisis?

    Richie Greenberg: Many of us San Franciscans were suspicious of this plan even before it started. This plan was and is ridiculous! On social media, comments show distrust of the government, and I myself opposed the plan from the beginning. It may make a small change to the character of the streets and tents with needles and drug addicts, if any of those districts moved the tent-dwellers into a hotel. This seems like an alternate-reality plan: the most bizarre and counter-intuitive answer. "Let's put homeless drug addicts in luxury hotels!"

    People line in a sidewalk filled with tents set up by the homeless, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, California, U.S. April 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Caught in the Middle of San Francisco Coronavirus Crisis: The Homeless People

    Once these coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease, we really do not want to see the homeless return to the tents on the streets. The data from homelessness outreach programmes and the city/state/federal government shows the most successful resolution is: Buying the homeless individual a bus ticket back to their home town. In San Francisco it's called the "Homeward Bound" programme and has the best rate of success of all resolutions to the crisis. A one-way ticket out of the city.

    Sputnik: Who gains the most from the current situation, in your view? And who suffers the most?

    Richie Greenberg: This is actually an easy question for me: Who gains? The homelessness outreach organisations who are managing these programmes, as well as hotels receiving perhaps $6,000 USD per month for each room. The homeless individuals themselves are used as pawns, they live in luxury and receive meals and services, and access to drugs if they simply go outside their hotel. Who suffers? The neighbourhoods if they deteriorate further due to prolonged presence of the homelessness, as well as the city's law-abiding taxpayers, who pay for much of the programmes, and new taxes are already being proposed for this November's election day to add taxes to fund these outrageous failures.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, hotel, Homeless, San Francisco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse