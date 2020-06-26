Register
14:17 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on

    Moment of Truth? How BLM Leader's Words at Once Exposed True Aims & Utter Hypocrisy of the Movement

    © Sputnik /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (113)
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107948/25/1079482588_0:34:1280:754_1200x675_80_0_0_c4594de533b4acf15c31a0f930874695.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006261079727540-moment-of-truth-how-blm-leaders-words-at-once-exposed-true-aims--utter-hypocrisy-of-the-movement/

    On 24 June, leader of the Greater New York Black Lives Matter Hawk Newsome stated that if the movement sparked by the killing of George Floyd does not bring about tangible results the protesters will change the system forcibly. According to US observers, Newsome's remark is unsurprising and speaks volumes about BLM's true goals.

    "If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. All right? And I could be speaking figuratively. I could be speaking literally. It’s a matter of interpretation", Hawk Newsome told Fox News "The Story" on Wednesday evening.

    Newsome's comments prompted a backlash from President Donald Trump who called them "treason, sedition, and insurrection".

    ​'BLM's Aims Were Not Peaceful From the Start'

    During the interview with "The Story" host Martha MacCallum, Newsome argued that only "when people get aggressive and they escalate their protests" change happens in the US: "cops get fired, Republican politicians talking about police reform".

    "Let’s observe the history of the 1960s, when black people were rioting. We had the highest growth in wealth, in property ownership. Think about the last few weeks since we started protesting. There have been eight cops fired across the country", the Black Lives Matter leader said insisting that the US "is built upon violence" and that it would be "hypocritical" to accuse the movement of being violent.

    ​The acknowledgement by the senior member of the Black Lives Matter movement that one of the organisation's intentions is to "burn down" the American political system "represents a rare and probably unintentional moment of honesty", opines Paul Valone, a political commentator and executive director of Rights Watch International.

    "BLM was founded by three hard-left radicals with ties to an equally radical group calling itself 'Liberation Road'", the political commentator says. "As such, their intent from the beginning has not been merely to address what they claim is 'systemic racism', but to tear down America’s constitutional republic and replace it with a socialist autocracy".

    Valone suggests that "the stated 'peaceful intentions' of protests around the US are belied by repeated looting, arson, and desecration of national monuments, all of which demonstrate an intent to break down the rule of law in America".

    'Anti-Constitutional Movements & Their Funders Deserve Scrutiny'

    "Violent protests are not lawful anywhere in the United States", echoes Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel, stressing that disturbances, looting, and vandalism clearly contradict the US Constitution which protects the right to protest peacefully under the First Amendment.

    The analyst expressed his growing concerns over the true aims of the Black Lives Matter leaders and fundraisers, especially given that they include "destroying the American system to impose a new one whose contours are yet to be explained".

    Ortel shares Valone's stance that the Black Lives Matter movement has a clear left-wing bias with at least two of its founders being "trained Marxists" by their own account.

    ​He deems that there is no coincidence that one of the co-directors of Thousand Currents, a charity that raises money for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, is Susan Rosenberg, the former member of the left-wing radical organisation Weather Underground (WUO). She was sentenced to 58 years in prison on weapons and explosives charges in 1985 and pardoned by President Bill Clinton in 2001. Ortel remarks that after this information emerged on Twitter a few days ago Thousand Currents disabled the "board of directors" webpage that contained Rosenberg's photo and bio.

    Besides this, the investigative journalist raises the question as to how the Black Lives Matter movement is spending its millions in donations, arguing that BLM Global Network's fiscal sponsors do not provide any details about where the money goes.

    According to Ortel, officials at the FBI, Justice Department, and IRS must act now and subject to scrutiny both the BLM Global Network and its numerous agents like ActBlue and Thosand Currents, or GoFundMe accounts.

    'The Posture of BLM is Entirely Subversive'

    For his part, Ron Coleman, a New York attorney and political commentator, deems the Black Live Matter leaders hypocrites.

    While their intentions are obviously not peaceful "and its putative model is the Bolshevik seizure of power in 1917", in reality the BLM leadership is bourgeois to the core and their rhetoric is "nothing but posturing".

    "BLM has every interest in preserving the state and society it claims to despise, because its true purpose is to latch onto that society’s considerable wealth and benefits, merely from a better position that it does now", Coleman emphasises.

    Meanwhile, "the young white radicals that make up the main body of BLM street agitators lap up this agitprop gratefully", he notes, as "it makes them feel revolutionary and virtuous as they turn up the XM Radios in their BMW’s for the trip back to the suburbs".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (113)

    Related:

    COVID & Black Lives Matter: Anything Goes As Long as It Fits Dems' Aim to Unseat Trump, Scholars Say
    Is Black Lives Matter a Color Revolution?
    Why Black Lives Matter Global Network's Fundraising Bonanza Rings the Scam Alarm
    Tags:
    protests, Donald Trump, Black Lives Matter, George Floyd, George Floyd killing, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse