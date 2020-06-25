Register
00:31 GMT26 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    As CHAZ Residents Praise It as 'Heaven', Pundit Says No-Police Zone Might Not Be so Idyllic

    © Photo : Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (113)
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107970/85/1079708501_0:41:1280:761_1200x675_80_0_0_7bb96a26b4bc87cb705d1048c007e693.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006251079720312-as-chaz-residents-praise-it-as-heaven-pundit-says-no-police-zone-might-not-be-so-idyllic/

    The autonomous zone's residents claim that they can regulate the community without the presence of law enforcement, but some CHAZ leaders say some people are already leaving the area, having become discontent with the situation there.

    The so-called "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" or CHAZ has been in place for weeks now and despite its leaders claiming to be able to control the situation, two shootings have already taken place on its territory, with residents not allowing police to intervene or investigate.

    Comfy Police-Free World?

    The CHAZ activists, protesters against police brutality and advocates of the Black Lives Matter movement, highlight the unique atmosphere and intra-community relations of the zone, where residents often gather to protest, watch documentaries or simply dance right on the streets during the night. One of the protesters, who named himself "Officer Chaz", describes the place as "heaven" enjoyed by both residents and local shopkeepers, whose kiosks gave been covered in graffiti over the last few weeks.

    "We are a peaceful and fun-loving community of mostly quasi-anarchists and actual anarchists, with a heavy emphasis on social programs, activism, and sharing but more importantly, caring. […] Our goal is to build a thriving co-operative community without police, where the citizens' demands are provided for based on need, not greed—people over profits", Officer Chaz says.

    Shauna Sowersby, a Seattle-based freelance reporter and photographer who has spent some time inside the CHAZ, describes the situation there as calm, with residents gathering for various "positive community activities" such as "teach-ins", documentary viewings and musicians' performances.

    "The last few days have felt like a block party almost and it has been much more peaceful since the police left the area. There have been a couple of instigators, for example, someone throwing a lit match on some fuel next to the precinct yesterday. But other demonstrators are quick to accost people like that", Sowersby shares.

    Not Such a 'Heaven' After All?

    However, not every resident has apparently found this atmosphere to be so idyllic, and some have chosen to leave the no-police zone instead. One of the leaders of the protesters, hip-hop artist Raz Simone, revealed the dwindling numbers of CHAZ residents and suggested that the "project is now concluded".  

    A false assumption was made with the creation of the CHAZ that all of its residents had actually consented to be "policed" by the protesters behind it, Dr. William Sousa, Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, indicates.

    "We know from years of research that while people believe police can (and should) improve their services and relationships with citizens […]. That all citizens living and working in a neighborhood would simply reject public police and welcome the authority of the autonomous zone is a flawed assumption and certainly not supported by any evidence or research", Sousa says.

    The pundit brings up several reasons why the CHAZ's self-policing is flawed and may force residents to not accept it. He stresses that untrained and unsupervised citizens in charge of maintaining order are a "recipe for trouble". Sousa also indicated that the fact that CHAZ citizen patrols were never a part of the police doesn't mean they are incapable of misconduct. On the contrary – they might turn out to be a bigger problem than the police the protesters drove away.

    "With no government authority over citizen patrols, little prevents them from extorting residents and local businesses for 'protection money' or from turning to vigilante justice. If people think that controlling the conduct of public police is difficult, they should realize that controlling vigilantism would be an even greater problem", the professor said.

    The Future and Legacy of CHAZ

    With the statements of Raz Simone about the end of the CHAZ "project" comes the question about what future awaits the zone and what legacy it will leave. Reporter Sowersby describes the CHAZ community as incredibly organized and capable of sustaining itself. Officer Chaz, in turn, insists that the no-police zone is actively moving towards "self-sustainability" in which it will no longer need "donations from the outside world".

    "Whatever happens in the future, CHAZ is here to stay", Officer Chaz believes.

    The reporter, however, is more sceptical. She said that there are "mixed feelings about the situation" in the CHAZ among its residents and suggested that city authorities will not let the precinct "go so easily". Mayor of Seattle Jenny Durkan already announced plans to reclaim the city district, citing difficulties created by the CHAZ to both "businesses and residents".

    Seattle Police Department East Precinct amid protests against police brutality in June 2020
    © Sputnik /
    Seattle Protest Leader Says No Plans to Secede From US But Resistance Will Continue

    While the CHAZ's fate remains unclear, it is likely to leave its trace on US society. Dr Sousa indicates that by allowing such autonomous zones to emerge, the authorities have undermined the "legitimacy of public police" in the eyes of residents. He stresses that it's crucial for the police to keep that legitimacy if they are to manage "problems in neighbourhoods" – prevent victimizations, crimes and disorder – something that CHAZ citizen patrols have apparently failed to eradicate completely.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (113)

    Related:

    Seattle Protesters Will Resume Meetings With City Officials in Coming Days, Organiser Says
    Seattle Protest Leader Says No Plans to Secede From US But Resistance Will Continue
    New Shooting Erupts in 'Police-Free' Protest Zone in Seattle - Video
    Many Protesters Leaving Seattle's 'Autonomous Zone', Leader Reveals
    Seattle Police Will Retake CHOP Following Two Shootings, Mayor Durkan Says
    Tags:
    police, Protests, Black Lives Matter, US, Seattle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Military vehicles in Volgograd during the military parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Victory in World War II
    Cities Across Russia Celebrate 75th Anniversary of WWII Victory
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse