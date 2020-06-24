Register
04:15 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bitcoin

    Crypto-Currencies: Will World Go Fully Digital, Wiping Out Gold & Ruining Dollar Dominance?

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106208/01/1062080158_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_4e65d516deafff28035356777c842597.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006241079698792-crypto-currencies-will-world-go-fully-digital-wiping-out-gold--ruining-dollar-dominance/

    The COVID pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital settlements and crypto coins triggering a debate about whether traditional means of payment and safe havens will soon become a thing of the past. Independent political risk analyst Eric Kraus has weighed up whether Bitcoin will replace gold and whether crypto yuan can depose the dollar.

    On 8 June, the World Bank suggested that the COVID-related global recession would be the deepest since the Second World War with the highest share of economies seeing contractions in annual per capita gross domestic product (GDP) since 1870.

    Under these circumstances, investors are seeking safe havens to shield their assets from the perfect economic storm. One would expect that they would opt for gold; however, the yellow metal is growing slowly and has yet to see the levels it reached in August 2011. Meanwhile, crypto-currencies appear to be gaining steam with macro investors, such as Paul Tudor Jones, buying Bitcoin as "a hedge against inflation". Even China which has previously dragged its feet about embracing crypto currencies has doubled down on testing and developing a sovereign blockchain technology.

    Will Bitcoin Replace Gold?

    One might wonder whether the world is turning digital and whether the shift from the yellow metal to Bitcoin – that some call the digital equivalent of bullion – is around the corner.

    "Not in the least – it is instead an excellent example of the current casino capitalism driven by the unprecedented monetary creation and the suicidal budget deficits of the G7 countries", responds Eric Kraus, an independent political risk analyst and financial expert.

    Kraus argues that "current cryptos are pure gambling assets": "They have no backing nor any use in commerce or as a store of value – extremely volatile, to provide a fun game for small traders - not a meaningful financial market", he emphasises.

    "The relative weakness of Gold and strength of the cryptocurrencies is reminiscent of the soaring price of Hertz and other bankrupt American companies, pricing of which is driven by a new generation of small day traders who, with professional sports being cancelled, have instead chosen to gamble on the stock market", he points out. "When you buy US equities, you are no longer betting on companies – you are betting on what other investors will do – and especially, for how long the Fed can continue to flood the market with liquidity. You might as well bet on 'red' or 'black' in roulette. What could go right?"

    The financial expert elaborates that Modern Monetary Theory "declares that the rule-book has been thrown out – hundreds of years of economic practice are irrelevant, and one can borrow one’s way to infinite riches". However, this view represents the failure of Western governance since "a robust political system must be able to accept a certain amount of pain", according to him.

    "Economies are cyclical", Kraus explains. "Recessions are an unfortunate fact of life, removing the accumulated dead wood and allowing for new growth - short term pain for long term gain".

    However, when governments become "desperately fixated upon the next electoral cycle and struggle only to keep their electorates happy until they can be reelected" economic montages become unsustainable, he underscores.

    Yuan Going Digital: China 'Has Outgrown' the Western System

    Meanwhile, China is racing against the clock developing its own crypto. According to some reports, the country is mulling over creating a regional "stablecoin" – with the Japanese yen, Chinese yuan, Korean won, and Hong Kong dollar pegged to it. However, Beijing's eagerness to embrace sovereign digital coins is driven by a different rationale, the independent political risk analyst points out.

    "While China is now the world’s largest economy (in real terms) and continues outgrow the West by 7-8% per annum, it is still obliged to work within a global financial  system fashioned at a time when the United States accounted for 48% of global GDP, with Asia a rounding error. China has outgrown that system", Kraus observes.

    At the same time, the US is struggling to curtail China's rise by using its all-time favourite economic warfare tools such as "sanctions" and, in particular, access to the dollar system. Thus, the People's Republic "must find a way to conduct business in its own currency but especially to free itself of the constant threat of American blackmail", the financial expert stresses. One of the ways are settlements in its digital currency protected from Western regulators' interference. 

    "For now, by creating a crypto-currency actually backed with a hard asset – RMB and possibly other Asian currencies – the Belgian-domiciled SWIFT and the American banking sector could ultimately be dispensed with", he notes.

    On 20 June, the former vice-chair of the People’s Bank of China’s National Council for Social Security Fund, Wang Zhongmin announced during the online 2020 Fintech Forum that the digital yuan's backend development is complete, as quoted by China's Sina financial media portal. According to Wang, China is striving to create a payment infrastructure in which various crypto-currencies can co-exist with sovereign digital coins.

    Eric Kraus does not rule out that a mixture of competing regional currencies may one day replace the dollar-centric global financial system, stressing that neither the yuan nor the euro would be able to do this alone.

    "With China now the world’s largest and fastest and only growing economy, the Asian block will likely become predominant", Kraus forecasts.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Bitcoin Price Surpasses $10,000 For First Time Since 19 February - Trading Data
    Betrayal or Declaration of War? Goldman Sachs Says Bitcoin is Not an 'Asset Class' but Many Disagree
    Major Boost to Digital Economy? China Allows Bitcoin Inheritance
    Tags:
    gold, Blockchain, blockchain technology, China, Bitcoin, US dollar, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse