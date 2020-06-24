Register
13:29 GMT24 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bolivia's President Evo Morales

    No Pasaran? Bolivia Urged to Grant Safe Passage to Seven Morales Officials in Mexico Embassy - Judge

    © AP Photo / Juan Karita
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/42/1077274296_0:96:3301:1952_1200x675_80_0_0_9cf9ceaeafc157b904b7fcf929bfc8ca.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006241079698237-no-pasaran-bolivia-urged-to-grant-safe-passage-to-seven-morales-officials-in-mexico-embassy---judge/

    A grassroots campaign has been launched for seven officials from the Evo Morales administration seeking safe passage from the Mexican Embassy in Bolivia. But the Jeanine Anez coup administration has denied the officials amnesty, sparking further concerns of international law violations under the interim right-wing government, it has been revealed.

    Dr Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni, vice-president of the International Association of Penal Law and judge at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, discussed the ongoing situation with the seven Bolivian officials trapped at the Mexican Embassy.

    Dr Zaffaroni is a former judge of the Supreme Court of Argentina and the Executive Secretary of the Latin American Association of Criminal Law and Criminology who also received the prestigious Stockolm Prize of Criminology in 2009.

    He was reached via the Bartolina Sisa Resistance, a London-based grassroots solidarity movement representing women and indigenous groups in Latin America, as the seven officials could not reply due to heightened tensions at the embassy.

    Sputnik: Can you explain the current situation in Bolivia and the seven cabinet members of President Evo Morales' administration stranded at the Mexican embassy in La Paz? Why have they taken refuge there and what circumstances do they currently face?

    Dr Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni: Seven months ago, on November 10 and several days afterwards, these officials of the Evo Morales government sought diplomatic asylum from Mexico because their lives were in danger.

    There were cases in which their homes were invaded and set on fire, armed civilian gangs roamed the streets and the regime's interior minister [Arturo Murillo] publicly said that they would be "hunted".

    Sebastián Moro
    © Photo : Twitter/ Ivan Santos
    Bolivians Bring Fight To 'State Terror' Anez Gov't Six Months After Sebastián Moro Death - Activists
    There was no warrant for their arrest, which is typical in cases involving diplomatic asylum. At present, the embassy is guarded with drones and numerous groups have trespassed the embassy grounds as the police stood by and did nothing. 

    Also, family members of the officials are being harassed and the embassy has been surrounded by police cars and armed civilian groups.

    Sputnik: What role do you hope to play in facilitating the Seven's safe passage to Mexico? How is their asylum guaranteed under international law and why is it a crime for the coup government under Jean Anez, Luis Fernando Camacho and Carlos Mesa, to deny them safety?

    Dr Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni: In these cases, the government of the territory must grant safe passage and guarantee their arrival at the airport and boarding. None of this has happened, not even on humanitarian grounds with regard to one of the asylum seekers who has a young girl with a brain disorder in Buenos Aires.

    This is an open violation of the right to asylum, guaranteed by the American Convention on Human Rights and, ultimately, by customary international law, especially in our region. The violations or lack of knowledge of these rights in our history took place under dictatorships, as was the case of Haya de la Torre in Peru or Héctor Cámpora in Argentina.

    No democratic government has ever disregarded this right, which makes for what is called jus gentium, that is, basic international law. I believe that Bolivia, at this time, not only has a government of force, but that it is a true state of non-law, with which these violations of have gone completely outside the limits of international law.

    Sputnik: How can the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) play a role in guaranteeing amnesty for the Seven? Have they released any official statements or worked with other organisations to secure their freedom?

    Dr Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni: I do not operate in the inter-American system, but I know that another colleague working there and at the moment, all the historic human rights organizations of Argentina have denounced this situation at the Inter-American Commission which, during its visit to Bolivia, had recommended to provide legal safeguards.

    I understand that the Commission was also informed of the situation of some political prisoners, such as the former Minister of the Interior, who is being held in the same prison as drug traffickers arrested during his term of office, and who must pay those same prisoners to be permitted to use the toilet, despite being a diabetic with heart and kidney problems.

    Sputnik: How are your interactions with President Morales and how does he feel about the crisis in Bolivia? How is he coping with life under exile in Argentina and what kind of outcome would he like to see for his country?

    Dr Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni: I am Argentinean living in my country, and President Morales has also managed to leave Bolivia and is living in Argentina. Given the quarantine rules here, I communicate with President Morales through his collaborators.

    As for Bolivia, I believe that the regime is trying every means to block and hinder all MAS candidacies through lawfare and false processes such as threatening judges without prejudice, including the few who are willing to obey the regime.

    I personally have very little hope that there will be democratic elections without proscriptions and transparency.

    Sputnik: In your career as an esteemed lawyer, judge and laureate in human rights, have you seen any cases similar to the Seven? How do their positions and Evo Morales' circumstances reflect political crises in Latin America as a whole?

    Fortunately, this is the first time I have been confronted with such a violation of a fundamental rule of international law, and I have only been familiar with historical cases.

    The problems in the Bolivian crisis show the whole region that, in order to expropriate natural resources, in this case lithium, there is a transnational power that stops at nothing and is able to back the coup d'état in the brazen way it has done there .

    I would like to draw attention on two points. The first is to recall what has been published in recent days in the United States about the fallacy of the invented electoral fraud which has provided the pretext for the coup d'état.

    Such findings are the opinion of experienced electoral technicians and completely refutes the coup plotters, many whom are sadly accompanied by international officials playing a pitiful role in all of this, costing the lives of many people.

    The second point, and this is important for the world to know, is that the Bolivian coup d'état has a very clear, racist nature against the Indian and mestizo demographics, and is largely built on racist resentment.

    The Evo Morales' administration's raising of living standards for the majority of the population could not be tolerated by those racist minorities widely seen as the Ku-Klux-Klan in Bolivia.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Gov't Pushing Lawsuits, Sanctions On Cuba As Havana Celebrates 26 July Movement–FRFI Writer
    Bolivians Bring Fight To 'State Terror' Anez Gov't Six Months After Sebastián Moro Death - Activists
    Bolivia Postpones Presidential Election for Indefinite Period Over Coronavirus Pandemic
    Ex-President Morales Says COVID-19 Pandemic Used in Bolivia for Political Purposes
    Tags:
    coup d'etat, La Paz, political asylum, asylum request, asylum policy, asylum seeker, Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), Evo Morales, Bolivia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Moskvoretsky Bridge with the White Kremlin in the background. The artist depicted a large number of cars and other means of transportation passing across the bridge while a plane is readying for takeoff nearby. Another notable feature is the airtracks for trams just above the bridge.
    Future Almost Here? Visualisation of 23rd Century Moscow in Series of Russian Empire-Era Postcards
    Statutory Statuary
    Statutory Statuary
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse