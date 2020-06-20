Amid US-China Tension, Is the EU Now Looking Towards Beijing for its Security?

New Delhi (Sputnik): Leaders of the European Union and China are going to meet for a video-conference on 22 June amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington. Brussels has maintained it doesn’t want to get involved in a new Cold War with Beijing.

US President Donald Trump confirmed earlier this week that the US will withdraw around 9,500 troops from Germany, after alleging that European countries do not pay enough to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

According to the US president, Berlin has been “delinquent in their [defence] payments to NATO” and has not contributed enough to justify the current American troop presence in Europe.

"Why should we be doing what we’re doing if they don’t pay,” he asked on 15 June during a roundtable discussion with administration officials. Trump's statement highlights the gap in current defence expenditure by NATO allies and the requirement to spend at least two percent of gross domestic product on defence.

© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski In this photo taken March 10, 2019, in Wesola,near Warsaw, central Poland, are seen Polish troops in combat gear during brief exercise with some other NATO forces marking 20 years since Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary joined the Western military alliance

The European Union is aware of the need to enhance defence and intelligence cooperation in the bloc while also upholding and defending its own interests and values amid the rising pressure to choose between Washington and Beijing amid the ongoing trade dispute between the two countries.

This is evident from a statement made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on 8 June; where he said the rise of China "fundamentally changed the balance of power in the world and had contributed to the economic and technological competition for hegemony".

Brigadier Venkataraman Mahalingam (Retired), a security and strategic analyst, believes the EU is still dependent on the US for its security. However, he says, Trump’s views on NATO allies as ‘free riding’ on the US coupled with his ‘America first’ policy ignoring the interest of his allies, had irked the EU and its members.

Looking towards the security risk from China, a recent memo to EU defence ministers suggested that the “EU’s intelligence arm should produce a classified threat assessment by the end of the year, on the basis of which it can decide on how to enhance its joint capabilities in the future, in areas ranging from peacekeeping to space and cybersecurity”.

Swaran Singh, Chairman, Center for International Politics, Organization and Disarmament, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, says: “With the collapse of the former Soviet Union the shift from Western Europe-North America to Asia-Pacific had been further accelerated”.

The European Union and China share a largely economic relationship as they are two of the biggest traders in the world, with Beijing being the EU's second-biggest trading partner after the United States. In the area of regional cooperation, many EU countries are part of China’s Road and Belt Initiative, for infrastructure development and investments.

Noting that the EU is opposed to China ideologically, Brigadier Mahalingam states that the European style of diplomacy focuses on multilateralism and cooperation. “As I see it Europe is only exploring the possibilities of better relations and improved trade opportunities with China,” he says.

© AP Photo / Andy Wong Visitors walk under flags of European Union and China in front of The Tiananmen Gate in Beijing (File)

Singh highlights Chinese investments in “port facilities... China has already found footholds from Djibouti to Australia but Europe has only allowed few ports to be refurbished or managed by Chinese companies purely for commercial purpose. This has also seen China emerging as an investor from Italy to Britain,” Singh says.

