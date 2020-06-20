Register
07:06 GMT20 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Libyan National Army (LNA) tank is seen during clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, 6 July 2017

    Staying Firm With Allies: Egypt Unlikely to Drop Support for Libyan National Army, Expert Claims

    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105534/44/1055344490_0:136:3500:2105_1200x675_80_0_0_7a354a49359b32df5e008ccd7710a03f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006201079670019-staying-firm-with-allies-egypt-unlikely-to-drop-support-for-libyan-national-army-expert-claims-/

    Cairo will continue to lend its support to General Haftar, says an Egyptian expert, who stresses that his country is determined to curb the threat of terrorism emanating from Libya.

    Egypt is keen to maintain "partial relations" with the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Libya's Fayez Al Sarraj, the New Khaleej news website reported on Wednesday, citing a diplomatic source in Cairo.

    The anonymous official has also suggested that his country has stepped away from the previous unshakeable support it had given to General Khalifa Haftar and his Libyan National Army, which has also enjoyed the backing of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Russia.

    This comes amid reports that the General's forces, known as the Libyan National Army or LNA, have witnessed several defeats on the ground over the past several weeks. These include the pushback from the city of Sirte, the town of Tarhuna, which had long been considered a stronghold of Haftar, and the loss of the 350-km long supply line that connects the south to the west of the country.

    Haftar's Days Numbered?

    For Salah Al Bakoush, a political activist and a former advisor for the General Congress of Libya, these reports were not surprising, especially given the "depleting support base of Haftar in Libya" and the press conference given by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi earlier this month, where he called on "all foreign mercenaries" to withdraw from the war-torn country" and urged the competing Libyan sides to sit at a negotiating table.

    Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Libyan National Army Commander Khalifa Haftar during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
    "His speech did not indicate that the war was over… [rather] it just reaffirmed that Haftar's backers have abandoned him, showing him a way out," said Al Bakoush, reflecting earlier reports that suggested the General would remain in Cairo "until he found a place to retire" and until he carried out a plan "to form a political structure for the east".

    Security Tops Sisi's Agenda

    But not everyone saw that as a sign of defeat. For Maged Botros, professor of political science and the chairman of Egypt's Helwan University, Egypt's attitude towards "the only legitimate representative of the Libyan people" was unwavering.

    "President Al Sisi's declaration cannot be interpreted as if he decided to back out from the support of Haftar. Had it been the case, he wouldn't have invited the Libyan general from the first place and would have avoided giving him a stage".

    Nor would he provide Haftar with funding, arms and intelligence and would not dispatch his military experts to fight side-by-side with the General's forces.

    For Al Sisi, supporting the LNA was important simply because he believed the General, who once served with former leader Muammar Gaddafi's army, was the right choice to tackle the cesspool of Islamist militias that have found a safe haven in Libya's east and south, from which they launched coordinated attacks on neighbouring Egypt.

    Already in May 2014, when Haftar launched Operation Dignity that aimed at wiping the terrorists off the map, Egypt was the first state to fully back the LNA but Cairo had no intention to fork out a pretty penny to finance the military campaign of the Libyan General, so it sought international donors and it found them quickly - in the Gulf states.

    The UAE and Saudi Arabia were also concerned with the deteriorating situation in Libya, fearing Islamists would end up seizing control of the entire country.

    "Abu Dhabi and other Gulf states feared that the upheaval that uprooted regimes in the Middle East and that brought Islamists like the Muslim Brotherhood to power will reach the Arabian Peninsula, so they wanted to prevent that scenario from happening," explained Al Bakoush. "But their fears were groundless," he added.
    A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, points his gun to the image of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hanged on a Turkish military armored vehicle, which LNA said they confiscated during Tripoli clashes, in Benghazi, Libya January 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / Esam Omran Al-Fetori
    A member of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, points his gun to the image of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan hanged on a Turkish military armored vehicle, which LNA said they confiscated during Tripoli clashes, in Benghazi, Libya January 28, 2020

    Although in the 2012 parliamentary election, Islamists (including the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Justice and Construction Party as well as several Salafist lists) gained 61 seats in a 200-seat chamber, their support base has dwindled over the years.

    Two years later, in another round of parliamentary elections, Islamists have only managed to secure 17 seats but that was not enough to calm moods in Cairo and the Gulf, especially not after Islamists from the Misrata militia, who refused to acknowledge the defeat of religious parties, stormed the Libyan capital, driving the democratically-elected House of Representatives away from Tripoli and paving a way for a civil war that has continued unabated.

    A Race For Resources

    However, Islamists were far from the only thing that troubled Cairo and its allies; growing Turkish involvement has risen eyebrows too.

    Initially, it was the ideological similarity between the Turkish Justice and Development party and Libya's Justice and Construction that reminded Cairo of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB), which is outlawed in Egypt.

    Then it was also the decision of then-Prime Minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to grant MB members who had fled Egypt asylum in Turkey.

    More recently, it has been the competition over contracts for construction companies set to generate billions of dollars in revenue and the face-off in the eastern Mediterranean over the rich energy resources located in the area. 

    Reportedly containing 122 trillion cubic feet of recoverable gas that's believed to be worth some $700 billions, Cairo, which claims to own the area, plans to start exploratory drilling early next year and Turkey's agreement with the GNA, that granted Ankara access to the area, could not but anger the Egyptian authorities.

    Although it's considered to be the largest non-OPEC oil producer in Africa, Cairo has been struggling to provide for the needs of its fast-growing population, and was looking for ways to expand its production and was counting on the Mediterranean reserves. Turkey's deal with the GNA disrupted those plans.

    For Botros, that move was bordering a betrayal, as GNA "let an invader in" but for Al Bakoush it was a legitimate arrangement that promised dividends. 

    Fighters loyal to Haftar on a road south of the capital Tripoli
    © AFP 2020 / -
    Fighters loyal to Haftar on a road south of the capital Tripoli

    Those "dividends" were the troops and the ammunition sent to Libya in January after the Turkish parliament accepted GNA pleas for assistance, which helped them push away the forces of Haftar.

    "The conflict in Libya has never been ideological. It has always been a matter of interests and who controls the nation's energy resources. It is natural," said Al Bakoush, hinting that the Libyan people should squeeze the most out of offers given, and take the most lucrative deal.

    Following the eruption of the Arab Spring that led to the downfall of Libya's longtime ruler Muammar Al Gaddafi in 2011, the country has fallen into mayhem with regional factions combating each other to establish control over the energy-rich nation. 

    The first parliamentary elections bolstered the country's Islamists but two years down the line, they lost power, securing only a limited amount of seats. However, unwilling to accept their defeat, Islamist militias ousted the newly established House of Representatives, which subsequently led to a civil war and the creation of two parallel governments.

    Although over the years there have been attempts to bridge the gap between the two, including deals made in Morocco, Paris and Berlin, those efforts have been largely futile.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    UAE, Turkey, Khalifa Haftar, Libyan National Army (LNA), Libya, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Street performers dressed as movie characters wait for customers to take photos, on Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California on 12 June 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 13 - 19 June
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse