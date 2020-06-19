Register
02:06 GMT19 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump listens as his national security adviser John Bolton speaks

    ‘Arch-Neocon’ Bolton Becomes Democrats’ Latest ‘Ally’ in Rush to Scorn Trump - Journo

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107815/64/1078156499_0:64:2981:1740_1200x675_80_0_0_224e4622f3b0822904ed182f5e5ad747.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006191079658655-arch-neocon-bolton-becomes-democrats-latest-ally-in-rush-to-scorn-trump---journo/

    Democrats have been reacting angrily to accounts in former national security adviser John Bolton's new book as they attempt to score “cheap, short-term political points” against US President Donald Trump, Ben Norton, a journalist with The Grayzone, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Thursday.

    The upcoming memoir, due out next week, is titled “The Room Where It Happened” and is described by its publisher Simon & Schuster as “the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read.” One particular passage occupying news headlines this week alleges that Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping during a June 2019 summit dinner that his chances of reelection could be improved if Beijing increased its agricultural purchases from American farmers.
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/john-bolton-s-new-book-the-bombshell-tha

    “Unfortunately, this is a continuation of a trend,” Norton told host Brian Becker.

    “The news cycle is so short these days that all of our attention spans have been obliterated, but people might remember that just several months ago during the impeachment farce, where in the proceedings, Democrats were infuriated because they really wanted John Bolton to testify,”  said Norton, who is also the co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast. 

    “And you may remember that even at the Academy Awards, Brad Pitt gave a speech, and the first thing he said after he won best actor, I believe, is he said, ‘Well, what a pity that John Bolton can’t testify. Our democracy has been destroyed,’” the writer recalled.

    “We see for many months now the rehabilitation of one of the most hawkish people imaginable. John Bolton is not just a neocon, he’s an arch-neocon. This is a guy who has supported every single US war for the past several decades and then some,” he continued.

    “Let’s not forget, this is one of the key architects of the criminal invasion of Iraq that left over 1 million Iraqis dead. This is a guy who has fantasized about bombing Iran so much, to such a degree, that he even wrote an article, an op-ed in the New York Times, calling for the US to wage preemptive war on Iran,” Norton added.

    “This is a guy who when [American activist and whistleblower] Chelsea Manning sacrificed her freedom and spent years in prison being tortured in order to release information exposing US war crimes, what was John Bolton’s response? John Bolton said that Chelsea Manning should be executed. And now, the liberal so-called resistance is more than willing to turn a blind eye to the horrific crimes of this blood-soaked monster because they can score some cheap, short-term political points against Trump,” Norton continued.

    Several Democratic officials have already reacted to some of the excerpts from Bolton’s book. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) has also sent a letter to the vice president of the Trump Organization requesting accounting information on the company’s business arrangement with Chinese state-controlled Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Washington Post reported.

    “This disturbing revelation raises new questions about other ways in which President Trump benefits personally, and financially, from the Chinese government, including through ongoing business relationships,” Menendez wrote in the letter.

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY) was also quick to announce on Wednesday that he would be discussing next steps with other House Democratic leaders to garner more information regarding the president’s “abuses and corruption.”

    “The Democratic Party, of course, [in] the rest of the world would objectively be considered a right-wing party. It has had right-wing policies for decades,” Norton explained.

    “When you have a figure like Trump who is not only a flagrant racist, who is not only a bumbling buffoon, but is also someone who makes the US empire look bad on the international stage, some of these Democrats - their response is, ‘We have to embrace the most hardline elements of the US empire.’ And that’s why when you see them attacking Trump with John Bolton's book, in many cases, they’re attacking Trump, in a way, from the right. They’re saying he’s too sympathetic to China; he’s not beating Xi Jinping over the head and calling him a dictator,” he said.

    “Some of these neoconservative-oriented Democrats,” Norton said, “they see someone like John Bolton as an ally in their new cold war.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Make Sure I Win': Uncut Bolton Book Says Trump Asked China to Buy Farm Products to Ensure 2020 Win
    Pelosi Claims Trump 'Ethically Unfit, Intellectually Unprepared' for Presidency Amid Bolton's Book
    Kremlin Comments on Bolton's Controversial 'White House Memoir'
    Trump Was Unaware UK Has Nukes, Focused Only on Russian Arsenal, Bolton Reportedly Claims in Memoir
    Netanyahu Doubted Kushner's Ability to Draft Workable Middle East Peace Plan - Bolton Memoir
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Democrats, book, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    Bolton Down the Hatches
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse