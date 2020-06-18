Register
01:43 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Donald Trump speaks alongside National Security Adviser John Bolton (R) during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 9, 2018

    Bolton’s Book Likely to ‘Embarrass’ Trump, But Halting Publication Unlikely - Lawyer

    © AFP 2020 / SAUL LOEB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107296/67/1072966797_0:273:5068:3123_1200x675_80_0_0_b9888de53bd96d13fe72ceb84e192c44.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006181079646362-boltons-book-likely-to-embarrass-trump-but-halting-publication-unlikely---lawyer/

    Even though US President Donald Trump may want to block the publication of former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, he is unlikely to be successful due to First Amendment rights that prohibit prior restraint, Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer, told Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Wednesday.

    The upcoming memoir is titled “The Room Where It Happened” and is described by its publisher Simon & Schuster as “the book Donald Trump doesn’t want you to read.”

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/trump-administration-to-sue-bolton-in-ef
    “Trump could try to sue to stop the publication, though there is a lot of precedent that’s gone back many years that the courts - in particular the Supreme Court has interpreted the First Amendment very broadly. And they are much against what are called prior restraints of speech - that is, stifling books or other types of speech to prevent them from coming out or being said, even though maybe you could challenge some things after they were said or after the book was released,” Kovalik, who is also the author of the book “The Plot to Control the World: How the US Spent Billions to Change the Outcome of Elections Around the World,” told Loud and Clear host John Kiriakou.

    “I doubt whether Trump would win that case to prevent the book from coming out, but my guess is he may attempt to to at least delay it - for example, until after the November election,” Kovalik added.

    On Tuesday, the US Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit to block the publication of Bolton’s memoir claiming that it compromises national security because it contains classified information which is "in clear breach of agreements he [Bolton] signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information."

    The lawsuit was most likely filed as a civil action rather than a criminal one, which would essentially amount to espionage charges, so as to prevent alienating Trump supporters, Kovalik noted.

    “It’s a risky move for Trump, because first of all, Bolton has been a longtime ally of the Republicans and of Trump. He could really alienate a lot of his supporters by doing that. And also it may show, if he doesn’t do it, that he lacks the courage of his conviction - that is, that he really doesn’t really think that anything in there really is classified, which is probably the case that it’s not. I would be surprised if he went that far and brought criminal charges,” Kovalik noted.

    Bolton, who was part of Trump's administration between April 2018 and September 2019, was initially slated to publish "The Room Where It Happened" in early 2020. However, the book's sale date was pushed back due to several rounds of review by the National Security Council for classified information. The book is now set to be published on June 23. 

    Despite the Justice Department’s attempts at blocking the book’s publication, it’s most likely still going to be published next week, Kovalik said.

    “I think it’s going to happen. Most likely, it’s going to embarrass the president … But I don’t think he’s going to be able to stop it,” he explained.

    “It seems like John Bolton has gone through the proper channels to get review of it,” Kovalik noted.

    Sputnik reported earlier Wednesday, citing the Washington Post, that Bolton in his book claims, among other things, that Trump sought help from Chinese President Xi Jinping with his 2020 reelection campaign. In his memoir, Bolton wrote that he would have liked to “print Trump’s exact words, but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Says Bolton Would Be Breaking Law by Publishing Book Detailing POTUS ‘Misconduct’
    Trade Rep Lighthizer Refutes Bolton's Claim That Trump Sought Re-Election Help From Xi Jinping
    Trump to Prosecute Bolton if He Publishes Tell-All
    US Justice Department Files Lawsuit Against Bolton to Block Publication of Forthcoming Book
    Ex-Adviser Bolton Claims in New Book That Trump Sought Reelection Help From China's Xi
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, book, John Bolton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse