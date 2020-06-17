Register
13:20 GMT17 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Commuters heading into the City of London walk in the rain across London Bridge, in front of the Shard skyscraper, in central London on June 27, 2016.

    UK Labour Crisis: What Awaits Markets as They Aim for Rebound

    © AFP 2020 / Odd Andersen
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104201/99/1042019916_0:0:3652:2054_1200x675_80_0_0_b0e97a8094e7bc2ee80fd6e70b011c6f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006171079640240-uk-labour-crisis-what-awaits-markets-as-they-aim-for-rebound/

    At the height of the coronavirus outbreak-induced lockdown measures in May, claims for jobless benefits went up by 529,000 across Britain, taking the total claimant load to 2.8 million, more that 1.5 million up from the previous month, as per the figures released Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics.

    Early indicators for May show that the number of employees on payrolls went down over 600,000 compared with March, says Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician for economic statistics at the UK Office for National Statistics.

    The claimant tally was up again, though not all of these people are necessarily unemployed, he notes.

    The measures currently being taken, however, appear to somewhat conceal the actual unemployment rates.

    The real state of today’s UK labour market "has been disguised by wage subsidies covering nearly 9 million jobs", says Christopher Bovis, professor of international business law at the University of Hull, the East Riding of Yorkshire, adding that a more distinct picture will be available no earlier than August, when employers will have to start making contributions to the labour costs, now covered by taxpayers in the form of furlough schemes.

    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    UK Reportedly Plans to Release All Documents on "EU Threats" in Post-Brexit Trade Talks

    Citing the example of European countries, where stock markets have been supported by the promise of quantitative easing bond buying by central banks, Bovis points out that likewise, the Bank of England is expected to add a stimulus package on 18 June, with a potential exposure of £150 billion.

    The latter, the academic says, implies that the quantitative easing measures are designed to function by buying government bonds, which is to trigger a larger-scale domino effect, as investors will then move to buy other assets.

    "However, there are concerns that could inflate asset bubbles. It has been attributed for the rise of stock markets that in the case of the US are almost back where they were before the crisis, even though it is clear that economic activity has been severely affected", Bovis explains.

    The professor acknowledges there is now no easy solution for Britain, especially in light of Brexit and pending trade agreements and as the country is in limbo over a potential replacement for the single European market.

    Start of the first round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020.
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Start of the first round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020.

    However, he says, financial markets "must remain positive and avoid panic reactions through responsible leadership examples".

    Admitting that there will surely be some adjustments for stock and debt markets etc., "the prognosis is that the markets will perform stronger if low tariffs and free trade underpins commercial relations in many sectors across the economy", Bovis sums up.

    As the UK eventually moved into the second phase of relaxing its lockdown, as many as 11 million job are now up for state compensation, with a furlough programme worth around 60 billion pounds ($75 billion) due to run until the end of October. A similar plan for the self-employed has also been devised and is expected to contribute to the cost.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK Would Face Terrorism Intelligence Setbacks If No Brexit Security Deal Struck, Peers Say
    'Best News': UK Health Secretary Hails Dexamethasone Treatment for COVID-19
    Australia's High Commissioner Says Trade Deal With UK May be Reached Soon
    Tags:
    employment, easing, market, labour, UK, lockdown
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse