Register
16:28 GMT16 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pakistan journalists rally to observe the World Press Freedom Day in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. Dozens of journalists gathered shouting slogans for the freedom of press.

    Series of Attacks, Cases Against Journalists: Is Press Freedom Shrinking in Pakistan?

    © AP Photo / B.K. Bangash
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107963/17/1079631762_0:54:3072:1782_1200x675_80_0_0_4d74972e171aa21c3e20ef140dd27760.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006161079627689-series-of-attacks-cases-against-journalists-is-press-freedom-shrinking-in-pakistan/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Paris-based Reporters Without Borders ranks Pakistan as 145th out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index 2020, while US-based Committee to Protect Journalists in its “Global Impunity Index 2019”, which includes countries where “journalists are slain and their killers go free”, ranks Pakistan eighth.

    After two journalists were recently killed in Pakistan, the country's media organisations have urged the Imran Khan government to put in place strong measures for media persons' safety.

    On 26 May, journalist Zulfiqar Mandrani was found dead after being shot twice in the head. In February, another journalist, Aziz Memon, was found dead in a canal with a microphone cable wrapped around his neck.

    Several Pakistani media organisations have ventured that journalists are no longer safe in the country amid the prevailing circumstances. They claim that their colleagues are being threatened, abducted or even killed, but the government is doing precious little to protect them or nab the people behind such acts. 

    According to Pakistan-based media and development sector watchdog Freedom Network’s "Annual Press Freedom Report 2020", at least 91 cases, including seven murders of journalists, were documented in Pakistan between May 2019 and April 2020.

    Over the past year, there have been reports of seven journalists being killed, two abductions, nine detentions, eight instances of frivolous lawsuits, and 10 cases of censorship.

    Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad has emerged as the riskiest and most dangerous place to practice journalism, with 34% of the violations (31 out of the 91 cases) recorded, followed by Sindh province (24 cases).

    Several media organisations have revealed that under the Imran Khan-led Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf government, which came to power in August 2018, hostility towards the proverbial fourth pillar of the state - Journalism - has increased manifold.

    “This is an indication of how freedom of expression and media are haunted by brazen censorship; targeting of journalists through threats, assault, arrests instilling extreme fear and self-censorship; and exposes the fallacy of Pakistan’s ‘democratic’ system”, Shahzada Zulfiqar, president of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), said. By registering fake cases against journalists, he said, the government is making a mockery of the rule of law.

    Meanwhile, in Pakistan's neighbourhood, Delhi-based Rights & Risks Analysis Group (RRAG), which describes itself as an independent think-tank, opined that India has been emerging as the riskiest place for journalists around the globe during the COVID-19 lockdown. Over 50 journalists faced arrests, police complaints, legal notice, physical assaults, etc. for reporting on the pandemic or exercising their freedom of opinion and expression during India's lockdown.

    A media expert based in India stated that it is not just Pakistan, as even Indian journalists are witnessing a similar fate. He said some of them are getting booked under anti-terrorism acts, draconian laws, including the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), and sections of the Penal Code for sedition and defamation, despite there already being specific laws for defamation.

    "The system in several countries including India and Pakistan has made the press to kneel down. We are so called fourth pillar of democracy. But in today's time where a journalist can't even report on certain things or gets attacked or threatened for reporting on something, makes me think if we (media) exist or not", said Shishir Soni, ex-vice president of the Press Association of India.

    The report came as India went into national lockdown on 25 March in a sudden move announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government believes such a measure was necessary to save the country of 1.3 billion people from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Over 50 Indian Journalists Targeted During Countrywide COVID-19 Lockdown, Rights Body Reports
    Pakistan Denies Entry to US Journalist Who 'Questioned Imran Khan’s Policies on Freedom of Press'
    Uttar Pradesh Journalists Protest by Standing in Neck-Deep Water in River for Freedom of Press
    Tags:
    Assassination, killed, threats, Imran Khan, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), World Press Freedom Index, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), journalists, attacks, freedom, Press Freedom, press, Pakistan, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Kim Yo-jong: North Korea's Most Powerful Woman
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse