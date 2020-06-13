Register
17:36 GMT13 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A municipal worker used a high pressure water cleaner to remove the paint from the statue of Piet Hein in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Friday, June 12, 2020. Dutch activists have spray painted the words killer and thief and daubed red paint on a statue of a man regarded by many as a naval hero from the 17th-century Golden Era of Dutch trade and colonial expansion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

    'You’re Free to Demonstrate, but you Can't Touch Our Statues', Says Right-Wing Rotterdam Politician

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 31
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107960/37/1079603708_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_17a462c94a9a8d41e416c22735921981.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006131079603650-youre-free-to-demonstrate-but-you-cant-touch-statues-says-conservative-rotterdam-politician/

    As numerous historical monuments are being vandalized in cities across Europe by anti-racist activists, right-wing politicians and community groups have been stepping in to protect historical heritage.

    In Rotterdam, where a statue of the Dutch colonial admiral Piet Hein and a memorial to assassinated right-wing politician Pim Fortuyn were defaced at the beginning of June by a group that calls itself “Heroes of Never”, conservative liberal municipal legislators, as well as Feyenoord football club fans decided to put an end to vandalism. According to Ehsan Jami, who represents the right-wing “Liveable Rotterdam” party in the municipal council, anti-racism rallies should be allowed, but any attempts by demonstrators to destroy property must be prevented.

    Sputnik: We’ve been seeing recently that statues of various historical figures are being vandalized in the US, in the United Kingdom, as well as in the EU countries, including the Netherlands. What is your opinion about this “war on memorials”?

    ​Ehsan Jami: This is a sad a part – the history repeating again. There are some folks, mostly on the left side, who are defacing statues, our national statues, with accusations of slavery, or whatever they believe to be important for them, which is not true in this case. For example, they think that Pim Fortuyn was a racist, which is not true. You know, I think mostly what these folks don’t understand, is their lack of knowledge of history. I’m sure you’ve heard the news about the Piet Hein statue – he was anti-slavery, he freed two ships back in the 1600s. The Netherlands didn’t even exist by then. These folks don’t have the knowledge of that part. I think that what it comes down to for them is that if you’re white, and you’ve done something shady in history – you must be a bad person. So, it’s really an anti-intellectual matter in this case. It’s really bad. We, as “Liveable Rotterdam” party, asked the mayor to make sure that it doesn’t happen again. So we have to make sure that we have a mobile camera there to guard our statues.

    ​Sputnik: It looks like people of Rotterdam have been taking matters into their own hands to protect the city’s historical heritage. On Saturday local football fans decided to defend Pim Fortuyn’s monument from further vandalism. Does it mean that the police or the municipality have not been doing enough to take control of the situation?

    Ehsan Jami: The people of Rotterdam are indeed taking matters into their own hands – even washing the statue before the City Hall can do it. Now, I believe that we have this Black Lives Matter movement, or anti-racism movement and we give too much room for them to loot and to riot. I think this is wrong, we need the “iron hand” of the law in this case. They are free to demonstrate, we facilitate that, no problem, but you cannot touch our property – period. This should not be tolerated whatsoever. What we see now is that the government, or the City Hall, the municipalities, they are tolerating these matters, because they don’t want to look like they are cracking down on anti-racism, or they don’t want to be seen as racist, or something like that. I’m sorry, but this is really insane what we’re witnessing here. That’s why my political party is pushing towards law and order, to make sure that we do have law and order. Yes, you are free and you should demonstrate, we facilitate that, but you cannot touch our statues.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse