Register
15:16 GMT11 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters chant during a solidarity march for George Floyd down Times Square, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Manhattan borough of New York

    US is Not a Model for France, What We Actually Demand is Equality, Black Association Leader Says

    © AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107955/32/1079553282_0:87:3073:1815_1200x675_80_0_0_e07119eab83f44ed38b4b7a1b5a48917.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006111079585163-us-is-not-a-model-for-france-what-we-actually-demand-is-equality-black-association-leader-says/

    Many French political, media, and intellectual figures are challenging the parallel between racism in the United States and France in the name of French universalism. Louis-Georges Tin, the honorary chairman of CRAN, has spoken to Sputnik about why universalism is allegedly hiding the dogma of racism in France.

    Around the world, the death of George Floyd has brought the debate on racism to the forefront, particularly in Western countries. In France, however, we are witnessing an outcry from parts of the political, media, and intellectual classes, who refuse to accept that there is "systemic racism" and "white privilege" in the country. And all this in the name of universalism.

    Honorary Chairman of the Representative Council of France's Black Associations Louis-Georges Tin said in an interview with Sputnik that there is "systemic racism" in France, initiated by the state. He denounced the policy in which black migrants are more often targeted and racists are protected by the law.

    He also rejected the existence of the universalist French model, which distinguishes France from the United States, and is referred to exclusively by "white bourgeois Catholic and heterosexual elites".

    According to Louis-Georges Tin, who proposed the establishment of an International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia in 2005, the elites bury their heads in the sand when faced with real challenges.

    People run from tear gas as they attend a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in front of courthouse in Paris, France June 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
    People run from tear gas as they attend a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have linked to the death of George Floyd in the United States, in front of courthouse in Paris, France June 2, 2020

    Sputnik: Would you say that certain politicians, media figures, and intellectuals are hiding behind French-style universalism in order to avoid addressing racism in France?

    Louis-Georges Tin: Absolutely. I am a universalist, but the universalism some people talk about is more like a form of uniformitarianism. That is, elites – usually white, bourgeois, Catholics and heterosexuals – usually say: "Universalism is me. You have to follow my model, and if you're not like me, you're a communitarian". That's the social discourse that we've been hearing in this country for 30 years. It's almost funny to me, and if the situation wasn't so bad, we'd be laughing about it even more.

    Sputnik: Can we speak of systemic or systematic racism in France today?

    Louis-Georges Tin: We have to talk about systemic, not systematic racism. We cannot say that all police officers are racist, so we are not talking about systematic, but systemic, in the sense that there are policies that push them to hunt immigrants, especially black immigrants. And those who spoke of racism in the police were disposed of and racists were protected. The hypocrisy of the Inspectorate General of the National Police (IGPN) has made this clear. From that standpoint, the racism is systemic.

    By the way, this is exactly what the Court of Cassation said in its very important decision, made several years ago, ruling that the authorities had made a gross mistake in the case of racial profiling. The charges were brought not only against police officers but also against their superiors, as the Court of Cassation has convicted both police officers and the state itself for making a serious mistake.

    The court understood that there is such a system where the state is involved, so we are talking about state racism because to judge by appearance is racism. And this form of racism has been introduced and is protected by the authorities. This does not mean that all civil servants, to which I belong, are racists. But it does mean that there is a system that protects racists.

    Article 40 of the French Code of Criminal Procedure stipulates that every public official must report an offence of which he or she is a victim or witness. Some do not do so and are therefore also to blame.

    People block the road as they attend a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States, near the courthouse in Paris, France June 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / GONZALO FUENTES
    People block the road as they attend a banned demonstration planned in memory of Adama Traore, a 24-year old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States, near the courthouse in Paris, France June 2, 2020

    Sputnik: Which model do you think is best suited to combat racism: French universalism or the more communitarian American model that recognises ethnic differences?

    Louis-Georges Tin: The history of the universalist model in France is utter hypocrisy. There is no universalist model in France. Universalism is hyperbole.

    All those who say they are universalists consider themselves the centre of the world. No one can embody everyone all at once. Universalism without women, people of colour, foreigners, people with disabilities, without the poor is not universalism. We like to think that we are the best in France, but we must stop thinking that we are better than others.

    Sputnik: What about the American model?

    Louis-Georges Tin: We do not believe that the US is a model for France. What we actually demand is equality. Equality is mentioned in our republican motto and Article I of our Constitution. There is no need to look for a model somewhere else. It's just that we don't stick to our own values, we're below ourselves.

    We are in constant denial of reality and at some point, we need to realise that there is a problem in France, and this does not only concern people of colour. We are talking about violence against women and about paedophilia... Those who are the victims are always told to "shut up" or "hide" because we need to preserve our national illusion.

    In this Sunday, June 7, 2020, photo, the sun shines above a mural honoring George Floyd in Houston’s Third Ward
    © REUTERS / David J. Phillip
    In this Sunday, June 7, 2020, photo, the sun shines above a mural honoring George Floyd in Houston’s Third Ward

    Sputnik: How do you assess the political response in France to the issues raised around the world by the death of George Floyd?

    Louis-Georges Tin: We have seen a change in rhetoric, but will that be followed by a change in actions? It's hard to say. The optimist will say that there will be a change for the better, and the pessimist will say that all these are just hypocritical words and that Macron changes his mind every day.

    Personally, I wouldn't bet that Macron's policy would change overnight. I have more confidence in the people's movement than in politicians, especially when it comes to a man who has lied several times on various issues.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    systematic racism, Racism, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse