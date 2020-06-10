Register
14:51 GMT10 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A statue of Robert Milligan is pictured being removed by workers from outside the Museum of London Docklands near Canary Wharf, following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain

    Creation of New History Through Violence Toward Statues

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/63/1079576300_0:213:2983:1891_1200x675_80_0_0_bf07d9eb3973b3100e70ec0d761adf69.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006101079576330-creation-of-new-history-through-violence-toward-statues/

    Mark Hoskin - Momentous events taking place last weekend in the UK remind us that the country was a centre of a global economy built on slavery, the trafficking of illicit drugs, and mass inhumanity that many Western countries participated in.

    UK ministers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who referred to acts of "thuggery" on social media, have condemned violence at a Black Lives Matter march in London, and the toppling of a statue in Bristol.

    These events are part of the continuing protests in Western countries over the killing of George Floyd in the US.

    The statue of a slave trader and former Bristol's member of parliament Edward Colston, that has been the target of several initiatives to have it removed over the past few years, was ceremoniously dumped in the dock waters, with a symbolic rope tied around its neck. Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees told the BBC, "Circumstances came to a head at this particular moment in time, and people felt the need to take the statue down".

    Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, told the London-based LBC Radio that "it's completely wrong to pull down a statue like that. But that statue should have been taken down a long, long time ago".

    Neither politician reverted to name-calling or any form of labelling. They spoke with cautious terms, likely in an attempt to be accepted by people with differing points of view. 

    Protesters throw a statue of slave trader Edward Colston into Bristol harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest on 7 June 2020.
    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall
    The statue of Edward Colston is thrown into the harbour in Bristol.

    Many of the people engaging in recent protests and scenes of violence, including the injury of eight officers outside the US Embassy in London, appear to be young adults. 

    The likelihood is that none of them was born when former US President Ronald Reagan famously said in West Berlin "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall" on June 12, 1987. 

    In 2003, the second Gulf War, or Iraq War, began, an action now held to have a wrongful basis due to the faulty US and UK claims of weapons of mass destruction. In Firdos Square, central Baghdad, Iraq, the overbearing statue of Saddam Hussein was toppled in the same year, a symbol of his downfall that was beamed around the world. There were no complaints after this event. It was held up as the right of the people to express themselves. 

    The younger people today who toppled Edward Colston's statue may barely remember it. It is more likely that this event, along with the fall of the Berlin Wall, are simply historical footnotes that are learned in school lessons.

    It can be argued that wanton destruction should not be the fate of the public property, which statues generally are. However, the historical reality is that statues are toppled both to make a statement that cannot be ignored, and later viewed historically as a mark of societal change. 

    A statue of British businessman Cecil Rhodes is seen on the facade of Oriel College in Oxford, on February 5, 2016
    © AFP 2020 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    A statue of British businessman Cecil Rhodes is seen on the facade of Oriel College in Oxford, on February 5, 2016

    In the UK today, there has been over a year of publicity and direct political encouragement concerning events in Hong Kong. Footages of protests that descended into full-scale riots have seen the use of Molotov cocktails, slingshots, and other deadly weapons. While no rioter has been killed to date, a remarkable statistic so far, the property and infrastructure damage has resulted in economic and social issues that will outlive the effects of the current pandemic. 

    The response to these acts from some Western leaders has been supportive, leading to the creation of relevant laws in the US, and calls for a resurgence of what can only be considered as colonialism, a direct cause of continuation and violent escalation as those participating become immune to the harm they cause others. The society in which we live has sprouted many of the same tendencies among a generation that has grown up with the understanding that such violent acts are lauded at home.

    In a historical context, protest, rioting, and statue destruction have been encouraged and publicly supported by American and British politicians when it occurs overseas. As populist viewpoints increase - fueled by social and economic patterns among the younger working generation that are not being addressed by politicians today, there will be unrest that develops into protests that could descend into violence.

    A colleague attends to a police officer who was injured when falling of a horse during scuffles with demonstrators at Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter march in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA.
    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    A colleague attends to a police officer who was injured when falling of a horse during scuffles with demonstrators at Downing Street during a Black Lives Matter march in London, Saturday, June 6, 2020, as people protest against the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA.

    The rapidly increasing divisions within society, and the stoking of them by political leaders domestically and internationally to win elections or popularity, are only going to increase domestic incidents of a violent nature in tempo and scale. 

    The same politicians should therefore not be surprised that these activities can also occur in the current domestic setting. The abhorrent death of George Floyd at the hands of those who are supposed to protect has resonated with so many people around the world. For them now is the time for actions.

    The creation of this history is not only marked by violence in protest. It is the call of a younger generation that sees symbols of a colonial past as abhorrent. Yet at the same time, there is an increase of despair when they look toward a future where racist attacks increase, and when they look at the political portrayal of violent protests overseas.

    This Article Was Originally Published in the Global Times

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, protests, Protests, protests, statues, statues, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse