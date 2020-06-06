Register
01:20 GMT06 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nurses, doctors and hospital workers take part in a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients have been treated, against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., June 5, 2020

    ‘Major Co-Option’: Without Action, Hospitals’ BLM Statements Are Performative - Doctor

    © REUTERS / Brian Snyder
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107953/38/1079533851_0:159:3072:1887_1200x675_80_0_0_002d7f746bb332852574d046c749ceae.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006061079533836-major-co-option-without-action-hospitals-blm-statements-are-performative---doctor/

    As the fight against racial inequality in the US has become a national, pervasive movement following the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota, resident George Floyd, many corporations have argued that they too are helping in the struggle for justice. One anonymous doctor reminds Sputnik that these statements, without acts, are simply performative.

    An academic physician based in Washington, DC, who wished to remain anonymous joined Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits on Friday to provide insight on performative allyship and how their own hospital is contributing to the problematic practice.

    “I just witnessed major co-option” they said to hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas, likening his own experience at his workplace to Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s recent move to paint “Black Lives Matter” down 16th Street and rename a street leading to the White House “Black Lives Matter Plz NW.”
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/performance-isnt-medicine

    The mayor’s recent actions have been blasted by the local chapter of the national Black Lives Matter organization as a “performative distraction from real policy changes” and a way to “appease white liberals while ignoring our demands.”

    “The reality is that large hospitals, corporations, are businesses which are made to make money, right?” the physician asked rhetorically.

    “This hospital is no different. This hospital also puts profit over people. In fact, there are people working in this hospital who are food-insecure. They themselves have to work two or three jobs. They are below [the] poverty line.”

    They said that while these actions would be expected from something like a car manufacturing corporation, this practice is also taking place within US hospitals. Furthermore, safety has gotten more difficult for hospital employees during the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic when it comes to personal protective equipment (PPE).

    “There are patients dying while this hospital, and other hospitals, are planning on making more money,” they noted. “We’re reusing [single-use] PPE … There was so much police in our hospital, and nobody really thinks about that.”

    “Patients die in hospitals because of police!” they declared.

    The academic physician argued that people do not desire a performative response, but rather statements announcing substantive changes to policies or practices.

    “I would ask them to have an anti-racism task force. I would have them have a health equity task force,” they said, noting that DC metropolitan area hospitals have neither.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Ex-Joint Chiefs Chairman ‘Troubled’ by Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Plan to Use Troops to Quell Protests
    Graphic Videos: Mexican Police Officer Set Ablaze During Anti-Police Brutality Protest
    Videos: DC Street Renamed, ‘Black Lives Matter’ Painted on Road Where Protesters Were Tear-Gassed
    Video: Probe Launched After US Cop Filmed Kneeling on Black Man's Neck
    'We Were Wrong': NFL Head Condemns Racism, Admits League Should Have Listened to Players' Protests
    Tags:
    policy change, Washington DC, Muriel Bowser, Donald Trump, George Floyd killing, George Floyd
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she dances behind blackjack tables during the reopening of The D hotel-casino, closed by the state since March 18, 2020 as part of steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. June 4, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 30 May - 5 June
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse