Register
19:04 GMT03 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People cross London Bridge

    In Coming Months 'People Will Realise How Bad the Damage to the Economy Has Been', Commentator Says

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (20)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/89/1079508911_0:130:3072:1858_1200x675_80_0_0_51493c9b64a6946bc1ceeea4727b68be.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006031079509074-in-coming-months-people-will-realise-the-damage-to-the-economy/

    According to the new coronavirus restrictions, foreign travellers who disobey the forthcoming UK quarantine rules could be deported. The rules set out by Home Secretary Priti Patel on Wednesday have caused unease in the Tory ranks and been condemned by businesses.

    Robin Tilbrook, a political commentator and chairman of the English Democrats, has shared his views on the matter.  

    Sputnik: After months of inaction, the government has finally introduced new coronavirus laws that restrict travellers entering the UK. What do you make of these new proposals and what do they represent, in your eyes?

    Robin Tilbrook: Well to me it's completely extraordinary that rather than introduce quarantining right at the beginning of the spread of the disease that instead the government chose to lock all of our citizens down and destroy our economy, whereas the obvious thing to do was to quarantine in the first place. One of the interesting things to reflect on is that, actually, Priti Patel herself did call for quarantining right at the beginning of all of this and Boris Johnson had a row with her and refused to do it.

    Sputnik: Businesses have been quick to condemn these new laws passed by the government as they feel they aren’t targeted enough and will restrict business operations. Are they right to suggest this? Could these new guidelines be ineffective to public health and problematic for UK firms?

    © REUTERS / Eddie Keogh
    UK Care Homes 'Were Left Brutally Exposed' To COVID-19 By The State, Social Care Provider Says
    Robin Tilbrook: Yes, I mean it's at completely the wrong time. I mean, when quarantining is effective is to prevent the disease getting into the country in the first place or to restrict the numbers that come in. I think it was The Guardian that published something a few weeks ago showing that actually, in the period between 1 January and 23 March, when Boris announced the lockdown, the government had actually, by not doing any quarantining, allowed over 80 million international travellers to come into the country without any quarantining, without any testing and also from places where it was known that there was a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus.

    But now, when the horse isn't so much bolted, but the entire stables empty, the government suddenly announces that it's going to start quarantining, when the disease has run its course. That, I'm sure, is more about protecting their own backsides than it is about actually doing any good. From the medical point of view, I can't see any justification for doing quarantining at the end of the outbreak rather than at the beginning

    Sputnik: When we look at other nations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and so on, we’re starting to see countries come out of lockdown and scale back restrictive laws. In Britain’s case, we’re exiting lockdown and introducing laws which many countries are seeking to ditch. Is this a case of too little too late from the UK?

    Robin Tilbrook: Well, it's just completely the wrong way around, isn't it? When you've got a disease spreading across the world, you would expect any sensible decision maker would be thinking "how can we try and prevent it getting into this country?" And of course, if you look at New Zealand, for example, they did exactly that. They prevented people coming into New Zealand and they've had virtually no outbreak.

    Australia also did something quite similar and they've got theirs under control. In terms of the attitude to the whole overreaction of lockdown, we actually saw the prime minister of Norway a couple of days ago apologising for panicking and for introducing lockdown. I do think the British government and Boris' government are going to find it quite difficult to explain why they panicked and why they basically have destroyed the economy. Over the course of next few months, people will realise just how bad the damage to the economy has been and lots of businesses that we took for granted will never come back again.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (20)
    Tags:
    Economy, life under COVID-19 quarantine, quarantine, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse