Register
10:14 GMT02 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A NYPD police officer sprays protesters as they clash during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., May 30, 2020.

    George Floyd Protests: Rice's Shifting the Blame to Russia is 'Paranoia Squared', Observers Say

    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (53)
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107947/06/1079470675_0:320:3069:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_aaf7af363818e43ae45383a4d8bdc38c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006021079490224-george-floyd-protests-rices-shifting-the-blame-to-russia-is-paranoia-squared-observers-say/

    The death of a 46-year-old African American at the hands of a white police officer has poured salt in America's old wounds and revived the spectre of the 2012 Black Lives Matter movement. And yet, a high-profile Obama-era aide has somehow caught the glimmer of Moscow's hand behind the widespread riots.

    Barack Obama's former national security adviser Susan Rice has claimed that the nationwide mayhem over the in-custody death of George Floyd was inflamed by Russia.

    "I would not be surprised to learn that they [the Russians] have fomented some of these extremists on both sides using social media. I wouldn't be surprised to learn that they are funding it in some way, shape, or form", Rice told CNN on Sunday providing no evidence to in any way back her assumption.

    ​US Reviving Cold War Playbook

    "These baseless accusations are part of a pattern we have seen since the 2016 election where high level officials in the intelligence community, the Democratic Party, and the media have sought to deligitimise social movements in the US by reviving an old trope from the Cold War that Moscow is somehow stoking the flames of racial tensions in America", says Max Parry, an American independent journalist.

    According to him, it is a repeat of what occurred during the Civil Rights Movement in past decades which blamed the Soviet Union and communism as being behind it.

    "It is a contemptuous view of black Americans that robs them of their agency and dismisses their grievances", he insists. "Previously, everything from the Dakota Access Pipeline protests to Black Lives Matter has been blamed on the Kremlin".

    Parry refers to US Senator and ex-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris who claimed during her recent campaign that Russia deliberately used racism to shatter the nation's pillars of democracy in the course of the 2016 election cycle.

    "The paranoia is squared when it comes to suggesting that Russia is somehow feeding the protests", agrees Jonathan Power, a veteran foreign affairs columnist, film-maker and author. "There are deeply held feelings within black society about the savagery of some of the police. The protesters don't need anyone's help to feel this angry, much less Russia's".

    Dr Anthony Moretti, associate professor at Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania, is equally unsurprised by Rice's attempts to blame the riots on Russia: "There will be pockets of the country that will suggest the Russians are assisting the worst of the protesters", he suggests. "The bitter truth is my country’s long and often horrible history of race relations is what is on display for the world to see".

    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    © Sputnik /
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on

    A Bolt From the Blue

    The former Obama aide's claims came out of the blue, according to David Schultz, a political science professor at Hamline University, who highlights that no mainstream US reports had been suggesting "the violence and legitimate demonstrations after George Floyd’s murder were the result of outside forces such as by the Russians" until Rice voiced her allegations.

    "The focus on the violence has turned to either white supremacists (fascists) or left-wing anarchists wanting to use Floyd’s murder for their own political advantage", he underscores.

    Susan Rice's speculation about Russian interference was a very odd note, echoes Matthew Wilson, associate professor of political science at Southern Methodist University. According to him, it is "characteristic of the fixation of many in the Democratic establishment on Moscow's supposedly nefarious role in American domestic affairs".

    He does not rule out that Washington's international rivals "take some measure of satisfaction in civil unrest in the United States"; however, "too much focus on foreign actors obscures the central story of domestic divisions and lawlessness", Wilson warns.

    "It is not Russians – or Chinese, or Iranians – looting American businesses, smashing windows, and setting police cars on fire", the political scientist underscores.

    The growing protest movement was triggered by George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis last Monday. One of four police officers arresting him, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee to the man's neck until the latter fell unconscious and eventually passed away. The police officers involved were fired the following day while Chauvin was later charged with murder and manslaughter.

    In the aftermath of Floyd's death – which evoked strong memories of Michael Brown and Eric Garner dying at the hands of US police officers in 2014 – riots have erupted in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, and dozens of other cities.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Riots Sweep US After Black Man Dies During Police Arrest (53)

    Related:

    Massive Nationwide Protests, Riots Over George Floyd Killing
    Press Under Attack: List of Journalists Injured During George Floyd Protests
    After Week of Angry Protests Over George Floyd's Murder, Human Rights Watch's Website Remains Silent
    Tags:
    Susan Rice, riots, police, George Floyd killing, George Floyd, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse