Register
21:08 GMT01 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Banksy's Girl with a Pierced Eardrum mural has been given a face mask in a nod to the coronavirus pandemic as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, in Bristol, England, Wednesday April 22, 2020

    Everybody 'Deserves Consent' With Regards to Social Distancing, Academic Says

    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (9)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/22/1079292267_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_dd1c762689a9b6151a765a5a3fa7f535.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006011079487551-everybody-deserves-consent-with-regards-to-social-distancing-academic-says/

    Former British Government Ministers have argued that the UK’s social distancing policy should be eased, as part of efforts to loosen the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

    Elspeth Tilley; Associate Professor of English at Massey University, New Zealand, gave her views on the matter…

    Sputnik: How would you describe social distancing consent?

    Elspeth Tilley: Consent is something that everybody deserves, it’s a practical thing that we can think about in relation to social distancing, so it’s the idea that we can’t go inside somebody’s recommended government social distance without their consent, so without them agreeing to it.

    When we’re out and about in New Zealand; where I am, the government wants us to maintain a distance of two metres apart, so if we were observing consent, we wouldn’t go inside somebody’s two metres without their permission.

    Sputnik: Can you foresee any problems with social distancing consent?

    Elspeth Tilley: I think that people are thinking about social distancing in terms of trying to evaluate the medical risk, so people are really keen to get back on with normal life, and it would be lovely if we could all stop feeling really anxious about COVID-19, but we don’t know the answers to medical risk because there is a lag, so we don’t know what the risk will be, as we are at least two weeks away from the latest statistics.

    It’s different for different people; some people might be vulnerable, they might be living with a medical condition, they might be living with a new-born baby, or an older person, and we can’t tell that.

    Consent is something that we can be sure about. If we make sure that we give other people the two metres; we can see that distance, and we can control that, and it’s much easier to make a decision on that basis, rather than try to worry about what the risk is, when we don’t really know.

    Sputnik: Do you think it would need to presume that others are vulnerable?

    Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters during a protest against the President of the Chamber of Deputies Rodrigo Maia, Brazilian Supreme Court, quarantine and social distancing measures, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil May 17, 2020
    © REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADO
    Brazil’s Bolsonaro Flouts Social Distancing Rule Posing for Rally Pics With Children
    Elspeth Tilley: Absolutely, if we want to do the ethical thing. I get my work on consent from having been on university ethics committees, that’s where it comes from, so if we want to be the most ethical person that we can be right now when there are social distancing requirements; consent is the easy rule of thumb.

    If we think “ that person has a right, and I’m not going to go inside that right, unless they are a member of my family, and we’ve had this conversation, and they’ve agreed it, and said come over, have a coffee, or a hug”, that’s fine, there is consent there.

    People are getting quite distressed in supermarkets and on public transport, and in those kinds of situations where you are dealing with strangers, so you haven’t been able to have that conversation and find out how comfortable they are feeling about their distance, you can do the right thing and feel good about yourself, if you just automatically assume that everybody is vulnerable and that you are going to give them that distance.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Restart Economies as Search for COVID-19 Vaccine Continues (9)
    Tags:
    consent, distance, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Undo Retweet: No Twitter Trump
    Undo Retweet
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse