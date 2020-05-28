Register
20:50 GMT28 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters vandalize an O'Reilly's near the Minneapolis Police third precinct, where they gathered after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

    'Police are Comfortable With Violence' - US Border Patrol Agent on George Floyd's Case

    © REUTERS / NICHOLAS PFOSI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107944/69/1079446911_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_94c1f34ae4f1ecef541eef30a96f03ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005281079446484-police-are-comfortable-with-violence---us-border-patrol-agent-on-george-floyds-case/

    Protests are expected to continue in Minneapolis after an African American man died after a brutal arrest by a police officer in the street. US President Donald Trump has requested an investigation into the tragic incident, pledging that "justice will be served".

    Steven Howard, former Federal Police Officer with the US Department of Defense and federal agent with the United States Border Patrol, looks into the reasons why police aggression is so common in the United States.

    Sputnik: This is not the first time protests have been launched in the US over police aggression against unarmed people. What is the reason some police officers resort to these tactics?

    Steven Howard: It’s been since 9/11. Police are more militarised, they use lots of military equipment and weapons - and the attitude that goes with these weapons. These days, this happens everywhere, basically - if you don’t just jump into the handcuffs and jump in their car and say ‘yes sir’ or ‘no sir’ the whole time; if you curse them, or spit on them, or something like that, their first response is to slam you into the ground as hard as they can and then put their knee on your head or on your neck, which is very painful, to, as they say, “adjust your attitude”. They aren’t supposed to do this, but they do it anyway. Because they know that the worst that will happen is that they lose their job. We had this guy in South Carolina that shot a man in the back for running away. Why do these cops do this? Because they are comfortable doing it. They know that their bosses will protect them, because their bosses don’t want to get sued. And the only time that anything bad happens to them - is if there is a videotape of them, which there is, in this case. Because otherwise all they have to do is to say, as they did in this case, that ‘he was resisting arrest; what I did was reasonable and necessary’. And at first, it’s the man who was arrested’s questionable word against the god-like truthfulness and authority of the police officers. But this time, they did it in front of a whole bunch of people with their phones; with cameras. So this is very standard practice in this country, especially in a big city.

    Sputnik: What can be done by local authorities and the federal government to resolve this situation, with the issues you’ve highlighted?

    Steven Howard: Prosecute them. All the civilian can do is sue and then get money. That really doesn’t bother the officers, because many times they turn the lawsuits around and get promoted. And I’ve worked cases where we’ve seen police officers shooting people in the back who were unarmed and didn’t do anything, and by the time the lawsuit’s over, they’ve been promoted. But, if the federal government, especially, who has the authority, could sue these people for violating their rights and they go to prison, then maybe they start saying ‘wait a minute, maybe I didn’t behave myself’. Again, why do these people do it? Because they are comfortable doing it. They know they’ll be protected. They know that their boss will protect them. Because their boss doesn’t want to get sued. And once they do it and are protected and those around them are protected, this sends them a message – ‘it’s okay to do this. The boss will protect you.’ So they get very comfortable doing it and they just do it all the time.

    People gather near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ERIC MILLER
    People gather near the Minneapolis Police third precinct after a white police officer was caught on a bystander's video pressing his knee into the neck of African-American man George Floyd, who later died at a hospital, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 27, 2020.

    Sputnik: We have seen before that situations like this portray a certain image of the police force in the US with many branding them as racists and pushing forward a certain stereotype about police officers. What consequences have already arisen from this? What others can we expect to see?

    Steven Howard: What the civilian can do is basically nothing except sue for money. They can complain to internal affairs. But internal affairs, who are supposed to be the ones who investigate these claims of brutality and excessive force - it’s clearly their job to fire officers who misbehave and prosecute them if it’s warranted. But the reality is that internal affairs’ sole mission is to protect the department from lawsuits. I caught an officer lying in court, which is a crime, and I took all the documented evidence, including tape recordings as well as trial transcripts, to the internal affairs of Lansing, Michigan, and to the chief of police. Internal affairs brought me into their office and asked me - I think it was one question - and then spent the next hour trying to convince me I was wrong. Things really didn’t happen the way that I could clearly see it did. They tried to convince me that I was wrong. So what they're doing is clearly protecting the department from lawsuits. And I realised very quickly that nothing was going to be done. So the next time it happened I made up my mind that I was going to go to the newspapers and the press and see what I could do about getting the police officers embarrassed, and getting the police and the mayor embarrassed and then maybe something would happen there. But I haven't had a chance to do that yet.

    One thought about the officer who shot the guy for running away. What do you think he would have done to the kid, and I understand he was relatively young, he was 17 or 18, who was in the bushes on the other side of the fence filming him shooting the guy in the back? What do you think he would've done to him if he had seen that he was being filmed? He very certainly would have killed him. I mean he was willing to kill a guy just for running away; he would certainly kill somebody to protect his own life and his own job. And the guy who took the photographs did everything right.

    You see, he didn’t go to the city police or internal affairs, because they’d quickly lose the evidence and say, well, nothing really bad happened, it was justified. No, he went directly to the press. And they put it out all over the TV, and the internet, and then the damage is done. They can’t hide from it anymore. And the chief of police sat up there and was crying, and saying, ‘well it did look sort of excessive to me…’ -You know what he was crying for? He was crying because that was the end of his career. That he was not going to be chief of police anymore, because this happened on his watch. And this is just more of the same, only no gun was involved. These cops - they don’t care if they hurt people, because they know they’ll get away with it. And only when they start going to jail are they going to start acting like human beings.

    Were they surprised that someone showed up with a camera? They shouldn’t be surprised. Police wonder why people don’t trust them, why people don't come forward and tell them what happened. Nobody wants to volunteer information. Nobody wants to help them with anything. Because they are not nice people. They are so comfortable with this kind of violence, they just don’t see it as wrong, at all. And in their minds, they are just doing their jobs.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    United States, police brutality, US police, Minneapolis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse