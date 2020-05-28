Register
20:50 GMT28 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People wearing masks walk past the Bank of England, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 23, 2020.

    Coronavirus Test and Trace 'Would've Been Better' if Implemented Earlier On – Political Commentator

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/10/1079371051_0:0:3454:1943_1200x675_80_0_0_deb06d8ad3b69ead985694b9b25160df.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005281079445784-coronavirus-test-and-trace-wouldve-been-better-if-implemented-earlier-on--political-commentator/

    England’s coronavirus test and trace scheme has officially been launched on Thursday. Members of the public who had tested positive for the coronavirus will now receive messages asking for details about who they have recently been in contact with.

    If the people who the coronavirus patient had been in close proximity to are then subsequently deemed to have a high risk of developing complications from the disease, a fourteen-day quarantine order will be issued.

    But will the British public begin to rebel against Westminster’s policies? Given that the influential figure that is Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Chief political Adviser Dominic Cummings is currently embroiled in a controversy over his decision to flout lockdown rules.

    Political Commentator Keith Rowe reflects on the matter.

    Sputnik: Will the test and trace scheme launched by Westminster prove effective in reducing Coronavirus infection rates?

    Keith Rowe: I think everything helps. I am not convinced that it is the right time to do it, and I think that if you were going to do this; it would have been better to do it much earlier in the chain of the infection, because while the infection is in the process of hopefully dying out both in this country and in many other countries, perhaps trying to get to grips with a programme like this, just maybe that bit too late.

    It never hurts to try, but I’m not convinced that it is a great panacea, and of course, it has crashed this morning; and that doesn’t help it either.

    Sputnik: Will the British public be reluctant to follow orders set out by the government after the Dominic Cummings controversy?

    Keith Rowe: The British public are different in mentality to a lot of European and other countries; we don’t like taking orders from other people. If we can see that there is a good reason for taking an approach, which is a consensual approach; then the British people will play ball with it and go along with it, as they have done, in order to control the coronavirus infection rate.

    I’m not convinced that the British public like taking orders at any time, and I’m not sure that the Dominic Cummings affair has particularly changed anything on that, and I think that after his full explanation the other day, we have got bigger things to concentrate on, so let’s move on.

    A Led by donkeys truck displaying a video of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, drives by Dominic Cummings' house in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020.
    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    A "Led by donkeys" truck displaying a video of Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, drives by Dominic Cummings' house in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 24, 2020.

    Sputnik: Could a perceived failure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic affect Boris Johnson’s future as British Prime Minister?

    Keith Rowe: I don’t think that Boris Johnson has failed, I think that he has done his best under very difficult circumstances, and part of the time he has been very seriously ill by all accounts with this virus himself, and I think that he is probably going to come out of this reasonably well.

    He has certainly made mistakes, he has admitted to making mistakes, and after all; this is a whole unique set of circumstances, and nobody is going to get everything right the first time, but I think that in the circumstances, he has done pretty well and the British people are still behind him.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    quarantine, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse