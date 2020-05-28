Register
14:41 GMT28 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People stroll along a boardwalk amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, May 27, 2020.

    COVID-19: ‘We're Learning Some Very Important Stuff From an Urban Planning Perspective’ – Academic

    © REUTERS / LOREN ELLIOTT
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107944/43/1079444387_0:189:3074:1919_1200x675_80_0_0_3db4c5c2ebbe14453c3302ffb99e4fa8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005281079444228-covid-19-were-learning-some-very-important-stuff-from-an-urban-planning-perspective--academic/

    As many countries come out of lockdown residents are returning to old spaces that now feel unfamiliar. Dr Tony Matthews, a Senior Lecturer in Urban & Environmental Planning at Griffith University Australia, looks at how coronavirus has changed our cities, public facilities and institutions.

    Sputnik: How has the coronavirus changed and transformed our cities, public spaces, facilities and so forth?

    Tony Matthews: It's completely changed the way that we use them if we even use them at all. I mean, there are large parts of cities now that are empty and unused and public space that's not getting used and so there have been profound changes - it's not hard to see them, they're all around us. But the bigger question I suppose is what will be the outcome of this?
    What this has done, in a sense of all this lockdown business and everything, is it's put us in this grand experiment of sorts. We wouldn't have chosen to do this but we're getting a very significant test of our capacity to actually do things like work from home on mass and at scale and we're getting a picture of what happens to public transport systems when ridership goes way down, what happens to roads when car journeys go way down and so on.
    We're learning some very important stuff from an urban planning perspective but what we do with that information afterwards largely depends on what people themselves will prioritise for their cities and for their spaces once we start moving to the next stages - whatever they might be.

    Sputnik: What does the future hold for urban planning going forwards?

    Tony Matthews: I actually think that the big difference here with what's happening right now is that we're seeing for real what the capacity is for people to work from home. Most journeys that take place during the working week are for people getting to and from work or children getting to and from school. Now some people will always have to go to work but many probably will be capable of continuing to work from home at least some of the time. I have this idea that over the next couple of years, the next two or three years, we'll see this renegotiation almost at a kind of a company level and an individual level where people come to the new arrangement with their jobs and their employers about how they work and where they work and how they divide their work time.

    A public health message is seen amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, May 27, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Loren Elliott
    A public health message is seen amidst the easing of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, May 27, 2020.

    As that starts to fan out across society we're going to start seeing changes in people's patterns of use and behaviour and so we might see some changes to long term use on public transport; we might see a need to upgrade broadband services; we might start to see a significant rejuvenation of the suburbs because the big problem for suburbs was that we never had a significant volume of jobs located in suburbs, so it was very hard for people to get work in their suburb, but what's happened now is we've actually had people retreat to their suburbs with the work they were already doing and maybe they can keep working like that. In that regard, things are going to change and urban planning works with a certain amount of stability and predictability about what it thinks people will do, projections around population movement and movement of people on transport and things like that.
    A lot of those projections are not going to necessarily be reliable for the next few years so it's going to be a very interesting time and we're going to have to learn as we go and a lot of it what we're going to be doing is responding to changes that people themselves make. So it's going to be quite an interesting process.

    Sputnik: Do we expect any change to be permanent or just a temporary solution?

    Tony Matthews: My feeling is that as soon as it's feasible to not socially distance most people will stop socially distancing. It's a little hard to call what the permanent changes might be out of this but one that I would be relatively confident will become a permanent change is people are going to have a lot more enthusiasm for what we call social infrastructure - particularly in their local neighbourhoods. That's things like public parks; and bicycle paths; and walking trails; and good quality urban greening that provides nice shade and shelter and things like that; and public seating and all of that kind of thing that people have now started to have a new appreciation for or maybe develop an appreciation for the first time and it's necessarily been in people's local areas.
    I think there's going to be a lot of pressure coming on local councils and so on to improve social infrastructure at the local level. I think a lot of people are going to have to prioritise that but in terms of all of the other sorts of changes, I'd be less confident about saying any of them will necessarily be permanent or not, but I think that demand for that kind of social infrastructure particularly at the neighbourhood level, is going to be pretty high after this and a lot of people are going to be looking for that and lobbying their council and their councillors and so on to make sure that it's delivered and maintained.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    infrastructure, urban, COVID-19, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse