Register
14:41 GMT28 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    What is Behind White House's Reported Discussions on Resuming Nuclear Testing?

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/75/1079377544_0:0:3354:1886_1200x675_80_0_0_5e0b4b10d41db67858d1fb872d935e02.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005281079443997-what-is-behind-white-houses-reported-discussions-on-resuming-nuclear-testing/

    The Trump administration and top US security officials are mulling over a first nuclear test in over two decades, The Washington Post reported on 22 May citing sources familiar with the issue. International observers have explained what may be behind the move and what consequences it may have.

    According to the sources, the idea to resume atomic tests was voiced during a 15 May top level security meeting after US officials voiced accusations against Russia and China over low-yield nuclear tests allegedly conducted by Moscow and Beijing, something that the countries resolutely deny.

    Nuclear Testing Talk as Bargaining Chip

    "Part of the presumed rationale of President Trump and his administration is the standard inclination to strive to put pressure on other states in order to get 'a better deal'", says Jo Jakobsen, political science and international relations professor at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. "This normally involves appearing to go, so to speak, to the brink with a view of pressuring the others to give in to Washington’s core demands".

    The professor doesn't rule out that the story was intentionally leaked by the Trump administration for bargaining purposes: the US is seeking to strike a "better" three-way arms-control deal with China and Russia.

    Though Jakobsen doubts that the US will decide to conduct such a nuclear test in the near future, he warns that the bellicose rhetoric as well as Washington's earlier withdrawal from arms control agreements may backfire upon the US:

    ·         First, this could create new “rules of the game” – or, rather, less rules of the game – which were established after the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, adding to the ongoing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

    ·         Second, "this also represents another nail in the coffin with respect to perceptions of the US as a leader in the international system – a hegemon, with superior moral authority".

    ·         Third, the US administration's nuclear arms policies "are slowly having the effect of increasing, not decreasing, the relevance of nuclear weapons in global politics".

    The resumption of the nuclear testing by the US would come in contradiction with the 1996 Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) which remains a crucial part of the world's overall arms-control architecture, according to Jakobsen.

    This structure also includes the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty which banned missiles with ranges of 500-5,500 km (310-3,400 miles), which the US recently quit; the New START Treaty – a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and the Russian Federation – which expires in February 2021; and the Open Skies agreement – a programme of unarmed aerial surveillance flights over 35 party states – which the US apparently plans to quit.

    Washington's supposed nuclear testing plan could be perceived by the global players "as yet another move to restructure the arms-control architecture", Jakobsen emphasises.

    Yet another problem stemming from the White House's alleged strategy is that virtually nothing would stop other nuclear powers from following the US suit and restarting atomic testing, warn Professor Peter Kuznik, director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, and Dr Mark Gubrud, an adjunct assistant professor of peace, war, and defence at the University of North Carolina.

    At the same time, conducting a new nuclear explosion test now would in no way benefit the US as "even with extensive testing, there is very little improvement the US could make in size, weight, yield, safety or reliability", Gubrud explains. According to him, there's really no advantage in having done the most nuclear tests or doing more: "Nobody is discounting anybody else's nukes, thinking maybe they won't work because they haven't been tested enough", he remarks.

    According to the UN, the United States conducted 1,032 tests between 1945 and 1992 while the Soviet Union carried out 715 tests between 1949 and 1990 and China ran just 45 tests between 1964 and 1996.

    In its 2018 Nuclear Posture Review the Trump administration highlighted that the US "will not resume nuclear explosive testing unless necessary to ensure the safety and effectiveness of the US nuclear arsenal" and called upon other nations to maintain the atomic tests moratorium.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Trump Administration Discussed Possibility of Nuclear Test, First Time Since 1992, Report Claims
    Anti-Nuclear Group Criticises US After Reports Claim Country Considers Nuclear Tests
    'NATO Roulette': Norwegian Town 'Forced' to Receive Allied Nuclear Submarines Against Its Will
    Tags:
    Treaty on Open Skies, New START Treaty, INF Treaty, explosion, nuclear test, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    Trump's favourite means of communication and weapon of choice, Twitter, has turned back on him recently, after the platform labelled one of his posts as containing falsehood. The president soon voiced his anger about the move - in a tweet, of course - threatening to shut down all social media hushing conservative opinions.
    Bitter About Twitter
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse