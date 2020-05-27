Register
17:12 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Woman with a Macbook laptop

    ‘The COVID-19 Crisis Has Shown That People Can Conduct Their Jobs in a Home Setting’ – Academics

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107664/36/1076643615_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_782da5b9c1d138abdb639d0e11518c04.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005271079434124-the-covid-19-crisis-has-shown-that-people-can-conduct-their-jobs-in-a-home-setting--academics/

    After collecting user’s data across social media platforms, a team from Cardiff Metropolitan University has revealed people’s attitudes towards remote working.

    Looking at the data of over 60 million tweets, Fiona Carroll, a Senior Lecturer in Computing and Information Systems; Mohamed Mostafa, a Senior Lecturer in Data Science and Simon Thorne, a Senior Lecturer in Computing and Information Systems from Cardiff Metropolitan University, have shared their views on the matter. 

    Sputnik: Can you tell us more about the research and the findings discovered by your team?

    Fiona Carroll: The idea for this research came from a tweet that I posted a few weeks back and it was really reflecting on my own work from home practice. At Cardiff Metropolitan University, I teach professional and ethical issues in IT and we've had quite a lot of debates around the ethics of technology and particularly around robotics and how there's a lot of worry about robots taking over jobs and then in the midst of COVID-19; we saw this kind of wave of change where suddenly technology was allowing us to keep our jobs. So having found myself working at home and in the midst of quite a lot of work I'd recently hooked up with Simon and Mo, and we were being quite productive. The research documented in this particular article is just one of many projects that we're doing at. We're very much about the design and the development of technology for human wellbeing. We found that the combination of those two, three areas have allowed us to push the design of technology for as I said human wellbeing. Particularly around this article, we're finding that technology has really become a key and core player in our existence but needs to work with humans and I think that's the key and that's really the core of our work in the sense that the research is very much cutting edge in three strong areas but when we're brought together it's even stronger.

    Twitter logo
    © CC0
    Twitter logo

    Sputnik: It's a very interesting study and actually looking at some of details, you looked at over 60 million tweets, is that right, to actually come up with the findings?

    Fiona Carroll: Yes, that's right and I know Mo can fill you in with more detail on the data.

    Sputnik: Ok Mohamed. What does data from social media and third-party organisations tell us about people's attitudes towards remote working?

    Mohamed Mostafa: Social networks rapidly increased, obviously and because we are using it in daily basis and it's not part of like an experiment setting people can express their feelings and can talk freely in social networks and this actually gives you an accurate idea of how people really feel - so the data comes from social networks. Obviously, there's some noise to the data where we can't pre-process the data before we actually use it. We started collecting this data around COVID-19 and coronavirus. We started on 1st March just to see how the social network responds to the COVID-19 and how people are reacting. We gathered the data and we started to query the data around how people feel towards working from home and we used a couple of different approaches like sentiment analysis, where we can identify if it's a positive or negative attitude or feelings, and topic modelling where we can find out what kind of topics people are talking about. Our findings were very impressive really. We had a milestone before and after the lockdown and we started to investigate the data before the look down and we found out that there is a kind of positivity, 70% positive tweets, around how people felt about the working from home concept. Even after the lockdown for two, three weeks, we observed Twitter and we found out that positivity even increased around that concept. Obviously there is a negative response but in general, we had like a nearly 80% positive responses from people tweeting around working from home in this COVID-19 outbreak.

    Sputnik: I'm going to turn to Simon now. Can we expect businesses to increase working from home opportunities for employees and what technological challenges must businesses overcome to ensure employees can continue with flexible and remote working?

    Simon Thorne: There's going to be an increasing amount of working from home. I think what the COVID-19 crisis has shown is that a lot of people can conduct their jobs in a home setting and I think that's a bit of a revelation - perhaps something that we kind of knew already but in a sense this course has kind of forced people to actually take those steps. There are lots of technological challenges that you face around that, for instance, the basics of having sufficient bandwidth. I live in a metropolitan area, so I have quite good broadband but if you go outside of major cities, obviously, that's much more of a challenge. I think one thing that I'm noticing certainly is your home office setup. The ergonomics of your home office setup is really important. Employers go to great distances to have good workstations but perhaps you don't have the same kind of setup at home. I think this will probably lead to a lot more normalisation of working from home and that's good for a lot of reasons, For instance, the impact on the environment, the reduction in uptake of office space at the employer. I guess businesses as well are going to have to adapt to issues like social distancing, which will probably go on for some time if we understand correctly from what's being said by scientists, and that will impact businesses significantly. So there are challenges around just making things work for them but I think, on the whole, this is going to be a positive contribution to working or adapting how we work.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Cardiff University, pandemic, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists marvel at the sumptuous interior of the Komsomolskaya station.
    Underground Architectural Wonder: Moscow Metro Celebrates 85th Anniversary
    COVID Chutzpah
    COVID Chutzpah
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse