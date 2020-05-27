Register
06:22 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A crewman aboard a US Marine MV-22B Osprey aircraft looks out as it lifts off the deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard amphibious assault ship off the coast of Sydney, Australia, Thursday, 29 June 2017 after a ceremony on board the ship marking the start of Talisman Saber 2017, a biennial joint military exercise between the United States and Australia

    How Australia is Balancing Between Economic Reliance on China and Total Strategic Dependence on US

    © AP Photo / Jason Reed/Pool Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105602/42/1056024237_0:237:4753:2910_1200x675_80_0_0_68a43926ab86b0ae6df4af78b127c6d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005271079426306-how-australia-is-balancing-between-economic-reliance-on-china-and-total-strategic-dependence-on-us/

    Following in the footsteps of Washington, Australia is ramping up tensions with Beijing despite its huge economic dependence on China, say Professor Alexander Gillespie and former Australian diplomat Tony Kevin, who explain why Canberra has opted to shoot itself in the foot.

    The Australian state of Victoria has come under heavy criticism from the nation's federal government and Washington over its determination to maintain working relations with China within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

    Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews inked a memorandum of understanding with Beijing in 2018 in a bid to provide “more jobs and more trade and investment for Victorians”. However, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has recently crossed swords with Beijing over the US-backed coronavirus probe, stepped up criticism towards Victoria over its cooperation with China. For his part, US Secretary Mike Pompeo has threatened to "disconnect" Australia, a Five Eyes Anglophone intelligence group participant, in case Victoria gives the green light to Chinese telecom giants.

    US Closes Ranks With Allies Ahead of 2020 Vote

    Several hours after Pompeo's remarks, US Ambassador to Australia Arthur Culvahouse clarified that the US secretary of state had addressed a "hypothetical" scenario and admitted that he was unfamiliar with Victoria’s BRI discussions. In response, the Victoria government reiterated its commitment to create opportunities for local businesses under the Belt and Road programme and specified that no telecommunication projects have ever been agreed upon with the Chinese.

    Addressing the spat over Victoria's participation in the BRI, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian denounced "the groundless accusations made by some Australian politicians" suggesting that they only "expose their negligence of the Australian people’s interests and their sinister intentions of damaging China-Australia relations".

    Australia remains a critical partner for the US, and Washington is seeking to close ranks with it amid the escalating row with Beijing, according Alexander Gillespie, professor of international law at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

    "[Australia] and New Zealand are tied together by the 1951 ANZUS (Australia – New Zealand - United States) Collective Security Treaty", Gillespie says. "This ties us all together in both military and intelligence cooperation. Australia has a closer relationship to the US than New Zealand."

    Besides this, Donald Trump needs "friends" right now, the professor underscores.

    "With the American economy in a dire position, the need for distractions will be higher than ever as he heads towards the November 2020 election," he says. "This means that focusing on China will make sense. To which, making sure America's best friends toe the line will be equally important."

    On the other hand, however, about one third of Australia's exports go to China, including 18% of the country's total beef production and 49% of barley, and this figure is growing. "It is a huge dependency - and one which will be difficult to ignore in these difficult economic times," the professor admits.

    'US Ideological & Military Colonisation of Australia'

    The truth of the matter is that for decades, Australia has rode "the two horses of near-total economic reliance on China and total strategic dependency on the US", explains Tony Kevin, former Australian ambassador to Poland and Cambodia.

    According to the diplomat, the US-Australian defence inter-operability has grown substantially since the mid-1970s. "The dominant influence has been the American ideological and military colonisation of Australia," he remarks.

    Australia hosts a permanently rotating major US Marine base in Darwin, while a "top-secret US defence facility at Pine Gap in Central Australia plays a vital role in US global strategic nuclear targeting and intelligence gathering against Russia or China," he elaborates.

    Thus, it is no surprise that the Morrison government has followed Washington's suit and is now trying to build international support against the World Health Organisation (WHO) and China over their initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic, albeit contrary to Australia's own economic interests, Kevin notes.

    After the Australian officials raised the issue of an international COVID-19 investigation into China "independent" of the WHO, Beijing slapped tariffs on $1 billion worth of Australian beef and barley. Still, the People's Republic and the Morrison government say that the measure is unrelated to the inquiry.

    Australia is On the Horns of a Dilemma

    "Australia is currently wrestling with its now-chronic dilemma: how to balance its relations with Trump’s wilful and unreliable America, and an increasingly angry number-one trade partner China," Tony Kevin observes. "As China’s diplomatic signalling towards Australia has hardened in recent weeks, Australia’s US - driven Sinophobe lobby has become more recklessly outspoken in Canberra government and mainstream media circles."

    According to the diplomat, "Morrison and his ministers are daily digging deeper the hole they are in, too proud to apologise to China for their aggressive clumsiness."

    He bemoans the possibility that Australia will, "despite all logic to the contrary, go on resisting any strengthening of its relations with China" while "the US-indoctrinated Australian political-strategic elite will continue to act contrary to Australia’s own best interests."

    "And China will continue, regretfully, to go on slowly turning off the Australian trade tap, seeking alternative suppliers like Russia for more of its import needs. Harder times lie ahead for Australia: it will not be able to replace the Chinese market it is so wantonly taunting," the former ambassador concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    China Slaps Australia with Huge Barley Tariff Amid Canberra’s Push for COVID-19 Origins Probe
    Pompeo Warns US May Stop Sharing Intelligence With Australia Over Victoria Inking Deal With China
    Pompeo Blasted by Rep. Eliot Engel for 'Thoughtless' Threat to Cut off Australia From Intel Sharing
    Tags:
    defence, intelligence, Five Eyes, trade, China, Australia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can Be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    COVID Chutzpah
    COVID Chutzpah
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse