Register
06:21 GMT27 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Crew of the Iranian tanker ship Fortune are seen at the deck during the arrival at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, 25 May 2020

    Banned Together: Iranian Ships in Venezuela Defy US Blockade

    © REUTERS / MIRAFLORES PALACE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107942/06/1079420606_0:26:1200:701_1200x675_80_0_0_ff5f94e53f93bd57ef78079139c3a1f3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005271079420688-banned-together-iranian-ships-in-venezuela-defy-us-blockade/

    The arrival of the Iranian fuel vessels on the Venezuelan coast shows that there is an alternative to the US-imposed "world imperative", Venezuelan analyst Sergio Rodriguez Gelfenstein told Sputnik. The expert explained why the US should think hard before taking action against the Venezuelan-Iranian alliance.

    The arrival of five tankers with fuel sent by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Venezuelan coast marks a "very important milestone for Venezuela and Iran, as well as for the whole world," Gelfestein said.

    According to the expert, Iran's energy assistance to Venezuela is confirmation that "there are mechanisms of solidarity among the countries that want to fight the imperialist hegemony of the United States". The alternative to this model is "to accept that we live in a world of imperative, sanctions and blockade because of the unilateral decision of single world power".

    Rodriguez Gelfenstein emphasised that, although it was a commercial exchange between the two countries, the arrival of the ships also has a "political effect". In this sense, he valued Iran's "political will and courage", given that its ships effectively "ran a risk" by entering the Caribbean amid threats from the United States.

    In his view, the American military managed to contain the military rhetoric of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Gelfenstein believes that this was due to the spread of coronavirus in the United States, as well as the fact that 4 out of 11 US aircraft carriers are not on the move, the virus is raging on many American military bases.

    "The coronavirus has affected the US military capability, so it would be incomprehensible to use the Armed Forces for a military invasion amid the pandemic", Gelfenstein believes.

    The White House is also under pressure from a law passed in February that obliges the President to consult with the House before undertaking any military action against Iran. Although Trump has vetoed the law and the Senate has not been able to get the support it needs to lift the veto, Gelfenstein believes that "if Trump did start any military action against Iranian ships, it would be a reason for impeachment, ending his dreams of staying in power for another four years".

    However, the Venezuelan analyst assures that this does not mean that the United States will not take any action in the future. He is sure that there will be no "military landings on the beach like in the XIX-XX centuries", on the contrary, Washington "will simply pay thousands of PMCs (private military companies ‒ ed. note Sputnik), which are abundant in the US and Colombia, as it is now the trend".

    Crew of the Iranian tanker ship Fortune are seen at the deck during the arrival at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela May 25, 2020
    © REUTERS / MIRAFLORES PALACE
    Crew of the Iranian tanker ship "Fortune" are seen at the deck during the arrival at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela May 25, 2020

    At the same time, according to Gelfenstein, the American invasion of Venezuela is in full swing: "in the field of trade, diplomacy, and politics".

    However, Iran will be able to stand up for itself, believes the analyst:

    "The Iranians have courage and the ability to respond, both politically and militarily. Gelfenstein notes that the US military "have realised that they will get a war in the Caribbean and huge problems in the Middle East" if they intervene.

    In the case of military conflict in the Persian Gulf, Iran will block the Strait of Hormuz, which will leave Europe, Japan, China and East Asia without fuel.

    Despite all the success of cooperation between Iran and Venezuela, Gelfenstein is sceptical that other Latin American countries will be able to improve their relations with Tehran. The reason is the "loyalty" of Latin American elites to the US and the lack of integration in the region.

    "Latin America is a retrograde continent in the political sense. There is the African Union in Africa, the EU in Europe and ASEAN in Asia. There are integration mechanisms everywhere, but not in Latin America," the analyst recalls. Mercosur and the Pacific Alliance are the region's rival trade blocs.

    According to him, the Latin American elites are responsible for making this region the only one in the world where "Cold War laws reign", where politics are defined by deals like the Lima Group, organised "with the sole purpose of overthrowing one particular government".

    A crew member raises the Iranian flag at Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, formerly named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019.
    Jon Nazca
    Maduro Defends Iran & Venezuela’s Right to 'Trade Freely', Thanks Tehran for Help Amid US Sanctions
    At the same time, although local elites are "subordinate" to the US, they allow themselves to have trade relations with China because "it is the only place in the world where there is money and where they can sell their goods".

    Latin America's trade relations with Iran are much weaker. It "is being bombarded by the media" as "a country that has challenged US imperialist dominance in the Middle East", the expert says.

    Under these conditions, "the Latin American tycoons, who do not need Iran as much as they need China, blindly submit to the US dictate. In this regard, one should not expect any progress in relations between the countries", Gelfenstein concludes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    blockade, tankers, ships, Iran, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    Faces, Women's Silhouettes & Even Fruit: What Images Can Be Seen in Photos of Martian Surface?
    COVID Chutzpah
    COVID Chutzpah
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse