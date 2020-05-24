Register
18:34 GMT24 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Drills for Radiological, Biological and Chemical Defence Troops

    Before Demanding Access to Wuhan, US Should Lift Veil on Its Secret Bioweapon Labs, Analyst Says

    © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    6273
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005241079406970-before-demanding-access-to-wuhan-us-should-lift-veil-on-its-secret-bioweapon-labs-analyst-says/

    The US accusations against Beijing over the so-called "cover-up" of the supposed Wuhan lab origins of COVID have raised questions about the US network of secretive bio labs located near the borders of Russia and China, as well as Washington's decades-long resistance to the creation of an international transparency mechanism for bioweapons research.

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) first received a clinical sample of the unknown virus that later became known as SARS-CoV-2 on 30 December 2020, Wang Yanyi, an immunologist and director of the institute, told CGTN broadcaster on 23 May, denouncing the Trump administration's claims that the novel coronavirus escaped from the Wuhan bio lab as “pure fabrication”.

    US Has Been Opposing Int'l Biosafety Verification Mechanism for Decades

    The Trump administration has repeatedly urged Beijing to grant access to Wuhan virology labs to American and other foreign inspectors. However, the People's Republic rubbished Washington's claims about the virus' origins and expressed doubts that the so-called "independent" investigation pushed for by the US would be unbiased and objective. Washington's verbal attacks against China and the alleged non-transparency of its bio research have turned the spotlight on the US' own bioweapons programme.

    On 13 May, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov raised the issue of US biological laboratories established overseas, most notably in the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and in former Soviet republics.

    "There is a fairly dense network of these laboratories along the perimeter of the Russian Federation and near Chinese borders", Lavrov told journalists, revealing that Moscow had signed a memorandum of understanding on biosecurity with Tajikistan and is holding similar talks with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and other neighbours in the post-Soviet space.

    Since 2001, Russia, China, and many other countries have advocated for the creation of a verification mechanism within the framework of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction to ensure biosafety and transparency with regard to biological research across the world. Still, the US remains "just about the only country" which has categorically opposed this proposal for roughly 20 years, according to the Russian foreign minister.

    "This is another indication of American exceptionalism", says Petri Krohn, Finnish political analyst and cybersecurity specialist. "It can safely be assumed that the United States biological defence programme is 'developing pathogenic agents'. This is allowed under the Biological Weapons Convention as long as it is for defensive and not offensive purposes. Similar 'gain-of-function' (GOF) research has been done quite openly and transparently by civilian scientists".

    The analyst alleges that "there is no bioweapons research programme in any other country with the scope of the US programme".

    In mid-April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova did not rule out that the Americans were using such bio labs in third countries "to develop and modify various pathogenic agents, including for military purposes". Earlier, the issue was discussed by Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev in his November 2019 op-ed for Rossiyskaya Gazeta: the Russian security chief signalled concerns about the Pentagon's network of overseas biological labs "which conduct research on infectious diseases and where biological weapons can be made".

    US Domestic & Overseas Bio Experiments Raise New Questions

    The Chinese are concerned about the US' domestic and overseas bio experiments, which remain no less shrouded in secrecy and non-transparent for the international community than their Russian counterparts.

    In early May, the People's Liberation Army's English-language website published "Ten questions the US needs to offer clear answers to the world". One of these questions touches upon the US' avian influenza virus modification experiment, which was described by Science Magazine, the academic journal of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), in February 2019.

    The journal reported that in 2018, a US government review panel "quietly approved" experiments with the avian H5N1 influenza virus that were previously "considered so dangerous that federal officials had imposed an unusual top-down moratorium on such research" since they could potentially enable the pathogen to jump to humans.

    Yet another question listed in the PLA list is about bio research conducted at the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), located in Fort Detrick, Maryland, before and after April 2020. According to The New York Times' August 2019 report, "safety concerns at a prominent military germ lab have led the government to shut down research involving dangerous microbes like the Ebola virus". On 1 April 2020, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) restored the full operating capability of the USAMRIID, but the details of the shutdown remained unclear. "What is the truth behind?" the PLA website asks.

    Similarly, the Chinese website questions the scope and purpose of US bio research overseas: "Why does the US keep tight-lipped about it?" it asks.

    "I think these questions are legitimate to ask", says Rob Kajiwara, a Hawaiian human rights activist. "I'm not saying that I think COVID-19 is a weapon, but we are well aware that the US has a long history of biological and chemical warfare".

    At a press conference on 8 May, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pointed out that while China has only two P4 (biosafety level 4) laboratories dealing with dangerous viruses, the US has 13 bio labs of that kind which are "either in operation, under expansion or in planning". She noted that in addition, the US has 1,495 medium containment facilities (P3), "not including many other labs it built in territories of the former Soviet Union, like in Ukraine and Kazakhstan, and in many other places around the world".

    Will US be Able to Contain Hazardous Leak if It Fails to Curb COVID?

    According to Petri Krohn, the USAMRIID "is likely to have the largest collection of naturally occurring viruses and their genomes". He presumed that "one of the main functions of the satellite laboratories in the former Soviet Union and around the world is to collect these viruses".

    As for the US avian flu experiments, the Finnish analyst highlights that gain-of-function (GOF) studies are believed to be highly controversial. "The US imposed a four-year moratorium on funding for GOF work, but new research, like the H5N1 influenza study have now resumed. It is impossible to know if similar studies are done in the biological defence programme", he says.

    What's more troubling is that given the US failure to contain COVID-19 "because of the diverse cultures, the individualist ideology and the huge economic inequality", the question arises as to whether the US would be able to effectively tackle a potential virus spread if it escaped either from its domestic or overseas labs, the analyst notes.

    Chinese daily newspaper Global Times suggested that by building bio labs overseas, the US is seeking to avoid a potential leak accident, as well as legal problems and pressure from US media and anti-war groups. Citing Chinese military experts, the media outlet put forward an assumption that Beijing and Moscow could initiate an investigation of American bio labs worldwide at the UN to pressure the US into giving long-overdue answers to the questions about its secretive research.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Tick Tick BOOM! US Congress Votes To Demand Pentagon Reveal Truth On Buggy Bioweapons
    US Politician Urges Probe on Whether Pentagon Developed Lyme Disease as Bioweapon
    Russia Concerned by Proximity of US Bioweapon Labs Amid Outbreak - Source
    US Intelligence, Pentagon Explore Possibility of Coronavirus Being Used as Bioweapon - Report
    Tags:
    COVID-19, coronavirus, Wuhan, biolab, bioweapon, China, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), CIS, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    The Mighty Volga: Great Russian River's Best Views
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse