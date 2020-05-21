Register
08:01 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas wears a mask as he heads the Palestinian leadership meeting at his headquarters, in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 7, 2020

    Abbas Unlikely to End Cooperation with Israel, Hopes His Threats Trigger Mass Riots, Pundit Says

    © REUTERS / Nasser Nasser/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107937/17/1079371763_0:156:2990:1837_1200x675_80_0_0_4fdef983f6a416693a7db6ad447c90dc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005211079371535-abbas-unlikely-to-end-cooperation-with-israel-hopes-his-threats-trigger-mass-riots-pundit-says/

    The head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that he was "terminating all agreements with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation" over Israel's intention to extend its sovereignty to parts of the predominately Palestinian West Bank.

    Although sources close to the Palestinian leader told Israel Hayom newspaper that the intentions of the leader to end all cooperation with Israel and the US were "serious", they also stated that his assertion was mostly declarative and George Jaqman, Director of the Ramallah-based Institute for Democratic Studies, believes it is unlikely that Mahmoud Abbas will go ahead with the move.

    Abbas Cries Wolf Again

    "He can say whatever he wants in the media but the truth is that we simply don't know whether Abbas has a strategic plan to implement his declaration. We will only believe it if we see its practical implementation on the ground," Jagman explained. 

    However, that might prove a difficult task. Since the establishment of the Palestinian Authority in 1993, Ramallah has cooperated with Tel Aviv on various levels, including that of security, helping the Jewish state thwart major terrorist attacks.

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a leadership meeting in Ramallah, in the West Bank May 19, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Palestinians Withdraw From All Agreements With Israel, US - Mahmoud Abbas
    Last November, for example, the PA allegedly handed Tel Aviv "crucial information" that led to the tracking and subsequent elimination of a top Islamic Jihad commander, Baha Abu Al Atta.

    But the security cooperation has also helped the PA. In recent years, Hamas, which has been competing with Abbas' Fatah, has stepped up its efforts to challenge the Palestinian leadership, planning attacks on their security personnel.

    According to reports, the Palestinian leader's life has also been in danger "at least twice" with Israel's inner spy agency the Shin Bet helping Ramallah to foil his assassination and keep the militants of Hamas and other extremist groups in check.

    That's why, believes the expert, Abbas' declaration -- that has been used on a multiple occasions in the past but has never materialised -- is merely aimed at giving "a green light" to the Palestinians, urging them to take to the streets and clash with Israelis, hoping that the escalation of tensions would force Israel to back down from its plans to incorporate more West Bank territory.

    Back to Armed Struggle?

    According to a recent poll conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research, 94 percent of Palestinians expressed their strong rejection of the peace plan rolled by US President Donald Trump in January, that presupposed major land swaps and the extension of Israel's sovereignty over predominantly Palestinian areas. 

    The same survey found that 77 percent of respondents were supportive of the idea of ending the PA's security cooperation with Israel, whereas 64 percent said they were in favour of resorting to an armed struggle to force Tel Aviv to scrap its expansion plans.

    For Jaqman, however, attempts to drive the Palestinians out to the streets are "not realistic" simply because the reality on the ground has changed, he believes. 

    "In the past, Palestinians were able to clash with Israeli soldiers face to face because Israel's security personnel was positioned inside Palestinian towns, whereas now they opt to stay on the outskirts of cities which makes it more difficult for the Palestinians to reach and confront them."

    To minimise losses, Israel has also erected a fence separating its territories from the Palestinians. The 708 kilometre-long barrier -- constructed in the wake of the Second Intifada (2000-2005) -- has managed to significantly decrease the number of Palestinian infiltrations, putting an end to a wave of terror attacks that engulfed the country in the early 2000s.

    However, the implementation of security measures is far from the only factor that keeps Palestinians at home, says the pundit. In March, when the first coronavirus cases started popping up, the PA implemented a series of strict measures including a full lockdown of towns and cities to contain the spread of the pandemic, thus bringing the interaction between the Palestinian crowds and Israeli security forces to a minimum.

    "Add this to the fact that the economic situation in the West Bank has deteriorated and you will understand why people will choose to refrain from an armed struggle despite polls that show overwhelming support for these tactics," explained Jaqman.

    "The key for solving the problem and preventing Israel from going ahead with its plans lies within the Palestinian leadership, not the masses. It is only them who can stop Tel Aviv's intentions," he added.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to hold a vote on the bill extending sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, that makes up some 30 percent of the predominantly Palestinian West Bank, in early July.

    The bill will need to pass three readings before it becomes a law. If it does, the practical meaning of that would be that Israel will not only absorb some 65 thousand Palestinians who live in the area but will also gain full control over an agriculturally important piece of land which is considered pivotal for the economy of an independent Palestinian state.

    Sovereignty over this area will also mean that Israel now needs to go through a long and bureaucratic procedure to approve construction and will be able to shorten these processes, enabling a relatively quick Jewish expansion.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Jordan, cooperation, Palestinian Authority, Palestinians, Israel, Mahmoud Abbas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse