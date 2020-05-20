Register
19:49 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man looks at Rolls Royce's Trent Engine displayed at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 11, 2020

    COVID-19: ‘It Сould be Years Before We See Global Travel Restored’ – Financial Strategist

    © REUTERS / Edgar Su
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/36/1079363629_0:349:2848:1951_1200x675_80_0_0_2f4c78ee31b2e93beae65534b7910f2a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005201079368286-covid-19-it-sould-be-years-before-we-see-global-travel-restored--financial-strategist/

    Rolls-Royce has said it will cut 9,000 jobs and warned it will take "several years" for the airline industry to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The company which specialise in designing plane engines state that the reduction of nearly a fifth of its workforce would mainly affect its civil aerospace division.

    Author and financial strategist Bill Blain has spoken in an interview with Sputnik on the prospects for an aviation industry recovery.

    Sputnik: In your eyes Bill; what does this huge blow for Rolls Royce represent both for company, shareholders and employees?

    Bill Blain: It's been clear since the start of the coronavirus crisis that aerospace and particularly aviation was going to be one of the sectors that would suffer most. We've seen about two thirds of aircraft used for global passenger transport put into some form of storage. Rolls Royce is the most successful and most important manufacturer of aviation engines and clearly they're going to suffer from a downturn in the aviation sector and what we're already seeing is orders for new aircraft being reduced and the aircraft that are currently still operated by airlines not doing so much therefore not requiring the same amount of servicing.

    Sputnik: Ok. So, what effect will this likely have on the aviation industry going forwards?

    Bill Blain: So, the effect of the coronavirus has directly impacted the bottom line for not just Rolls Royce but right across the whole aerospace sector and then the knock on effect, or the cascade effect that we will see follow that, is all the specialist engineering SMEs that subcontract for companies like British Aerospace, Rolls Royce, General Electric, Boeing, Airbus etc. are all going to struggle. That's going to put a requirement on the Chancellor to make sure that we don't lose the skillsets that are in these companies. They need to find a way to survive over the long term so they can find new markets, new customers, and innovate new products because the Coronavirus has dramatically changed the global economy. It could be years before we see global travel and especially aviation travel restored.

    Sputnik: Will we similar companies, which are both profitable and specialized market leaders, make mass redundancies and even go under because of Coronavirus in the future?

    Bill Blain: I think the big issue for all the western economies is going to be one of outlook. By that I mean the number of corporates around the globe who are looking at the reality of what the Coronavirus has done - they're very aware that there is going to be a recession caused by the lockdown and that is going to cause them all to reassess their operations. They're going to look to cut debt, they're going to look to be very careful with new investment decisions and one of the things that is bound to happen is they're going to try and control costs and that means probably cutting headcount in areas that they perceive to be underperforming or likely to suffer most from the virus.

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / QuintusPetillius
    World Was Headed For Recession Before COVID-19 Lockdown, Says City of London Economist

    That is going to result in a fairly large pool of unemployed workers who see their jobs contract. Now we've seen very clearly the government state that they expect that one in five workers who are currently on the furlough scheme will not be going back to work because of the effects so the crisis. Short term that is going to cause a serious unemployment crisis across all Western economies but long term what it's doing is forcing companies to become more efficient and consider very carefully what they can and can't do. My concern is how long this long persistent unemployment lasts and how quickly government can get workers back into new more efficient jobs. That's the real question about whether we get a W shaped or tick-shaped recovery. I'm fairly impressed by the way that governments around the globe have quickly put in place policies to support businesses and especially to support workers. So, I'm very sure they're aware of the need to make it easy for companies to employ new workers and new businesses but it still means we face maybe up to a year or two years of recession.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse