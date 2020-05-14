Register
15:29 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Medical staff are seen wearing PPE clothing outside the NHS Nightingale Hospital at the Excel Centre, London, Britain April 9, 2020

    British Libertarian Party Leader: NHS Operating on Regional System 'Could Better Allocate Resources'

    © REUTERS / Matthew Childs
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (74)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107923/94/1079239479_0:161:2300:1454_1200x675_80_0_0_dca84881c13f0cecb8cc8cb84ed8ea87.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005141079304607-british-libertarian-party-leader-nhs-operating-on-regional-system-could-better-allocate-resources/

    Health administrators have warned that efficiently reorganising the British NHS in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic could be difficult. Treatment for patients suffering will other serious illnesses such as Cancer and Heart Disease has been severely disrupted in recent months due to the rapid influx of people suffering from сoronavirus.

    But will Westminster’s decision to loosen the UK’s lockdown mean that hospitals could be overwhelmed once again, should the coronavirus infection rate spike?

    Adam Brown, the leader of the British Libertarian Party gave his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: How could the NHS reorganise itself to make sure that patients suffering from other serious illnesses are not neglected during the coronavirus pandemic?

    Adam Brown: The Libertarian Party has proposed a solution for the NHS that was based on a regional system, as one of the biggest problems with the coronavirus is that we are trying to have a national picture, for what is actually a local issue.

    Treating people from the middle of the Devon and the centre of London the same is obviously going to put a strain on areas where they don’t necessarily have to focus entirely on one thing.

    So our proposal would always be to look at a regional system, where the people who are local to the area can decide how best to use the resources that they have.

    Sputnik: Has Westminster made the right decision to loosen the UK’s coronavirus lockdown measures?

    Adam Brown: The lockdown has to be reduced at some point, and I think that when we look at how quickly we went into lockdown. I don’t think we actually went in with a plan as to how we were actually going to come out again.

    If you look at countries like Sweden who haven’t locked down and they are actually approaching herd immunity. It shows that if we don’t get to a point where people start to build up a resistance, we are never actually going to be able to come out of lockdown at all.

    Although they might not be doing it in the right way, something has to be done, and until we get people out and mixing again, we are not going to know the size of the problem that we might be avoiding.

    Sputnik: How will the UK’s economy be able to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic?

    NHS signs are seen outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Birmingham, Britain, April 23, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Carl Recine
    NHS X Trialling New COVID-19 Contact Tracing App Amid Concerns on Privacy, Input From Google, Apple
    Adam Brown: The government will be looking at tax rises and public sector pay freezes, I don’t think they can really avoid that, and at the end of the day it is expected to cost around one hundred and twenty-three billion pounds to cover the coronavirus.

    And I don’t think the government has a plan for how they could look at that.

    I think the best thing to do for the economy would be for the government to get out of the way, and to let the economy recover by itself. Businesses are very good at adapting to new systems, but only when they are allowed to, and I can’t see the government doing that.

    So I don’t see how we will avoid anything but tax rises.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (74)
    Tags:
    pandemic, resources, National Health Service (NHS), coronavirus, COVID-19, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse