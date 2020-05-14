British Libertarian Party Leader: NHS Operating on Regional System 'Could Better Allocate Resources'

Health administrators have warned that efficiently reorganising the British NHS in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic could be difficult. Treatment for patients suffering will other serious illnesses such as Cancer and Heart Disease has been severely disrupted in recent months due to the rapid influx of people suffering from сoronavirus.

But will Westminster’s decision to loosen the UK’s lockdown mean that hospitals could be overwhelmed once again, should the coronavirus infection rate spike?

Adam Brown, the leader of the British Libertarian Party gave his views on the matter.

Sputnik: How could the NHS reorganise itself to make sure that patients suffering from other serious illnesses are not neglected during the coronavirus pandemic?

Adam Brown: The Libertarian Party has proposed a solution for the NHS that was based on a regional system, as one of the biggest problems with the coronavirus is that we are trying to have a national picture, for what is actually a local issue.

Treating people from the middle of the Devon and the centre of London the same is obviously going to put a strain on areas where they don’t necessarily have to focus entirely on one thing.

So our proposal would always be to look at a regional system, where the people who are local to the area can decide how best to use the resources that they have.

Sputnik: Has Westminster made the right decision to loosen the UK’s coronavirus lockdown measures?

Adam Brown: The lockdown has to be reduced at some point, and I think that when we look at how quickly we went into lockdown. I don’t think we actually went in with a plan as to how we were actually going to come out again.

If you look at countries like Sweden who haven’t locked down and they are actually approaching herd immunity. It shows that if we don’t get to a point where people start to build up a resistance, we are never actually going to be able to come out of lockdown at all.

Although they might not be doing it in the right way, something has to be done, and until we get people out and mixing again, we are not going to know the size of the problem that we might be avoiding.

Sputnik: How will the UK’s economy be able to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic?

The government will be looking at tax rises and public sector pay freezes, I don’t think they can really avoid that, and at the end of the day it is expected to cost around one hundred and twenty-three billion pounds to cover the coronavirus.

And I don’t think the government has a plan for how they could look at that.

I think the best thing to do for the economy would be for the government to get out of the way, and to let the economy recover by itself. Businesses are very good at adapting to new systems, but only when they are allowed to, and I can’t see the government doing that.

So I don’t see how we will avoid anything but tax rises.

