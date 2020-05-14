Register
17:04 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This picture taken on December 11, 2019, shows an oil tanker at the port of Ras al-Khair, about 185 kilometres north of Dammam in Saudi Arabia's eastern province overlooking the Gulf

    How Gulf Kingdoms' Additional Output Cuts May Influence Global Oil Market

    © AFP 2020 / GIUSEPPE CACACE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/40/1079294061_0:0:3218:1811_1200x675_80_0_0_5e5fb791b3f826d9ed57070e9e3b53e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005141079304124-how-gulf-kingdoms-additional-output-cuts-may-influence-global-oil-market/

    Gulf kingdoms' move to deepen oil supply cuts in June following the OPEC+ group's decision to slash output by a record 9.7 million bpd has sent oil prices higher. International energy experts discuss whether additional cuts could become a panacea for the fragile oil market.

    Saudi Arabia signalled Monday that it would further reduce crude output by another 1 million barrels per day next month, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kuwait vowed to additionally slash oil production by 100,000 bpd and 80,000 bpd in June, respectively.

    "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s initiatives aim at urging the countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement and other producing countries to adhere to the cut rates and to provide more reduction in production in order to contribute to restoring the desired balance of the global oil markets", the country's official press agency reported on Wednesday,

    Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Tuesday driven by the news that the members of OPEC+ are mulling over extending the cuts.

    Could Further Oil Output Cuts Save the Day?

    The Gulf monarchies' initiative has had a positive impact on the oil market and should be an example for other exporting countries, deems Saudi oil expert Muhammad Surur al-Sabban.

    "The oil market is still fragile, demand is very weak - therefore, it is necessary to continue stabilising the oil market through joint efforts", he says.

    Al-Sabban emphasises the role of Riyadh in spearheading the initiative: "It was the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) who started to talk about the additional cuts, while the Emirates and Kuwait supported this initiative".

    "The KSA has once again proved its leading position in the market, and this places even more responsibility on [it] for the process of market stabilisation", he notes. "Riyadh is making every effort to cope with this [task]. As soon as demand begins to grow, the crisis will begin to go away".

    Al-Sabban's optimistic vision is echoed by Sergey Pikin, the director of the Energy Development Fund, Russia.

    "Rising oil prices are a clear market reaction to this [development]", Pikin agrees. "Oil producers have done a lot, almost everything possible, to stabilise prices in the crude market. This is an extremely positive sign for the market. Countries are slowly lifting restriction. Therefore, there is hope that economic activity will gradually recover - and, therefore, oil consumption will increase as well as its prices. The oil market is clearly set to grow in price".

    Still, he doesn't expect that all crude producers will follow the Gulf countries' suit: "The countries-signatories to the new OPEC+ agreement are facing an uneasy task to fulfil their quotas".

    On the other hand, some countries are forced to reduce crude output regardless of the agreement: "Shale oil production in the United States has fallen more than a million barrels per day due to economic unprofitability", Pikin points out. "Norway has also unexpectedly announced a decline in oil production".

    The situation remains controversial and additional cuts are unlikely to significantly influence fluctuating crude prices, argues Yuri Rykov, head of the Energy Department of the Institute for Energy and Finance.

    "On the one hand, we are at the peak of a decline in oil demand, which is likely to gradually recover", Rykov observes. "But, on the other hand, further reductions will not be able to dramatically affect the development of the situation. Oil storage facilities are almost full. Most importantly, even refineries have almost filled up their storage facilities, and now the actual demand for oil cannot be quickly restored. Therefore, such a precarious situation will continue for some time".

    Additionally, the expert doubts that the Gulf monarchies' decision to lower crude production was caused by an intent to regulate oil prices: "In general, I believe that the Gulf countries have decided to reduce production simply because their oil storage tanks are full and they essentially have nowhere to go. This scenario cannot be ruled out".

    Oil prices saw a tremendous slump in early March caused by the coronavirus-related recession and Saudi Arabia's move to dump crude prices and step up production. After the dramatic decline Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the US struck an agreement with the world's crude producers to slash output by 9.7 million bpd, i.e. roughly 10% of global output, in May and June 2020.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Energy Ministers of Russia and Saudi Arabia Discuss Oil Market Situation
    IEA Believes Global Oil Demand to Fall by 8.6Mln Bpd in 2020
    US Oil and Gas Industry Should Brace for More Bankruptcies, Analysts Warn
    Tags:
    OPEC, oil output, oil output cuts, oil prices, oil, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse