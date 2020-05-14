Register
01:35 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE--Row houses in Philadelphia burn after officials dropped a bomb on the MOVE house in this May 1985 photo from files. Ramona Africa, the lone adult survivor of the May 13, 1985 fire, and two other MOVE members sued the city of Philadelphia, and the former police and fire commissioners for financial damages in what was the first trial in court to address the MOVE bombing. The jury said Monday afternoon June 24, 1996, that it reached a verdict, but the result was not announced immediately.(AP Photo/files)

    ‘They’re Not Sorry’: Philadelphia Aims to ‘Whitewash’ 1985 MOVE Bombing With Apology - Janine Africa

    © AP Photo / AP File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/73/1079297357_0:82:1984:1198_1200x675_80_0_0_437f8ddfe0510050d8d64e69cd6a3b1e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005141079297387-theyre-not-sorry-philadelphia-aims-to-whitewash-1985-move-bombing-with-apology---janine-africa/

    MOVE family member Janine Africa told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary that the horrors enacted by Philadelphia police on the MOVE family 35 years ago make any apology from city officials - like that recently proposed by the city’s then-mayor - insincere.

    “MOVE organization is not interested in any apology,” Africa told hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman Wednesday.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/move-family-philly-leaders-meant-to-kill
    “First of all, it’s not sincere. They are just [trying] to fool people into thinking that they are sincere and take that pressure off of them, because they don’t want people to see them for what they are: baby killers. They deliberately killed five children [on] May 13. They deliberately told them not to put the fire out. They deliberately shot the family members back in the house when they clearly saw them trying to carry the children out of the house,” she said.

    “So what is an apology for now? They don’t mean it. They just want to make people see them in a different light,” Africa added.

    MOVE is a Black liberation group founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1972 by John Africa and Donald Glassey. During the 1970s, MOVE family members lived in a communal house in Philadelphia. The members all adopted the last name Africa because they considered themselves to all be members of the same family. 

    Janine Africa was imprisoned following a police siege of the MOVE home in August 1978, when officers went into the home to force the family off the property. During the siege, police officer James Ramp was shot and killed, and despite the group’s assertion that Ramp was killed by gunshots from fellow officers, Janine, five men and three other women were sentenced to prison for murder. Janine was only freed in 2019 after spending almost 41 years in prison for a crime she says she did not commit.

    Thirty-five years ago, on May 13, 1985, after Janine had been in prison for 12 years, police dropped an incendiary bomb from a helicopter on members of the MOVE family who were still living in their home during a second siege attempt to remove them from the house. Police officers outside raked the building with more than 10,000 rounds of gunfire during the siege. 

    The bomb destroyed the MOVE house and 60 other houses in a predominantly Aftican-American neighborhood. Eleven MOVE members lost their lives, including founder John Africa and five children. One of the children burned to death was Janine’s son, Little Phil, who died at the age of 12. Janine also lost her three-week-old baby in a melee with police officers two years before the 1978 siege after police arrived at the MOVE home and began harassing members of the group. Janine’s baby, named Life, was trampled during the incident and died that same day.

    In an op-ed Sunday in the Guardian, former Philadelphia Mayor W. Wilson Goode Sr., who was in office when police dropped the bomb on the MOVE home in 1985, said that the city should formally apologize for the tragedy, noting that “after 35 years it would be helpful for the healing of all involved, especially the victims of this terrible event."

    “That way we can begin to build a bridge that spans from the tragic events of the past into our future. Many in the city still feel the pain of that day. I know I always feel the pain,” Goode wrote.

    “We are not fooled by these lies, by this deception,” Africa told Sputnik. “They meant to kill our family, and they’re not sorry about it. That’s why the day after he [Goode] murdered our family, he got on TV and said he takes full responsibility, and he would make the same decision again. And their own police commissioner said they saw the children as as much of a threat as the adults, so they’re not sorry about what they did.”

    “They’re sorry about the pressure that’s being put on them, and they’re trying to scam their way, whitewash their way out of this like they always do. And MOVE is not happy.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Four Bomb Explosions Rock Kabul - Police
    German Police Detain Bomb-Carrying Daesh Supporter Who Was Attacking Turkish Businesses
    Three UN Peacekeepers Killed in Roadside Bomb Explosion in Northern Mali
    Crude Bombs Hurled as Violent Clashes Break Out in India's West Bengal Over COVID-19 - Video
    Fifteen People Killed, 56 Injured in Bomb Blast at Funeral in Afghanistan's East - Official
    Tags:
    Philadelphia, Bombing, MOVE
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse