Register
07:45 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Commuters, some wearing masks are seen at Canning Town station, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 13, 2020.

    Our Economic System Fuels Outbreaks, Says Evolutionary Epidemiologist Who Predicted the Pandemic

    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/17/1079291713_0:0:2993:1684_1200x675_80_0_0_8ee6f4061835c88eacee50bdb5e97f40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005141079291655-our-economic-system-fuels-outbreaks-says-evolutionary-epidemiologist-who-predicted-the-pandemic/

    Mass deforestation, industrialised animal agriculture and reductions in biodiversity are among a number of factors which increase the likelihood of the emergence and spread of dangerous pathogens such as the coronavirus disease 2019, explains scientist Dr Rob Wallace in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

    Evolutionary Epidemiologist Dr Rob Wallace authored Big Farms Make Big Flu: Dispatches on Infectious Disease, Agribusiness, and the Nature of Science in 2016, which predicted an escalation in global pandemics like those caused by Swine Flu, SARS and MERS. His work involves analysing the historical and geographical basis for the origin and spread of viruses.

    Dr Wallace received his Ph.D. in biology at the CUNY Graduate Center, and did post-doctorate work at the University of California, Irvine, with Walter Fitch, a founder of molecular phylogeny. He is a Visiting Scholar at the Institute for Global Studies, University of Minnesota and has consulted with the Food and Agriculture Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Sputnik: What exactly is an evolutionary epidemiologist, and what is it that you specialise in?

    Dr Rob Wallace: We all know that infectious diseases spread, but as they spread they also evolve. An evolutionary epidemiologist uses methods and concepts in population biology to describe how pathogens evolve in the course of diffusing across a landscape.

    I specialise on applying principles in economic geography to explain how major threats such as avian and swine influenza, Ebola, Zika, and SARS-CoV-2 spread and evolve in response to the world as it presently is -- largely structured around circuits of capital and production.

    Sputnik: Explain the main thesis of your book Big Farms Make Big Flu. How much of your work has predicted the emergence of something like the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)?

    Dr Rob Wallace: It was only upon touring for my book back in 2017 that I thought through the best encapsulation of its thesis: As we industrialise the production of food, we also industrialise the pathogens that circulate among our livestock and crops. This mode of food production, producing, in livestock, cities of monoculture hog and chickens and other livestock and poultry around the world, is selecting for pathogens that are deadlier, more infectious, and of a wider diversity.

    Now, that description accounts for pathogens that have made their way to the intensive farms within the spatial orbits of many a city. At the other end of regional production circuits, pathogens oft-spill directly from increasingly encroached-upon forests and the wild animals there, the reservoirs of exotic pathogens to which few humans have been exposed.

    When we log, mine, or replace primary forest with plantation agriculture, we simplify the forest in such a way that deadly pathogens previously bottled up in wildlife are able to spring free.

    Sputnik: You've co-authored an article arguing that the "failure to prepare for and react" to the COVID-19 outbreak have been decades in the making. Can you explain what you mean by this?

    Dr Rob Wallace: Pandemics are mirrors. They tell a society its status. Over the past forty years, public health in the U.S., for instance, has been both neglected and monetised to the point that what was a social commons is largely individualised at the point of contact with insurance companies that may, or may not, pay for a treatment.

    A pandemic pathogen doesn't subscribe to that model of intervention. Indeed, as we already see, COVID-19 is affecting the poorest and most oppressed to the point that it overloads health systems so that the health needs of everyone else other than the very richest are affected as well. For systems so interested in privatising every part of society, the most basic truisms of human community, such as the health of everyone is interconnected, are appearing such a shock.

    The U.S.'s ruling class cannot recognise itself in the pandemic save in passing off the worst damage upon the 99%.

    Sputnik: To what extent has the preparation for a global pandemic and handling of the current crisis been lacking?

    Dr Rob Wallace: Upon bird flu H5N1 in 1997 and again in 2003, the various U.N. health agencies --WHO, [Food and Agriculture Organization], [International Organisation of Employers] -- put their territorialism aside and began to work together through how the health of wildlife, livestock, and humans are interconnected. So both the scientific community and many a health officer placed the possibility of a pandemic front and centre.

    But governments worldwide treated every subsequent outbreak as some new and unconnected shock: SARS-1, H1N1 (2009), MERS, Ebola in West Africa and the Congo, Zika, and so on. Each outbreak was treated as an emergency at the expense of discussing and responding to the structural causes shared across the series of outbreaks.

    There are many such causes, but the big one is treated as much a part of our world as gravity or the sun. Centres of capital the world over are funding deforestation and development on forest frontiers across the world, expanding the interface between animal disease reservoirs and newly placed livestock and the labour tending them.

    An increasing diversity of pathogens are now spilling over and they have much clearer shot migrating out of the deepest forests to local regional capitals with easy access to the global travel network. But none of the public health staff are empowered to talk about or act upon the "c-word" driving these outbreaks. It is the unspeakable prime directive at the heart of global political economy. And so scientists are stuck with the impossible task of merely cleaning up after the epidemiological messes of the very system producing these outbreaks.

    Sputnik: What, in your opinion, needs to be done in order to ensure the likelihood of future outbreaks is reduced as well as sufficiently mitigating against them when they do occur?

    Dr Rob Wallace: Responding with proper programs in public health, including the right supply of hospital capacity and PPE [Personal Protection Equipment] and antivirals and employment insurance, are all necessary. Seems trite, but many of the richest industrial countries have flat-out failed in such basics. A lack of resources wasn't the problem. The political class's refusal to pay for them under the most Malthusian of justifications is the revulsion to blame.

    Bigger picture, but not unrelated, we must also change our very way of social reproduction or how we reproduce our societies generation to generation. We must reintegrate humanity into the ecologies we share with other creatures in such a way that we accept, and respond to, the consequences of appropriating the resources we need to survive as a species. We must end expropriating land and labour to the point that capital can get away with externalising the worst costs of production -- climate change, pollution, labour morbidity, land grabs, declines in nutrition, and pandemics, among many other damage--onto everyone else. That selects for the utterly worst behaviours possible.

    It's a sociopathic way of living that requires radical recalibration. Otherwise, given the scale of our present civilisation, we threaten to end society as we know it the world over. That might involve both the bang of a pandemic that kills a billion people and the whimper of drawn-out pulses in shifts in climate. We deserve better. We can use our brilliant collective minds and our everyday-apparent compassion to readjust our shared community to another mode of living entirely. Even in the face of what seem such terrible odds. We have no choice otherwise.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    A Deadly Mix: Coronavirus and Unfettered Capitalism
    US Messed Up While Manipulating Origin Theory of COVID-19, Report Says
    Beijing on Probe Into COVID-19 Origins: China Has Always Been Open to Cooperation With WHO
    Tags:
    COVID-19, UK, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse