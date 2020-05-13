'The Biggest Political Crime': Does Obamagate Mean Treason, Sedition or Both?

On Sunday, President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessor Barack Obama on Twitter accusing him of "the biggest political crime in American history" and calling it "Obamagate". Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel has explained what the president may have meant and why former Obama officials should prepare themselves for a political storm.

Donald Trump's ire came on the heels of Obama's leaked conference call in which the ex-president lambasted the DOJ's decision to drop charges against ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

​Commenting on the audio leak released by Yahoo News' Michael Isikoff on Friday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said that Obama "should've kept his mouth shut": "I think it's a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you", the senator said.

​'The Biggest Political Crime in American History'

By accusing Obama of "the biggest crime" President Trump may have alluded to either treason or sedition or both, described in 18 US Code Chapter 115, suggests Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel.

"With many months behind them, and ample resources, John Durham and others likely have found solid evidence that Barack Obama violated his oath of office numerous ways, and subsequently attempted to overthrow the results of the 2016 election", the analyst believes.

Echoing Ortel's assumption, Flynn's defence attorney Sidney Powell presumed that President Obama was in on a plot to 'frame' Michael Flynn during her interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures".

"The whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper, [Former CIA Director John] Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama," Powell noted.

Having said that "Powell is a brilliant, honest lawyer who does homework assiduously and well" the Wall Street analyst does not rule out that the defence attorney has evidence supporting her assertion.

"I believe that Michael Flynn, appointed by Obama, grew to protest many reckless foreign policies, having access to damaging classified information that most of us have not seen and may never see", Ortel says. "Flynn's refusal to stand down after being fired in 2014, and his stubbornness infuriated Obama, suggesting that Flynn may hold secrets that Obama cannot have revealed. In short, Barack Obama is scared because he should be scared".

Obama Distorts Facts While Speaking About Flynn's "Crime"

Speaking to the 3,000-member Obama Alumni Association the former president highlighted: "There is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free". However, Obama was immediately called out by The Wall Street Journal's editorial board for making a grave mistake.

"Mr. Flynn was never charged with perjury, which is lying under oath in a legal proceeding. Mr. Flynn pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI in a meeting at the White House on 24 January 2017 that he was led to believe was a friendly chat among colleagues", the editorial board stressed.

While one can only guess whether intentionally or unintentionally Obama distorted the facts, he and many his supporters "hold the public in contempt, sure that most who follow politics never call politicians out for their lies and for their misdeeds", Ortel remarks.

The Trump administration seems determined to get to the bottom of the outgoing Obama administration's role in targeting Trump campaign aides, according to the Wall Street analyst.

Thus, acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has recently declassified a list of former Obama administration officials involved in the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn in his talks with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, according to ABC News. The list – which was apparently delivered to AG William Barr – is believed to be "much larger than anything involving Flynn".

As I’m told the list Grenell brought over is much larger than anything involving Flynn. “The exact tasking flow is hard to discern because the stuff was flying everywhere.” — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) May 12, 2020

​"Unmasking (exposing the names of Americans who are associated with targets of counter-intelligence investigations) is a serious potential offence, especially when the investigation in question is launched on spurious pretences", Ortel explains. "What we are likely soon to find is that many Obama co-conspirators obstructed investigations that were opened or should have been opened, and then rigged or attempted to rig elections inside and outside the United States".

Republicans Pushing for Further Declassifications

Having expressing gratitude to the DNI Grenell and AG Barr for their effort "to bring transparency to the Russian investigation", Republican Senator Chuck Grassley requested even more materials to be declassified, including:

· the transcript of Flynn-Kislyak conversation;

· the Susan Rice memo about the 5 January 2017 meeting between President Obama, Vice President Biden, FBI Director James Comey, and Deputy AG Yates on the Russian investigation;

· the mysteriously missing original transcript of Flynn-FBI interview (302) authored by agent Joe Pientka.

"The underlying records to the Flynn case and Russia investigation are more important than ever", Grassley insisted in his 12 May letter. "Congress, and most importantly the public, must fully understand the wrongdoing that occurred so that it is never repeated".

According to Ortel, the revelations are likely to have a domino effect and may even affect "major allied nations including Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia", which presumably played a role in the "Spygate" scandal.

"Fearing consequences of a Trump victory, Obamagate co-conspirators manufactured hoaxes to turn eyes away from their own massive crimes", the analyst says. "Soon we may learn how many fair critics of Obama and of unregulated globalism were illegally targeted and harmed by the Obama presidency".

Although the mainstream left-leaning media have denounced "Obamagate" as Trump's "favourite distraction tactics", it seems that very soon many people, especially Barack Obama and the Clintons, will found themselves between a rock and a hard place, the Wall Street analyst believes.

