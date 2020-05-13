Register
18:06 GMT13 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jan. 20, 2009. President-elect Barack Obama was about to walk out to take the oath of office. Backstage at the U.S. Capitol, he took one last look at his appearance in the mirror

    'The Biggest Political Crime': Does Obamagate Mean Treason, Sedition or Both?

    © Photo : The White House
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    211
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005131079294537-the-biggest-political-crime-does-obamagate-mean-treason-sedition-or-both/

    On Sunday, President Donald Trump lashed out at his predecessor Barack Obama on Twitter accusing him of "the biggest political crime in American history" and calling it "Obamagate". Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel has explained what the president may have meant and why former Obama officials should prepare themselves for a political storm.

    Donald Trump's ire came on the heels of Obama's leaked conference call in which the ex-president lambasted the DOJ's decision to drop charges against ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ​Commenting on the audio leak released by Yahoo News' Michael Isikoff on Friday, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said that Obama "should've kept his mouth shut": "I think it's a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you", the senator said.

    ​'The Biggest Political Crime in American History'

    By accusing Obama of "the biggest crime" President Trump may have alluded to either treason or sedition or both, described in 18 US Code Chapter 115, suggests Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel.

    "With many months behind them, and ample resources, John Durham and others likely have found solid evidence that Barack Obama violated his oath of office numerous ways, and subsequently attempted to overthrow the results of the 2016 election", the analyst believes.

    Echoing Ortel's assumption, Flynn's defence attorney Sidney Powell presumed that President Obama was in on a plot to 'frame' Michael Flynn during her interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures".

    "The whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper, [Former CIA Director John] Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama," Powell noted.

    Having said that "Powell is a brilliant, honest lawyer who does homework assiduously and well" the Wall Street analyst does not rule out that the defence attorney has evidence supporting her assertion.

    "I believe that Michael Flynn, appointed by Obama, grew to protest many reckless foreign policies, having access to damaging classified information that most of us have not seen and may never see", Ortel says. "Flynn's refusal to stand down after being fired in 2014, and his stubbornness infuriated Obama, suggesting that Flynn may hold secrets that Obama cannot have revealed. In short, Barack Obama is scared because he should be scared".

    Obama Distorts Facts While Speaking About Flynn's "Crime"

    Speaking to the 3,000-member Obama Alumni Association the former president highlighted: "There is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free". However, Obama was immediately called out by The Wall Street Journal's editorial board for making a grave mistake.

    "Mr. Flynn was never charged with perjury, which is lying under oath in a legal proceeding. Mr. Flynn pleaded guilty to a single count of lying to the FBI in a meeting at the White House on 24 January 2017 that he was led to believe was a friendly chat among colleagues", the editorial board stressed.

    While one can only guess whether intentionally or unintentionally Obama distorted the facts, he and many his supporters "hold the public in contempt, sure that most who follow politics never call politicians out for their lies and for their misdeeds", Ortel remarks.

    The Trump administration seems determined to get to the bottom of the outgoing Obama administration's role in targeting Trump campaign aides, according to the Wall Street analyst.

    Thus, acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has recently declassified a list of former Obama administration officials involved in the “unmasking” of Michael Flynn in his talks with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, according to ABC News. The list – which was apparently delivered to AG William Barr – is believed to be "much larger than anything involving Flynn".

    ​"Unmasking (exposing the names of Americans who are associated with targets of counter-intelligence investigations) is a serious potential offence, especially when the investigation in question is launched on spurious pretences", Ortel explains. "What we are likely soon to find is that many Obama co-conspirators obstructed investigations that were opened or should have been opened, and then rigged or attempted to rig elections inside and outside the United States".

    Republicans Pushing for Further Declassifications

    Having expressing gratitude to the DNI Grenell and AG Barr for their effort "to bring transparency to the Russian investigation", Republican Senator Chuck Grassley requested even more materials to be declassified, including:

    ·         the transcript of Flynn-Kislyak conversation;

    ·         the Susan Rice memo about the 5 January 2017 meeting between President Obama, Vice President Biden, FBI Director James Comey, and Deputy AG Yates on the Russian investigation;

    ·         the mysteriously missing original transcript of Flynn-FBI interview (302) authored by agent Joe Pientka.  

    "The underlying records to the Flynn case and Russia investigation are more important than ever", Grassley insisted in his 12 May letter. "Congress, and most importantly the public, must fully understand the wrongdoing that occurred so that it is never repeated".

    According to Ortel, the revelations are likely to have a domino effect and may even affect "major allied nations including Canada, United Kingdom, and Australia", which presumably played a role in the "Spygate" scandal.

    "Fearing consequences of a Trump victory, Obamagate co-conspirators manufactured hoaxes to turn eyes away from their own massive crimes", the analyst says. "Soon we may learn how many fair critics of Obama and of unregulated globalism were illegally targeted and harmed by the Obama presidency".

    Although the mainstream left-leaning media have denounced "Obamagate" as Trump's "favourite distraction tactics", it seems that very soon many people, especially Barack Obama and the Clintons, will found themselves between a rock and a hard place, the Wall Street analyst believes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Intel, Obama Aides Never Saw Any Direct Proof of Trump-Russia Collusion, Transcripts Reveal
    Flynn’s Attorney Claims Obama in on Plot to ‘Frame’ Ex-National Security Adviser
    Spygate: Why Did Hillary Clinton & Barack Obama Seem So Determined to Impede and Topple Trump?
    Tags:
    FBI Investigation, The Clinton Foundation, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Michael Flynn, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse