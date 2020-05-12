Register
20:37 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Domestic violence

    English Domestic Abuse Service Providers Struggle to Cope With Demand Amid COVID-19 - Women's Aid

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106239/18/1062391885_0:101:1920:1181_1200x675_80_0_0_e36140470ebce8f67d161033442400cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005121079283264-english-domestic-abuse-service-providers-struggle-to-cope-with-demand-amid-covid-19---womens-aid/

    There is a 'perfect storm' of factors undermining the ability of services providers to properly assist victims of domestic abuse across England, according to Women's Aid, one of the country's leading providers of support services to abuse survivors.

    Women’s Aid Federation of England (Women’s Aid), which provides direct services to domestic abuse victims and engages in research and policy campaigning, has given an interview to Sputnik, outlining how the situation with domestic abuse has changed amid the pandemic. The organisation, however, underscored that the “true impact” of the lockdown may not be known until it is lifted and more abuse victims are in a position to reach out for help.

    Sputnik: There have been reports of substantial increases in domestic violence in places that have implemented COVID-19 lockdowns, including in Wuhan, China, and Paris, France. Has the UK seen an increase in domestic abuse/violence since the lockdown was declared, and if so, by how much?

    Women's Aid: 10 women and two children were killed by men in the first two weeks of the lockdown (between 23rd March and 6th April). This is three times higher than the average of three women killed every two weeks.  

    Additionally, data is not yet available to show the true impact of Covid-19 on survivors. Firstly, because it is a crime that takes place behind closed doors. Secondly, many women experiencing domestic abuse may only be able to reach out for help when lockdown measures lift.  

    Survivors are telling Women's Aid that abuse is escalating during Covid-19; our Survivor Survey found that 67% of survivors who are currently experiencing abuse told us that it had got worse since Covid-19.  We are deeply concerned about the increased physical and emotional harm women and children experiencing domestic abuse may be facing during this period. 

    Sputnik: Can you explain exactly why the lockdown might exacerbate domestic abuse or violence?

    Women's Aid: It is important to be clear that Covid-19 is not a cause of domestic abuse - only abusers are responsible for their horrific actions. The pandemic is clearly, however, escalating abuse, and closing down women's escape routes to safety, such as friends and family or the specialist support of domestic abuse services. 

    It's vital that women know that support continues to be available for them during this challenging period and that they will be listened to and helped. It is also important survivors know that domestic abuse is a crime and if you are in danger, always call 999.  

    Sputnik: Is there any difference between the nature of support you are providing to people during the lockdown to that which you would provide during 'normal' times?

    Women's Aid: Support services are working around the clock to adapt to these unprecedented times. Refuges are supporting as many women as they can whilst facing new challenges such as staff sickness and the spread of the virus within shared accommodation. However, less than half (48.5%) of refuge service providers were able to comply with government guidance to stay open for existing service users and new referrals. Most anticipate an increase once measures are lifted, 66.7% stated they were concerned about future increases in demand. 

    Our direct services, which provide specialist support from domestic abuse support workers to survivors, have continued during this period and, as below, Live Chat has expanded to meet the increasing demand.  

    Within the first two weeks of lockdown, there was a 41% increase in users visiting Women's Aid's Live Chat site and we have doubled the Live Chat hours available to survivors during the Covid-19 lockdown. From Monday 20th April, the service has been open to survivors from 10am – 2pm Monday to Friday to provide a secure way for women to reach out and get specialist advice and support. Many women feel safer using online instant messaging with Live Chat than a phone call that may be overheard.  

    The Women's Aid Rail to Refuge scheme means that survivors with a refuge space can travel for free across England, Scotland and Wales. When lockdown started, the Rail Delivery Group were quick to respond to women's needs and launched a temporary, nationwide scheme.

    Sputnik: What are the kinds of things that can be done to support victims of domestic abuse during this time period?

    Women's Aid: For family or friends who are concerned about someone who may be experiencing domestic abuse, this lockdown period is difficult, as it means opportunities for face to face support and conversation are not available. And for survivors, it means that many routes to support outside the home are closed down [please see here for detailed advice].

    Advice includes trying to keep a mobile phone on you and charged at all times and, if possible, keeping safely in touch with people you trust online or by phone – perhaps having a regular safe time they can check in with you. 

    And the key message is as mentioned above: please call 999 if you feel you are in immediate danger. 

    Sputnik: Is there a concern that people who may leave their homes seeking respite from an abusive household (as opposed to exercise) but are unable or unwilling to discuss the matter may be inadvertently targeted by the police for being outside without a 'reasonable excuse'? Are you aware of any such cases happening? 

    Women's Aid: "Escaping risk of harm" - including removing yourself from an argument - is an accepted and valid reason for leaving your home. The government and police forces have made clear that, if you are not safe at home, you are allowed to leave. And it's vital that this message continues to be clearly communicated. 

    Please note that leaving an abusive partner is statistically a dangerous time for a survivor and that survivors should access specialist support to help them leave safely.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, are there sufficient resources being offered to organisations such as yours to deal with domestic abuse?

    Women's Aid: Specialist domestic abuse services provided by Women's Aid members across the country are facing huge challenges in delivering life-saving work. After years of funding crisis, they are now experiencing a perfect storm of staff shortages, increased costs from remote working, lost fundraising income and challenges in accepting new referrals into refuges because of the risks of the virus spreading. 

    Together with other violence against women and girls (VAWG) organisations, we have been urging the government to deliver one simple, emergency fund for this life-saving sector.  

    The government's funding announcements are therefore very welcome. But we are concerned that it will not be enough to sustain the sector during this crisis, and we urge this to be kept under review as the impacts of the pandemic become clearer. 

    Funding must also be ring-fenced for specialist VAWG services led by and for BME women, deaf / disabled women, and LGBT survivors. These services are essential for fulfilling duties under the Equality Act and Public Sector Equality Duty, as well as meeting survivors' specific support needs, but they have been marginalised and excluded from existing funding systems.

    Their inclusion, through a specific ring-fence, is essential for an equitable funding system which does not further entrench inequality and social injustice, which has been exacerbated in this pandemic. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK's Domestic Abuse Helpline Receives 25% More Calls During COVID-19 Lockdown
    Number of Domestic Violence Victims in UK at Highest Since 2014 - Reports
    India Taking Steps to Ensure Women's Safety Amid Rising Number of Rape, Domestic Violence Cases
    Indian Women's Rights Authorities Cite Steady Rise in Domestic Violence Cases Amid Lockdown
    Tags:
    COVID-19, domestic violence, domestic abuse, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse