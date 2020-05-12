Register
19:10 GMT12 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An anti lockdown protester is detained by police officers in London following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville REFILE - CORRECTING CAPTION

    COVID-19: ‘Lockdowns are Very Expensive in Terms of Unemployment Costs’ - Academic

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/14/1079271495_0:3:3072:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_f6017ee6a42fca9afdb797cce7a01e70.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005121079283157-covid-19-lockdowns-are-very-expensive-in-terms-of-unemployment-costs---academic/

    The leading UK think tank has advised that Britain’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak should extend the government’s furlough scheme until September to help stave off a “second surge” in unemployment.

    The advice from the Resolution Foundation comes after the chancellor confirmed that the government scheme would continue for a further 4 months - as lockdown restrictions in England begin to ease.

    Peter Robertson from the University of Western Australia looks at the costs of lockdown.

    Sputnik: How long can a lockdown and elements of a lockdown realistically go on for?

    Peter Robertson: In Australia, the costs have been calculated around about 1% of GDP per month and so each month of lockdown you're accumulating that. After 12 months you would have spent 12% of GDP or lost 12% in GDP. So, then you got to compare that kind of accumulative risk with the costs, potential costs of deaths or fatalities from COVID-19, which are unknown but you can put a range of value on those sorts of costs as well. When you do that kind of calculus it quickly becomes clear that lockdowns for seven or eight months or so are very expensive in terms of the unemployment costs, the IO capital, but also accumulating social pressure, social costs, mental health and so forth.

    Sputnik: What impact would a further 6 months of lockdown have on the UK economy?

    Peter Robertson: People are going to be out of work for a long time - you're going to have those border controls for a long time. Economic unemployment is associated with increased suicide and mental health issues as well, so you've got to be aware of the kind of strains that you're putting on society for a long time like that. It would depend on what the kind of promises and guarantees were about an outcome. People would respond better if they have some certainty or plan so they know what the government's aims are. Right now, of course, what you are doing with lockdown is buying some time because there's a lot we don't understand about the virus and the way it spreads, and also infection fatality rates, and also the number of people who might have had it who had no symptoms. There's a lot we can learn about just dealing with the practical issues of life support and also buying time to build up capacity and health systems deal to all those things. There's a lot of good reasons to maintain the sort of social distancing measures and lockdowns for some time but it will depend on how much information is forthcoming over the next few months. Going out for six months I think that'd be a huge economic cost on the UK economy as well as the Australian economy.

    Sputnik: What kind of exit strategy and additional policy should be introduced alongside lockdown measures and furloughing?

    Peter Robertson: It may be different in the UK compared to Australia. In Australia, the caseload is very, very low and it's nothing like the sort of numbers of infections you have in the UK, and so probably sooner rather than later here, I think it's possible to start experimenting a little bit with going back to work and letting some sports competitions run, which gives some people something to do on weekend. In the workplace themselves, you can have shift work, you can extend hours, you can still enforce social distancing in the workplace. There's a lot of practical things you could do to allow people to get back into the workforce while still maintaining a high level of an overview about the sort of potential for coronavirus spread. The other important thing is protecting the elderly. Making sure you've got good systems around entry and exit into old people's homes, making sure that people living by themselves have got access and don't have to come out along with co-morbidities so that you're looking after people who are cancer victims, people who are other diabetes problems and so forth, it will have to be sort of factored into the equation behaviour to keep them safe in society than having a more regular work kind of schedule.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    unemployment, pandemic, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at bathing suits in a Cap 3000 department store in Saint Laurent du Var near Nice as France softens strict lockdown rules put in place to deal with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), 11 May 2020.
    Back to Normal? Scenes of Daily Life in Europe as Countries Start Lifting Coronavirus Restrictions
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse