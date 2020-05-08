Register
11:03 GMT08 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British pounds

    Trump Likely Desperate to Secure US-UK Trade Deal in Wake of COVID-19, G7 Research Group States

    © CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (7)
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105462/71/1054627180_0:104:1920:1184_1200x675_80_0_0_835466ba087edbf7737cf996691eadb8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005081079242535-trump-likely-desperate-to-secure-us-uk-trade-deal-in-wake-of-covid-19-g7-research-group-states/

    LONDON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are likely to place renewed importance on reaching a new trade deal between the UK and the US in the post-Brexit era, although the former will probably be more desperate to conclude an agreement, Director of the G7 Research Group John Kirton told Sputnik.

    Speaking from Toronto, Kirton said that Trump will likely push for immediate negotiations given that much of his reelection campaign centers on the prosperity of the US economy, particularly as the country struggles with the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in the world.

    Trade Deal Huge for Trump Re-Election Hopes

    "COVID-19 is a big issue for Donald Trump within half a year of his reelection campaign ... although the polls were bouncing around, the overall message is that it's looking pretty grim for him. So, he's ever more desperate to have evidence to back his pre-COVID-19 election claims that he's the one who makes America prosperous", he said.

    At this stage, the UK may be the only country that the US can strike a quick deal with, which will become vital political currency heading into November's elections, Kirton stated.

    "So, if you want something new in terms of economic and trade success then Britain is his only real hope. So, he's more desperate than Boris Johnson. Johnson has already got his parliamentary majority, so on the political side, I think the balance [in negotiations] may have shifted toward Britain. On the economic side they are both quite desperate for something that will revive trade, revive jobs and control inflation", he remarked.

    Both the UK and the US commenced trade negotiations on Tuesday in a bid to secure a fresh agreement between the two nations after the conclusion of Brexit.

    Whilst London is also engaged in talks with Brussels to establish the post-Brexit relationship between the UK and EU, old disagreements have again surfaced over future customs legislation for goods crossing the Northern Irish border, a fact that may lead London to place renewed hope on securing a quick and easy deal with Washington.

    People walk around Central Park maintaining social distancing norms, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., May 2, 2020
    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    People walk around Central Park maintaining social distancing norms, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., May 2, 2020

    However, critics in the UK have placed repeated emphasis on the possibility of the UK having to lower environmental and consumer standards as part of any potential deal, citing concerns over lower quality foodstuffs being imported from the US market.

    Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, in the run-up to the December general election, consistently warned of the necessity to purchase US "chlorinated chicken", which is currently banned in the EU.

    The UK's National Health Service has also yet again become a point of contention over concerns that the service would be further opened up to privatisation, a fear that was compounded following President Trump's 2019 state visit to the UK when he appeared to claim that "everything", including the NHS, would be "on the table" in trade negotiations.

    Will Deal Lead to Changes?

    Although the US president subsequently backtracked on his remarks, concerns remain over whether any prospective deal would indeed lead to a noticeable increase in economic gain for either party, especially in light of the financial cost of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    UK government statistics released in March indicate relatively modest returns for the country following a successful agreement, with economic growth predicted to be 0.16 percent over a period of 15 years if all tariffs were eliminated on transatlantic trade.

    However, a report by the UK's Department for International Trade released in February indicates that trade between the two nations remains sizable, coming to just over 201 billion pounds ($249 billion) in 2018 alone.

    UK exports to the US came to over 123 billion pounds ($152 billion) over the same period, constituting almost 19 percent of the UK's export activity. Likewise, US imports into the United Kingdom came to 78.1 billion pounds ($97 billion), with the US remaining the UK's foremost trading partner in terms of the total value of goods.

    Yet the impact of the coronavirus disease, particularly on the US economy, may have changed the stakes in negotiations, especially as President Trump will face voters in November in a bid to secure himself a second term in office.

    President Donald Trump gestures during a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington
    © REUTERS / Alex Brandon
    President Donald Trump gestures during a White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington

    According to Kirton, President Trump's hopes for reelection rested on his capacity to deliver on the economy, with a continuation of current hardships likely ensuring serious difficulties when it came to securing a second term.

    "The previous numbers gave him [Trump] a lot of support on the inclusiveness if the not the overall, growth rate ... the employment numbers were spectacular as of January into February", he said.

    Trump based his previous campaign on improving America's trade status with overseas partners as part of his "America First" strategy. The nation's burgeoning unemployment rate – now at around 33 million – could prove an electoral obstacle for the president now witnessing an apparent undoing of previous successes.

    "But now with COVID-19, the unemployment numbers show well over 30 million. So, as you get on towards November and Americans go to the polls ... if Trump has not made America great or turned the tide then all his old slogans are just not going to work", Kirton remarked.

    The UK and the US have the two highest COVID-19 death tolls of any country reported since the start of the outbreak. According to the most recent figures published by the World Health Organisation on Thursday evening, 65,197 people have lost their lives in the US after contracting the disease and the UK death toll currently stands at 30,076.

     US voters will head to the polls on November 3 to decide whether or not Trump will receive a second term in office.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Ramp Up Anti-COVID-19 Measures as Global Tally Nears 4 Million (7)
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Brexit, Brexit, Donald Trump, trade deals, trade deal, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    75 Years of Victory: Capture of Berlin by Soviet Forces in 1945
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse