Register
12:05 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A worker disinfects Plaza de Mayo after Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez announced a mandatory quarantine as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 20, 2020

    Argentinian Entrepreneur: Closing Borders Early Was a Good Decision of Our Government

    © REUTERS / Matias Baglietto
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (225)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/82/1079228249_0:171:3072:1899_1200x675_80_0_0_495913a6809f980c612e0905a5e6ba36.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005071079228973-closing-borders-early-was-a-good-decision-of-our-government/

    Argentina remains one of the South American nations that managed to avoid a massive spread of COVID-19, with Johns Hopkins University data from 7 May revealing 5,208 confirmed coronavirus cases and 273 deaths.

    According to Igor Baratoff, the co-founder of a small food processing firm in the country’s western Mendoza province, the government’s decision to impose a strict quarantine on 20 March this year was one of the factors that helped prevent the disease from spreading.

    Sputnik: Only 85 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in your province so far and only 10 have died from coronavirus-related illnesses since the start of the pandemic. Other provinces have had even less than that – just two or four cases and zero deaths. What is happening in your community right now?

    Igor Baratoff: My province is one of the less-affected provinces. We don’t have a large number of cases, so we’re trying to get back to normal work. Of course, schools are closed, I think schools and universities will re-open in September, and the government doesn’t want to open the schools. The production area, like us, we continue working normally because now it’s time to produce wine and jams. We have six people working in the factory.

    Two weeks ago we had to do a rotation of employees, but we never stopped working. Some of my staff members were not allowed to work because of their age, so they had to stay at home for a week or two because of the risks. But being understaffed was the only problem for my company at that time. We are producing food, so the authorities did not prohibit us and other food companies from functioning. In little towns in Mendoza province the government has allowed people to go back to normal work. Small stores are open, and restrictions have been lifted.

    Argentina has been on a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown (one of the strictest in Latin America) since 20 March. At the end of April, restrictive measures were extended until 10 May. They affect metropolitan areas with populations of 500,000 or more.

    Sputnik: Before the pandemic your company, which processes, packages, and sells local fruit and vegetable products, was largely export-oriented. How did the lockdown affect your exports?

    Igor Baratoff: The borders are closed, but for other companies exports are going as usual. Of course, there are fewer orders and less quantity, but if I have to export, I can do it. The government closed the borders for tourists and for people who wanted to go outside the country. But in my company, the employees are working normally, complying with the sanitary protocols that are required of us. Right now we are making jams from apples and pears. We don’t export anything because my clients in the US and Brazil asked us to wait until they see what’s happening. It might take some time, maybe until after the winter. Nevertheless, we have growth in domestic sales, in other provinces of Argentina.

    Sputnik: What are the numbers when it comes to your current domestic sales?

    Igor Baratoff: It’s crazy: compared to the pre-pandemic period, the sales inside the country grew by 200% and in April it was 300%. But we think that the selling trend will change in May – there will be less than that, and in June it will be back to usual numbers. We are selling more because people are at home, they cook and eat more – having breakfast, lunch and dinner at home, they drink more wine because they don’t have to drive anywhere, and stay inside - and that was the reason for the growth in sales.

    Sputnik: Your province is known for being the home of Malbec wines and it’s a popular destination for visitors from outside the country. What has been the impact of the pandemic on tourism?

    Igor Baratoff: Usually we have tourists from all over the world because of the wine, because of the mountains – the Aconcagua. Buenos Aires, Mendoza, and Iguaçu Falls in Misiones Province or Patagonia are now closed for tourists and hotels are closing, restaurants are not working and nor are the winery tours. The airport in our province is closed. We can’t get out of the province, and nobody can enter. These industries have serious problems and the government is trying to help the tourism industry.

    Sputnik: There are various approaches all over the world when it comes to government COVID-19 aid – from giving checks to companies and private individuals, to cutting taxes. What did your government do?

    Igor Baratoff: The government started helping by providing loans and tax relief because everything is paralysed. Right now, our small province is starting to open up, but big cities - Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Rosario - the government doesn’t want to open them because of the coronavirus, and they are continuing the restrictions: people have to stay home and only food stores and pharmacies are allowed to function. One of the problems for the government in big cities is transportation – trains, buses, which bring people to work.

    They don’t want to resume all that. But here in Mendoza or in other provinces, such as Patagonia, Jujuy, or San Juan, where cities are small and distances are big, it became possible for provincial governments to resume activities. They make such decisions also because we don’t have many cases [of the coronavirus]. In northern provinces there haven’t been any deaths, so all they do is close the provincial border and they let people work as usual.

    The government package of COVID-19 tax relief measures for companies in Argentina includes a 95% reduction in employer social security contributions, a 59% reduction in bank credit tax, and a 17% reduction in bank debt tax. 

    Sputnik: There is a significant difference between Argentina and countries like Brazil, Chile, and Peru, which were hit very hard by the pandemic. While you have over 5,000 cases nationwide, Chile has more than 23,000 and Peru has more than 54,000 coronavirus cases. Does this have anything to do with the type of lockdown in each of them, or with the timing?

    Igor Baratoff: That was what made the difference. When the government in Argentina heard what happened in Spain and Italy – the government here said “Ok, close the country”. They did same thing as 10 years ago, during the swine flu outbreak. The government closed the country, we started the quarantine in March, and, as scientists say – it was a good decision. Other countries, such as Brazil and Chile – they don’t do it. Right now in Brazil they have many cases and [President Jair] Bolsonaro said that he didn’t want to close the country and didn’t want the economic situation to become worse. So, now there is this difference in death toll, which is much smaller in Argentina than in Brazil. So I think that closing down the border early was a good decision by our government. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (225)
    Tags:
    borders, Argentina, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse