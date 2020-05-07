Register
05:59 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People attend the second day summit meeting of the Central European Initiative (CEI) in Zagreb, Croatia, on December 4, 2018

    EU-Western Balkans Zagreb Summit: EU No Longer Talks About Enlargement

    © AFP 2020 / DAMIR SENCAR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107922/03/1079220317_0:0:3332:1874_1200x675_80_0_0_8b31e761f153a2603fcbae2c0eb375d7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005071079220353-eu-western-balkans-zagreb-summit-eu-no-longer-talks-about-enlargement/

    The coronavirus pandemic forced EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb to be held on Wednesday by videoconference.

    Croatia expected the Zagreb summit to be a turning point in the EU enlargement process and to open up membership prospects for other countries in the region. However, the videoconference, which was held on Wednesday, won't event mention enlargement.

    According to the Croatian daily newspaper Jutarnji list, this follows from the draft of the Zagreb Declaration to be adopted at the summit: the text does not mention “enlargement”, “membership” or “EU integration”. There is only a vague sentence about the “European perspective” and strengthening ties.

    No Word on Enlargement

    Milan Igrutinovic from the Institute for European Studies believes that the terminology used in the Zagreb Declaration indicates an uncertain future awaiting the candidate countries and the absence of formal obligations to them from the EU.

    “Two months ago, the EU gave the green light to start negotiations with Albania and Northern Macedonia but without setting a specific date. I think their internal position is that this should be enough for now in terms of formal steps for the accession of any of the Western Balkans, including Serbia. Therefore, I think that this summit is unlikely to be significant since last year's France's firm “no” made it quite clear to everyone that the enlargement policy is being put off for a long time”, the expert says.

    He added that it should be borne in mind that there was no unanimity among EU member states on the issue of enlargement. Although most members are interested and have no problem with it, many governments consider it an unpopular “domestic topic” because their citizens are increasingly sceptical of the idea of giving money to “poor Balkan countries”.

    On the other hand, according to Igrutinovic, some countries believe that the EU must work harder on the integration of the Western Balkans if it wants to be a serious geopolitical player.

    “We have, to some extent, fallen victim to their internal dilemmas, political games and card shuffling. First, we had a formal “Brexit” in January, and now a completely new topic has pushed aside everything else, including EU reform, which could have affected us somehow. This public health crisis, as well as the expected economic crisis, which could be the deepest since 1929, has overshadowed many issues, including the EU enlargement policy”, the Serbian expert says.

    The Pandemic has Changed Everything

    Suzana Grubjesic from the Centre for Foreign Policy says that although the current Zagreb summit was supposed to be historic, as this year marks exactly 20 years since the Zagreb summit (the EU Zagreb summit in November 2000 – ed. note Sputnik), at which the then Federal Republic of Yugoslavia was included in the stabilisation and association process, the pandemic has changed everything, including the format, meaning and expectations of the summit.

    “It is true that the draft joint declaration, unfortunately, does not mention enlargement or integration, but on the other hand, large financial assistance has been provided for the countries of the Western Balkans, with the already agreed amount of 3.3 billion Euros, which will also be discussed at the summit. A large EU investment and economic plan for the Western Balkans has also been announced for autumn. And this is positive news”, Grubjesic says, noting that that the expansion was not discussed at the summit in Sofia in 2018.

    According to her, the EU decision to start talks with northern Macedonia and Albania is a good sign, and as for Serbia and Montenegro, there is a methodology for the negotiations, which allows faster progress, because the chapters of the negotiation dossier are divided into clusters.

    “These are all positive signals, but the key step on the EU's part should still be the adoption of some kind of document which would say that the Western Balkans will be integrated with a specific timeline. And that will have to wait. Obviously, the enlargement policy of 2018, which mentioned 2025 as the expected date of admission of Serbia and Montenegro to the EU, is becoming an increasingly remote possibility because it is the EU member states, not the European Commission, that will decide on the enlargement”, she estimates.

    However, Grubjesic does not think that the countries of the Western Balkans should be disappointed with the Zagreb summit since the situation is specific. The epidemic has spread all over the world but the summit will still be held and the EU has found a way to help the Western Balkans overcome the epidemic and cope with its consequences, which will inevitably affect the society and economy of the entire region.

    Milan Igrutinovic says that nothing more could be expected from the Zagreb summit because it is held in the EU+6 format (Serbia, Montenegro, BiH, Northern Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo), where self-proclaimed Kosovo participates, which even formally cannot have prospects for EU membership.

    “The question is how could they ever submit the topic of formal enlargement and the formal start of negotiations with Albania and Macedonia, taking into account that Kosovo has no clear prospect because of its status and because the five EU member states (Cyprus, Greece, Slovakia, Romania and Spain) do not recognise its independence. There is also the issue of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which is not a formal candidate. In other words, the issue is about combining the formal accession process with the fact that there is a group of Western Balkan countries, which are called partners in the EU and with whom they talk mostly about economic cooperation”, Igrutinovic concludes.

    *This article was written by Sandra Cerin.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Western Balkans Summit, Balkans, Croatia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse