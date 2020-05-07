Register
04:28 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Reaper drone

    US Withdrawal From Sahel: Sword of Damocles Hanging Over the French

    © AFP 2020 / DOMINIQUE FAGET
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005071079218767-us-withdrawal-from-sahel-damocles-sword-hanging-over-french/

    The French Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly recently stated that Britain and the US will continue to support France in its anti-terrorist Operation Barkhane in the Sahel region. However, this statement did not end the uncertainty surrounding the operation.

    French political analyst Leslie Varenne, director of the Institute for Monitoring and Research of International and Strategic Relations (IVERIS), analysed the situation for Sputnik.

    Although media attention is focused on the Covid-19 pandemic, the press widely covered the statement of the French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly.

    However, the US decision to continue supporting France in Operation Barkhane is news only for those who believed that the US would reduce the number of troops in Africa in general and withdraw its forces from the Sahel region in particular, as The New York Times reported, and, in due course, US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper made that clear.

    The statement is even less surprising if we recall that everything was decided back on 8 March, when Washington appointed its first envoy to the Sahel Peter Pham.

    The Cat-and-Mouse Game Continues

    If there is an element of surprise here, it is not that the Americans remain in the region but that it was the French minister of the Armed Forces who revealed it and not Peter Pham.

    Moreover, no US official has confirmed or denied the statement made by Florence Parly in an interview with the French regional edition on April 24. This is despite the fact that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said on 17 January that the US would decide on its presence in the Sahel in two months. Ten weeks later, the United States has not said a word about it.

    The very wording of the French minister is also surprising. Florence Parly didn't say the US would stay in the region. She said that “they have delayed the decision to withdraw”. This significant difference in wording suggested that the US itself has not yet made up its mind. Holding Damocles' sword over the French is a good way to make an ally compliant, especially when the latter is pursuing “at the same time” an unpredictable policy. It is all the easier and more effective when that ally is dependent on American logistical support for all its external military operations.

    A Matter of Sovereignty

    Indeed, the US clearly understands that France depends on them. Do they play on that dependency? According to Deputy Undersecretary of Defence for International Security, Kathryn Wheelbarger, no. During a hearing in the House of Representatives on 10 March, she said that the issue had been considered with the French authorities.

    "What we've tried to do is to encourage them to speed up their decision-making processes for acquiring these capabilities, so that they're no longer dependent on US support."

    Would Washington be concerned about France's strategic independence?  If so, it would be a real change in doctrine. Or is it just a way to encourage the French to "procure capabilities" made in the USA?

    As a result of the health crisis and its share of shortages, French President Emmanuel Macron seems to have realised the importance of these issues. On 30 March, he declared that he wanted to rebuild "national sovereignty" by relocating "strategic industries". Will the French army benefit from this windfall? Nothing is less certain, given the budget deficit, which according to the most optimistic forecasts is expected to reach 9% in 2020.

    While some efforts have been made, notably with the acquisition and arming of UAVs, France is still very dependent on the United States for in-flight refuelling, logistical transport as well as surveillance and reconnaissance intelligence.

    British Fair Play

    France is also greatly assisted by the British Air Force, which has provided the French with not only three Chinook helicopters, heavy assault vehicles, but also some 100 pilots for Operation Barkhane.

    But like Washington, London did not comment on the statement by the French minister of the Armed Forces. Their commitment was due to end in August 2020, will it continue beyond that? The question remains open.

    Furthermore, the British have promised in August 2020 to form a 250-strong rapid intervention operational brigade in support of MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali).

    On the other hand, they refused to participate in Takuba, a new coalition of European Special Forces created at the initiative of France, which is not particularly successful with partners. However, French President Emmanuel Macron cannot blame Boris Johnson for not playing the European solidarity card, since the British have signed up for Brexit.

    For What Purpose?

    Therefore, the British may still be helping with Operation Barkhane but they are not going to participate in Takuba. As for the US, they are in no hurry to dispel doubts. They are objectively not interested in leaving the Sahel.

    Their presence in the region, including their participation in Operation Barkhan, costs them $45 million – a drop in the Pentagon's huge budget of $738 billion for 2020, without taking into account, of course, all the operations covered by defence secrecy, which by their very nature cannot be disclosed.

    Keeping a foot in the region, the US can also undermine the plans of Russia and China and put pressure on France, which is also a member of the Security Council, which is its raison d'être.

    There is every reason for them to remain, as NATO wishes to make Africa one of its priorities. However, the world has reached such a level of volatility that it is impossible to predict the intensity of future crises and the upheavals they will cause. From that standpoint, the uncertainty remains.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks on issues related to visas and travel after US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington, US on March 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    US Provides $60 Mln to Support Counterterror Efforts in Africa’s Sahel Region - Tillerson
    The fight against terrorism should not be forgotten behind all those hesitations, squabbles, foot-dragging and petty agreements between major powers. Since the beginning of the conflict, the situation has been constantly spiralling out of control and violence has taken place on an unprecedented scale.

    Civilians die under the bullets of terrorists, militias, and sometimes soldiers of national armies. Hundreds of thousands are displaced. Kidnappings are increasingly frequent, including political figures, as happened in Mali during the election campaign.

    National armies are exhausted and at their limit. The people are suffering and do not see the end of the tunnel... Only the war profiteers are benefiting. To say that peace has not been won is an understatement.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    military, Florence Parly, France, Sahel region, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse